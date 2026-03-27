Broom Schtick: ‘Black Snape’ Memes Explode Online After AI-Generated Rap Video Goes Viral

It was a given that HBO’s new Harry Potter series would race-swap characters. But no one expected that a black actor would be cast as pale-skinned Professor Severus Snape. We’re not going to get into how this casting can’t help but add a racial component to several events in Snape’s character arc. Subtexts that were not in author J K. Rowling's books. That said, most online posters are primarily focusing on funny memes.

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This BLACKSNAPE rap video is one of the funniest so far. (WATCH)

BLACKSNAPE - I'm Black Snape (Official Music Video) pic.twitter.com/dPvNMuCL05 — Pierry Chan (@pierrychan1984) March 26, 2026

Watch it in 4K https://t.co/AHDAltOple — Pierry Chan (@pierrychan1984) March 26, 2026

Not only did they give us Black Snape. They also gave him jeans slim jeans and shirt with a zipper. Wtf are you doing — The Muffin Man (@Danish_Bacon69) March 26, 2026

Two words: Modern audiences.

Here's a sampling of the lyrics if you want to rap along.

Here are the lyrics to 'I'm Black Snape' by BLACKSNAPE: I’m Black Snape...Black cloak, black skin Walk the hall, they whisperin' Cauldron bubble, I’m differin' Dark eyes, don’t flinch, just glimmerin' House points? Man, miss me Came from pain, they history Chorus: Black Snape, walkin' through the dark Wand in my hand and a hex in my heart Turn that fear to a spell, then I spark(yeah) I been cursed from the start — Pregonero (@PregoneroL) March 26, 2026

Nah this is actually fire low key!😅🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/Vi4P2fORMq — The Bomb 💣 (@real_thebomb) March 26, 2026

Jay-Z approves.

Many viewers were swept off their feet by Snape’s flying broom.

Who the hell thought of doing a wheelie on a broom? I’m dead. pic.twitter.com/ynshnE0sqp — DUDE (@dudetheperson) March 26, 2026

Broomie not wheelie — salmongroyper (@killfish907) March 26, 2026

Guns and magic! Sounds and looks dope! — violent peace (@xenortdawon) March 26, 2026

I need this ride so bad.. pic.twitter.com/iimAJPy6mM — Smol Hands (@Badmanxxx5) March 26, 2026

Forget about drive-bys; now neighborhoods have to guard against fly-bys.

Commenters say if the producers wanted to make the new Snape intimidating, they shouldn’t have cast an actor who looks like Kel Mitchell from Good Burger.

I can't unsee it now. pic.twitter.com/1cdUUTMYA9 — Cosmmortal Comics (@Conversecomics) March 25, 2026

Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your Order of the Phoenix? — Allah Peño (@AllahPeno) March 26, 2026

Ah, a Good Burger to go with our Butterbeer.

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Some commenters say this ridiculous casting choice is a boon for meme creators.

Dumbledore trying to figure out how he turned Snape Black pic.twitter.com/ywmpyDEh3g — TME (@TMEtrades) March 26, 2026

On the one hand I wish HBO wasn't doing nonsense like this.

On the other hand the memes are awesome. — David Martineau (@davemart30) March 26, 2026

This miscasting IS the gift that keeps on giving. For over a decade we are going to have SO much fun making videos with black Snape — Mike Kelley (@KelleyToons) March 26, 2026

There will be plenty of material to draw from for laughs; the HBO series is scheduled to run seven seasons. It will debut early next year.

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