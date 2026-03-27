The Economist: Soaring Number of Canadian Muslim Schools Traced to Islamophobia
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 60% Off VIP Memberships!
The Economist: A Month of Bombing Iran Has Achieved Nothing
WSJ: Cancellation of Student Visas Has Left Africa’s Brightest With Broken Dreams
Dems Shut Down Govt, TSA Goes Unpaid — CNN Mad at Rick Scott...
NBC News: Trump Travel Ban Separates Young Husband From Wife Here on Student...
VIP
Protect American Medical Education: Merit Over Imports and Discrimination
Gov. Mikie Sherrill Won't Let New Jersey Tolerate Roving Masked Militias, Bans Masks
Two Years After Its Collapse, Let’s Check in on the Rebuilding Effort of...
Puck Yuks: Nashville NHL Team Unveils Rainbow PRIDE ‘Gay Predators’ Logo, Laughter Erupts...
PANIC: ‘White Plague’ Is Deadlier Than COVID and Is on the Rise in...
Testosterone-Fueled Tantrum: Trans LOL-YER Loses It in Court, Resists Arrest Gasping 'I Ca...
Governor Newsom Press Office Making Grindr Jokes About Critics
From Roof to Handcuffs: Cambridge Woman Goes Viral for Hiring Illegals and Calling...

Broom Schtick: ‘Black Snape’ Memes Explode Online After AI-Generated Rap Video Goes Viral

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:50 AM on March 27, 2026
Mary Grand Pre/Scholastic Inc. via AP

It was a given that HBO’s new Harry Potter series would race-swap characters. But no one expected that a black actor would be cast as pale-skinned Professor Severus Snape. We’re not going to get into how this casting can’t help but add a racial component to several events in Snape’s character arc. Subtexts that were not in author J K. Rowling's books. That said, most online posters are primarily focusing on funny memes.

Advertisement

This BLACKSNAPE rap video is one of the funniest so far. (WATCH)

Two words: Modern audiences.

Here's a sampling of the lyrics if you want to rap along.

Here are the lyrics to 'I'm Black Snape' by BLACKSNAPE:

I’m Black Snape...Black cloak, black skin

Walk the hall, they whisperin'

Cauldron bubble, I’m differin'

Dark eyes, don’t flinch, just glimmerin'

House points? Man, miss me

Came from pain, they history

Chorus: Black Snape, walkin' through the dark

Wand in my hand and a hex in my heart

Turn that fear to a spell, then I spark(yeah) 

I been cursed from the start

— Pregonero (@PregoneroL) March 26, 2026

Recommended

The Economist: Soaring Number of Canadian Muslim Schools Traced to Islamophobia
Brett T.
Advertisement

Jay-Z approves.

Many viewers were swept off their feet by Snape’s flying broom.

Forget about drive-bys; now neighborhoods have to guard against fly-bys.

Commenters say if the producers wanted to make the new Snape intimidating, they shouldn’t have cast an actor who looks like Kel Mitchell from Good Burger.

Ah, a Good Burger to go with our Butterbeer.

Advertisement

Some commenters say this ridiculous casting choice is a boon for meme creators.

There will be plenty of material to draw from for laughs; the HBO series is scheduled to run seven seasons. It will debut early next year.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT HARRY SISSON J.K ROWLING VIDEO WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Economist: Soaring Number of Canadian Muslim Schools Traced to Islamophobia
Brett T.
Testosterone-Fueled Tantrum: Trans LOL-YER Loses It in Court, Resists Arrest Gasping 'I Can't Breathe'
justmindy
Two Years After Its Collapse, Let’s Check in on the Rebuilding Effort of the Key Bridge
Brett T.
Try Not to Laugh at the Background Optics During Cory Booker's 'Trump Brought Chaos to Our Airports' Rant
Doug P.
NBC News: Trump Travel Ban Separates Young Husband From Wife Here on Student Visa
Brett T.
The Economist: A Month of Bombing Iran Has Achieved Nothing
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Economist: Soaring Number of Canadian Muslim Schools Traced to Islamophobia Brett T.
Advertisement