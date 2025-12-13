Scott Jennings: Suing Dems Will Need SWAT Teams and Kentucky Colonels to Stop Trump’s Ballroom

Rep. Bennie Thompson Asks Where in the US Is Antifa
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on December 13, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Friday, progressive political analyst Van Jones had a meltdown on CNN over President Donald Trump’s construction of a White House ballroom. It was an unhinged tirade of false claims about Trump being an authoritarian and a dictator for building the much-needed structure. Republican commenter Scott Jennings quickly deflated that nonsense with the reality of the situation.

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

LMFAO! Scott Jennings DROPS THE MIC on the group suing President Trump to block White House ballroom construction.

"You're gonna need the SWAT team, National Guard, and several layers of Kentucky Colonels if you think you're gonna stop Trump from building that ballroom!"

"If these lawyers wanna come pick through the rubble and try to rebuild it, they're welcome to do that!"

"Before he leaves office, that thing is gonna be sitting there!" 

Jennings says no one’s going to stop Trump from building the White House ballroom. (WATCH)

Takes a lot to break her resting Kaitlan face.

One poster wonders why Democrats are so obsessed with preventing Trump from finishing the ballroom.

If Trump is for it, Democrats must be against it. It’s really that simple.

The damage is done figuratively and literally. What are Democrats suggesting next?

Advertisement

Democrats will fail, and the ballroom will be finished, likely before Trump leaves office. Democrats can stick with their 'no balls' policy, but Trump will have big balls whether they like it or not.

