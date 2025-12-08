Sloppy Slotkin: Dem Senator Switches Reason ‘Seditious Six’ Video Was Recorded and Released

It’s been almost three weeks since a handful of seditious Democrats released a video to sow discord within the ranks of our nation’s military. Democrats were clearly trying to scare troops into believing they might be prosecuted in the future under a Democrat administration for following orders issued today by President Donald Trump. Senator Elissa Slotkin was a member of the 'Seditious Six' who released that video. On Monday, out of nowhere, she claimed the reason they did the video was that they were approached by worried troops. Sure, Elissa.

Here’s more. (READ)

Elissa Slotkin claims Democrats made the ‘illegal orders’ video because a slew of military personnel were coming to them with concerns for months: “I don't know if this is legal. I don't know if I'd be held accountable later after this administration. I can't get a straight answer about whether this is legal or not. What do you think we should do?" “We were hearing that for months." “So that’s why we made the video."

You’re not alone in assessing that this new narrative is totally made up. Here’s Slotkin. (WATCH)

Elissa Slotkin claims Democrats made the ‘illegal orders’ video because a slew of military personnel were coming to them with concerns for months:



“I don't know if this is legal. I don't know if I'd be held accountable later after this administration. I can't get a straight… pic.twitter.com/Fe2AMPvMRg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2025

Gonna need to show your work on this one @SenatorSlotkin — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2025

There is no work. — America First, Zook 🇺🇸✝️ (@ZookZangsten) December 8, 2025

Does lying count as work?

Of course, this is not the same reason Slotkin said they did the video two weeks ago. Surprise!

He never targetted them. He responded to them only after they committed sedition. So again she's lying. She doesn't speak for the Consitution. If she had ever read it she wouldn't be behaving this way. Lock her up. — StopTheLying (@End_TheLying) December 8, 2025

Hmm. Seems a bit inconsistent @SenatorSlotkin — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2025

Seems a bit fake.

One commenter says Slotkin’s body language is a dead giveaway.

Her eyes and expressions say she is a blatant liar about this! I believe they are ALL nervous and realizing they crossed the line!!! pic.twitter.com/EgSaVeTNTI — Ron Creque (@CrequeSr) December 8, 2025

Her lips are moving... she's lying because the video backfired spectacularly. — NotJohnCheese (@NotJohnCheese) December 8, 2025

Not buying this. At all. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2025

yea, seems a bit frantic as well, this is the first I have heard of whistleblowers the cause of this video. hmm — Roses r Red 64 (@CLFree7) December 8, 2025

3 weeks later...



"Here's why we did it"



Yeah, ok. Right — TraderJohn (@JohnH_BBT) December 8, 2025

She made the video so that military members would question Trump's authority. That's why they made it. To sow discord. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 8, 2025

That’s the real reason the 'Seditious Six' made the video. Not this total nonsense that Slotkin is now desperately pushing. We’re not as stupid and gullible as your voters, Elissa.

