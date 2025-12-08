Big Talk, Small Frey: Minneapolis Mayor Chooses Criminal Illegal Aliens, Vows Not to Work With ICE

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, like all elected Democrats, is making it clear he is on the side of criminal illegal aliens in his city. On Monday, he said he will not allow Minneapolis police officers to aid ICE in rounding up illegal aliens.

Advertisement

Here’s Frey. (WATCH)

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he will not allow police officers to cooperate with ICE to get criminal illegal aliens off the streets.



FREY: “Officers will not coordinate with any federal agency that is doing immigration law enforcement work.” pic.twitter.com/zNLosBiKYw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2025

I'll Just Leave This Here 😬 pic.twitter.com/OaMPxDCOUs — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) December 8, 2025

With the growing multi-billion dollar Somali fraud scandal, you’d think Frey and his fellow Democrats would want to do anything to make the state look sane and on the side of law and order. Clearly, they don’t care.

Posters say Frey is pandering to his city’s large Somali population. He’s even scarfing down inedible food to show his devotion. (WATCH)

Lmfaooo. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey holding on for dear life as he dines in a Somali restaurant to stick it to Trump.



This is one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen. 😭pic.twitter.com/SESxMKJqCd — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 5, 2025

He is too busy choking down Somali food — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) December 8, 2025

Is he choking it down or hoarding it in his cheeks — Janice Trice (@trice72595) December 8, 2025

He does look like a squirrel.

From one Democrat nut to another. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is floating the idea of arresting federal agents who are simply enforcing our nation’s immigration laws. (WATCH)

Frey’s comments are tame compares to Ellison’s — who is openly discussing the idea of Minneapolis PD arresting federal agents.



“We're not going to stand by and let them break the law."pic.twitter.com/WuWsu00v0l https://t.co/fPeQz8gq3R — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2025

I hope he does. We need someone to cross the Rubicon, and this guy might just be the catalyst. — Eric (@Sportsfan0111) December 8, 2025

FA <—— Ellison is Here …. FO — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 8, 2025

Prison time would go a long way towards tamping down violence towards ICE from elected Democrats and their radical foot soldiers on the streets.

Commenters say that if Democrats would simply cooperate with ICE, agents wouldn’t have to go into neighborhoods to conduct raids.

Think it ever occurred to these bozos that ICE is there BECAUSE they won't cooperate with immigration detainers on inmates? That releasing them into the community is why ICE has to go find them and pick them up? The criminal aliens would already be in custody, detainer set, etc — frametofinish101 (@frametofinish11) December 8, 2025

Advertisement

Well, then I guess they’ll be in their neighborhoods. It could be so much easier if these officials would just work with ice. — Mel1979 (@RJMRogers) December 8, 2025

Factoid: They don't need you to help them in order to do their job. Go back to your office and do whatever it is that you do. Like shred docs linking you to the Somali grift. — B.Motter (@BMotter67454) December 8, 2025

Democrats don’t even have to help; they just need to get out of the way.

But they would rather rebel against the federal government and the will of voters.

Sounds like blue states in general have formed an open rebellion against our federal government. — UpsetLib (@UpsetLiberal123) December 8, 2025

No, they formed an open rebellion against the American people. America voted for deportations and the Democrats are going against the People's vote — Sabre Exe (@SabreExe) December 8, 2025

That’s dead on.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.