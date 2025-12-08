Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Senate Run Introduced by Rapper: 'Got Two Words for Every...
Big Talk, Small Frey: Minneapolis Mayor Chooses Criminal Illegal Aliens, Vows Not to Work With ICE

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on December 08, 2025
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, like all elected Democrats, is making it clear he is on the side of criminal illegal aliens in his city. On Monday, he said he will not allow Minneapolis police officers to aid ICE in rounding up illegal aliens.

Here’s Frey. (WATCH)

With the growing multi-billion dollar Somali fraud scandal, you’d think Frey and his fellow Democrats would want to do anything to make the state look sane and on the side of law and order. Clearly, they don’t care.

Posters say Frey is pandering to his city’s large Somali population. He’s even scarfing down inedible food to show his devotion. (WATCH)

He does look like a squirrel.

From one Democrat nut to another. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is floating the idea of arresting federal agents who are simply enforcing our nation’s immigration laws. (WATCH)

Prison time would go a long way towards tamping down violence towards ICE from elected Democrats and their radical foot soldiers on the streets.

Commenters say that if Democrats would simply cooperate with ICE, agents wouldn’t have to go into neighborhoods to conduct raids.

Democrats don’t even have to help; they just need to get out of the way.

But they would rather rebel against the federal government and the will of voters.

That’s dead on.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

