Flight Fright: Skydiver Had to Think Fast After His Parachute Snagged on the Tail of a Plane (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:30 PM on December 11, 2025
Twitchy

A skydiver relies on a parachute to get him or her safely to the ground, but one aerial risk-taker almost had his chute to blame for ending his life. The terrifying situation had the parachutist dangling from the back of a plane. The whole ordeal was caught on video.

But first, more background. (READ)

Skydiver's parachute gets caught on the tail of a plane, leaving him dangling 15,000 feet in the air over North Queensland, Australia.

As the parachutist climbed out of the plane, his reserve parachute handle got snagged on a wing flap.

The parachute then deployed and dragged him out before getting snagged on the rear wing.

According to ATSB, when the parachute got snagged, the plane dramatically reduced in speed, making the pilot believe the plane had stalled.

This is when 13 parachutists were seen bailing from the aircraft.

The snagged parachutist was able to cut all 11 lines, freeing himself from the plane before deploying his main parachute and landing. He suffered minor injuries.

The pilot then declared a mayday call and was getting ready to abandon the plane and jump himself. 

As he got closer to the ground, he felt certain he could land the plane, which he did.

Here’s his frightening flight and fight for life. (WATCH)

Simply amazing.

It looks like a stunt from a movie, but it was all too real. Here’s how posters reacted.

‘Don’t leave me hanging, fellas!’ We can joke since no one was seriously hurt.

It’s a scenario one doesn’t expect. But, commenters say it always pays to be prepared.

That sounds like most of us.

Commenters say their minds are made up when it comes to flying and skydiving.

Buddy, we’re right there with you!

