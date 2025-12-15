Triggered Tyrant: Nancy Pelosi Regrets Not Doing More to Infringe on Americans’ Second Amendment Rights

The Asylum Seeker America Should Save: Brave Chinese Whistleblower Risks Death If Sent...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on December 15, 2025
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s last days in Congress are fast approaching. She was recently reflecting on her nearly 40 years in Washington, D.C., and says she has one huge regret. She's upset she wasn’t able to strip Americans of their 2nd Amendment rights by destroying the gun manufacturers who build the weapons that help make it all possible.

Here’s more. (READ)

Nancy Pelosi is asked about her biggest career disappointment, and she doesn’t hesitate:

“That four-letter word: GUNS."

She wanted to destroy the gun makers:

"I'm talking about the gun industry with endless big money just deciding that they are going to have it their way at the cost of lives in our country, so they can make a profit."

"They just care about making money."

Pelosi’s entire political career was dedicated to 'making money,' and she’ll soon retire to live off those millions, knowing armed security is always at her disposal.

As for you, if she had her way?

Tough sh**

Here’s Pelosi lamenting that we all can still buy guns to protect ourselves. (WATCH)

Another encroachment on our God-given rights shot down.

Commenters say Pelosi is forgetting her real biggest disappointment.

She’ll cry herself to sleep on enormous piles of ill-gotten cash until the Devil finally calls her home.

Of course, Pelosi, like all Democrats, believes in ‘guns for me, but not for thee.’

Democrats see us all as peons to be ruled over, not free Americans to live our lives and protect what is ours.

Posters had many four-letter words for Pelosi that we can’t print. Here are some that we can share with you.

Democrats want to take away our ability to defend ourselves from all the chaos they insist on unleashing daily on Americans. We celebrate your disappointment, Nancy. Good riddance.

Editor's Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

DEMOCRAT PARTY FIREARMS GUN CONTROL GUN OWNERS GUN RIGHTS GUNS

