Scott Jennings: Suing Dems Will Need SWAT Teams and Kentucky Colonels to Stop Trump’s Ballroom

On Friday, progressive political analyst Van Jones had a meltdown on CNN over President Donald Trump’s construction of a White House ballroom. It was an unhinged tirade of false claims about Trump being an authoritarian and a dictator for building the much-needed structure. Republican commenter Scott Jennings quickly deflated that nonsense with the reality of the situation.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Jennings says no one’s going to stop Trump from building the White House ballroom. (WATCH)

"You're gonna need the SWAT team, National Guard, and several layers of Kentucky Colonels if you think you're gonna stop Trump from building that ballroom!"🤣… pic.twitter.com/qsYkoNeR4j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 13, 2025

He almost broke Kaitlan with the idea of the lawyers digging through the rubble to rebuild. 😂 — TheMagnificentMuraco (@MuracoThe) December 13, 2025

One poster wonders why Democrats are so obsessed with preventing Trump from finishing the ballroom.

Why would they even want to stop him? 🤔 — WiseOne (@JumaCJ1) December 13, 2025

😵‍💫 Must hate all things Trump. 😵‍💫 Must fight all things Trump. 😵‍💫 "You are getting very sleepy..." — Liz (@Liz447431) December 13, 2025

TDS makes you think everything good is bad. What a miserable group, — Craig Sylvestre (@craig_sylvestre) December 13, 2025

The only reason they want to block it is because Trump wants it.



That's the plan of the DEMS. Whatever Trump does, fight back and make it sound as BAD as THEY CAN. — CrAzY_KaT_LaDy (@TheMrsBling) December 13, 2025

If Trump is for it, Democrats must be against it. It’s really that simple.

The damage is done figuratively and literally. What are Democrats suggesting next?

What do they suggest to put there? Leave it vacant? Spend taxpayer dollars to put the East Wing back? The ballroom isn’t costing the taxpayer anything. Democrats want to grift & waste our money. — BamaFarmGirl 🇺🇸 (@BamaFarmGirl113) December 13, 2025

😂 Say what you want about Trump, but once he decides something is getting built, the lawsuits just become background noise. Jennings wasn’t wrong, this is one of those “it’s already happening” moments. The courtroom drama won’t stop the bulldozers. — World News (@World_Newsn) December 13, 2025

They tried impeachments, lawsuits, investigations. Now ballrooms. Still losing. — Johnathon Corcoran 👑 🇮🇪 | Mr. Intelligent (@TheKingCorcoran) December 13, 2025

Democrats will fail, and the ballroom will be finished, likely before Trump leaves office. Democrats can stick with their 'no balls' policy, but Trump will have big balls whether they like it or not.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

