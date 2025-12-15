Triggered Tyrant: Nancy Pelosi Regrets Not Doing More to Infringe on Americans’ Second Amendment Rights

Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s last days in Congress are fast approaching. She was recently reflecting on her nearly 40 years in Washington, D.C., and says she has one huge regret. She's upset she wasn’t able to strip Americans of their 2nd Amendment rights by destroying the gun manufacturers who build the weapons that help make it all possible.

Here’s more. (READ)

Nancy Pelosi is asked about her biggest career disappointment, and she doesn’t hesitate: “That four-letter word: GUNS." She wanted to destroy the gun makers: "I'm talking about the gun industry with endless big money just deciding that they are going to have it their way at the cost of lives in our country, so they can make a profit." "They just care about making money." Pelosi’s entire political career was dedicated to 'making money,' and she’ll soon retire to live off those millions, knowing armed security is always at her disposal. As for you, if she had her way? Tough sh**

Here’s Pelosi lamenting that we all can still buy guns to protect ourselves. (WATCH)

Nancy Pelosi is asked about her biggest career disappointment, and she doesn’t hesitate:



“That four letter word: GUNS."



She wanted to destroy the gun makers:



"I'm talking about the gun industry with endless big money just deciding that they are going to have it their way at… pic.twitter.com/Mx1lOMXPNa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 15, 2025

Pelosi restated if she told the truth:



“Yeah, <hic> had we taken those peons’ guns, we could have squashed the serfs and ruled over those losers forever!” — Webmiester (@Webmiester) December 15, 2025

Yes she couldn't defeat the Second Amendment, boo hoo. — Rod Hastings (@Rod_Hastings) December 15, 2025

Another encroachment on our God-given rights shot down.

Commenters say Pelosi is forgetting her real biggest disappointment.

Nancy is lying.



Her biggest career disappointment is Trump got the best of her.



Her rhetoric failed.



Her impeachments failed.



Her J6 Inquisition failed.



In the end Nancy will be gone, Trump still there.



This is by far her biggest disappointment, but she'll never say it. pic.twitter.com/oVIKxb9Jda — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 15, 2025

💯….and it’s so delightful knowing how much it eats her up. Then again, I guess she’ll be crying all the way to the bank. — Hopeful Skeptic (@kali_of_cali) December 15, 2025

She’ll cry herself to sleep on enormous piles of ill-gotten cash until the Devil finally calls her home.

Of course, Pelosi, like all Democrats, believes in ‘guns for me, but not for thee.’

Don’t you enjoy armed body guards? — David Wynn (@DavidWynn55907) December 15, 2025

Her security detail should be the first to give up their guns, and if any part of her portfolio has a weapons or munitions manufacturer, she should forfeit that stock immediately. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 15, 2025

Set the example and get rid of your security first, Nancy. — Dee Dee Weeks (@DeeDeeWeeks) December 15, 2025

A classic self serving Pelosi double standard statement while ignoring of course, the benefits and protection that she relies on daily because of them. Obviously, she's not good with statistics. — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) December 15, 2025

Democrats see us all as peons to be ruled over, not free Americans to live our lives and protect what is ours.

Posters had many four-letter words for Pelosi that we can’t print. Here are some that we can share with you.

I’d have thought BOOZE. — JRP Lawyeress (@JRPLawyeress) December 15, 2025

My disappointment with our government, six letters? PELOSI — Call me Ishmael5579 (@emrai62) December 15, 2025

I've got a six letter word for Nancy: RIGHTS.



They come from God, not from her. — Brendan Jones 🇺🇸 (@Snaaling3) December 15, 2025

Dems want to take our guns, and at the same time, defund the police, let criminals out of prison, and leave the border open for gangs to come in. Why can't some people connect the dots? They don't want you to be able to defend yourself or your family. They want complete control. — Brenda (@paisleylizard1) December 15, 2025

Democrats want to take away our ability to defend ourselves from all the chaos they insist on unleashing daily on Americans. We celebrate your disappointment, Nancy. Good riddance.

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

