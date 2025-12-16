Octopus’s Pardon: Naive British Man Survives Encounter With Blue-Ringed Tiny Tentacled Terror

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:10 AM on December 16, 2025
The National Aquarium of New Zealand via AP

Nature provides warning signs that tell the curious to avoid dangerous and often deadly creatures. These include bright colors, smells, and even septum rings. A British man obliviously ignored the bright blue rings on one of the most poisonous animals in the world, but luckily lived to share the tale.

Here’s more background. (READ)

A British man unknowingly starts playing with the world's deadliest octopus while vacationing in the Philippines.

The man filmed himself handling a blue-ringed octopus, which can paralyze its victim by blocking nerve transmission.

According to the National Library of Medicine, the toxin from the octopus is about 1000x more deadly to humans than cyanide."

At the beach today … A baby octopus captured by a gang of local beach kids," the man posted on IG.

It wasn't until the post started going viral that the man realized what he had held.

"Exploring the world alone, 11,000km from home, inevitably involves taking risks..." he said in a follow-up post.

"But nothing as extreme as my apparent brush with death yesterday, which was both inadvertent & to which I was entirely oblivious until I posted about it."

"Turns out that it was a blue-ringed octopus, instantly recognisable to Aussies & others as the world’s first / second / third most venomous animal!"

Wild.

It's hard to fathom that something so tiny could be so deadly. (WATCH)

Wow, that’s insane.

Sign, sign, everywhere a sign.

As Mr. T would say, ‘Rings of blue, I pity the fool!’

Some wonder if the man survived simply because he exhibited no fear.

Maybe he just caught the octopus on a good day.

Many commenters immediately recognized the tiny tentacled terror from an '80s James Bond flick. (WATCH)

Who doesn’t like James Bond?

Posters say it’s a good thing the octopus was so laid back.

It’s frightening to think that something so tiny could kill a grown man. This dude totally lucked out.

