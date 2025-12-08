VIP
Erika Kirk Again Shamed for Not Mourning Properly
Allred, All Out: Texas Democrat Explains Why He Stepped Aside for Jasmine Crockett’s...
The AWFL Face That Launched a Thousand Quips - Is Jennifer Welch the...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Senate Run Introduced by Rapper: 'Got Two Words for Every...
Big Talk, Small Frey: Minneapolis Mayor Chooses Criminal Illegal Aliens, Vows Not to...
Mamdani Bravely Abandons His Humble, Rent-Stabilized Hovel for the People's Taxpayer-Funde...
NYT Asks in Puff Piece If Jennifer Welch Is Democrats’ Toughest Critic
HHS Deadnamed Rachel Levine on His Official Portrait; State Sen. Scott Wiener Plots...
Chris Cillizza Says Jasmine Crockett's Bid for the Senate Is 'Beyond Bad for...
Size Matters in the Oval: Trump Roasts Vance, Rubio (and a Mystery Size...
NYT: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's Government Allowed Corruption to Fester
Vermont School Raises the Somali Flag in Protest
Freshman House Dem MIGHT Get Primaried After SINKING His Party's Narratives About Trump's...
Truck Driver Found With 23 Illegals Hidden in His Sleeper Cab

Sloppy Slotkin: Dem Senator Switches Reason ‘Seditious Six’ Video Was Recorded and Released

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 PM on December 08, 2025
Twitchy

It’s been almost three weeks since a handful of seditious Democrats released a video to sow discord within the ranks of our nation’s military. Democrats were clearly trying to scare troops into believing they might be prosecuted in the future under a Democrat administration for following orders issued today by President Donald Trump. Senator Elissa Slotkin was a member of the 'Seditious Six' who released that video. On Monday, out of nowhere, she claimed the reason they did the video was that they were approached by worried troops. Sure, Elissa.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Elissa Slotkin claims Democrats made the ‘illegal orders’ video because a slew of military personnel were coming to them with concerns for months:

“I don't know if this is legal. I don't know if I'd be held accountable later after this administration. I can't get a straight answer about whether this is legal or not. What do you think we should do?"

“We were hearing that for months."

“So that’s why we made the video."

You’re not alone in assessing that this new narrative is totally made up. Here’s Slotkin. (WATCH)

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Does lying count as work?

Of course, this is not the same reason Slotkin said they did the video two weeks ago. Surprise!

Seems a bit fake.

One commenter says Slotkin’s body language is a dead giveaway.

Advertisement

That’s the real reason the 'Seditious Six' made the video. Not this total nonsense that Slotkin is now desperately pushing. We’re not as stupid and gullible as your voters, Elissa.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP ELISSA SLOTKIN MARK KELLY MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The AWFL Face That Launched a Thousand Quips - Is Jennifer Welch the Perfect Avatar for the Dem Party?
Warren Squire
Allred, All Out: Texas Democrat Explains Why He Stepped Aside for Jasmine Crockett’s Senate Hopes
Warren Squire
Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Senate Run Introduced by Rapper: 'Got Two Words for Every Racist Bigot'
Brett T.
HHS Deadnamed Rachel Levine on His Official Portrait; State Sen. Scott Wiener Plots Revenge
Brett T.
DUH: John Kennedy Uses VERY Small Words to Describe Legal Versus ILLEGAL Immigration to the Left (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement