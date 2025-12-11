Flight Fright: Skydiver Had to Think Fast After His Parachute Snagged on the Tail of a Plane (WATCH)

A skydiver relies on a parachute to get him or her safely to the ground, but one aerial risk-taker almost had his chute to blame for ending his life. The terrifying situation had the parachutist dangling from the back of a plane. The whole ordeal was caught on video.

But first, more background. (READ)

Skydiver's parachute gets caught on the tail of a plane, leaving him dangling 15,000 feet in the air over North Queensland, Australia. As the parachutist climbed out of the plane, his reserve parachute handle got snagged on a wing flap. The parachute then deployed and dragged him out before getting snagged on the rear wing. According to ATSB, when the parachute got snagged, the plane dramatically reduced in speed, making the pilot believe the plane had stalled. This is when 13 parachutists were seen bailing from the aircraft. The snagged parachutist was able to cut all 11 lines, freeing himself from the plane before deploying his main parachute and landing. He suffered minor injuries. The pilot then declared a mayday call and was getting ready to abandon the plane and jump himself. As he got closer to the ground, he felt certain he could land the plane, which he did.

Here’s his frightening flight and fight for life. (WATCH)

The parachute then deployed and… pic.twitter.com/oVxiOl8bWN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 11, 2025

Simply amazing.

It looks like a stunt from a movie, but it was all too real. Here’s how posters reacted.

All of us watching this video... pic.twitter.com/YJbtKdzGZM — ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) December 11, 2025

This guy's friends are hilarious.



"Alright, good luck, bro. Hopefully, we see you alive on the ground." pic.twitter.com/XYW0CZxHEh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 11, 2025

‘Don’t leave me hanging, fellas!’ We can joke since no one was seriously hurt.

It’s a scenario one doesn’t expect. But, commenters say it always pays to be prepared.

When you learn to skydive, there are a few dozen emergency scenarios they teach you how to handle.



This is not one of them. But I guess it should be now 😆 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 11, 2025

I had an exceptional British Special Forces instructor. If you are skydiving, always carry a hook-knife on your rig (if not 2), same goes for just walking around, always carry a pocket knife!

D-16335 — Sherlock's Dad (@sherlocksdad45) December 11, 2025

Pretty impressive how he kept his cool and was able to cut himself free and land safely. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 11, 2025

It's a mental calmness



Panic ... breathe ... If I don't do something, I am going to die ... breathe ... act — Brian ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Da Pirate (@BDapirate) December 11, 2025

This man was more calm and had better awareness than I do when I get my carry-on bag strap stuck on the armrest of an aisle chair as I’m boarding a plane — Ellie (@Mai_ASUR) December 11, 2025

That sounds like most of us.

Commenters say their minds are made up when it comes to flying and skydiving.

As if I needed another reason to never jump out of a perfectly good airplane? — Webmiester (@Webmiester) December 11, 2025

I've personally never felt the need to jump out of a perfectly good plane. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 11, 2025

That and scuba.



Zero interest in activities where if something goes wrong, I have a very high chance of not surviving. — Webmiester (@Webmiester) December 11, 2025

i was never jumping out of a plane before i saw this video. now im never jumping out of a plane. — M1cr0🎰 (@M1cr0mach1ne) December 11, 2025

Buddy, we’re right there with you!

