The Reich Stuff: Joy Reid Says She Got a Nazi-Like Vibe From Senior Citizens One Time at the RNC

Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid is crazy. That’s not an exaggeration. There is something not right with her. She’s now claiming that she knows Republican grandmas celebrate ‘ethnic cleansing’ because she felt a Nazi-like vibe emanating from them at a Republican National Convention.

Here’s more. (READ)

Joy Reid: Republican grandmas are gleeful as Trump conducts "ethnic cleansing." She says she knows this is true because she once attended the RNC, and the vibe she got from senior citizens there was that they want a 1930s Germany in America. This deranged lunatic was presented as a 'mainstream' voice in legacy media for years. And for that matter, so was Alex Wagner, who is nodding along here.

Here’s Reid. She’s a loon. (WATCH)

Joy Reid: Republican grandmas are gleeful as Trump conducts “ethnic cleansing.”



She says she knows this is true, because she once attended the RNC and the vibe she got from senior citizens there was that they want a 1930’s Germany in America.



— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2025

Oh she “got a vibe?”

And how would she know what 1930's Germany felt like? — Debra Buenik (@DebraBuenik) December 4, 2025

She's delusional and insane. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 4, 2025

No vibes needed.

You’ll remember that CNN’s Abby Phillip recently spent time with Reid slamming conservatives for being conspiracy theorists living in an alternate reality. There’s not an ounce of self-awareness to be found in this clip. (WATCH)

Abby Phillip describes how her job at CNN is to explain "the facts" to conservatives who live in "a completely different information world."



"Because when you don't ever even hear the facts, it's hard to even know that you're wrong."



— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 12, 2025

This was said to the nodding approval of the always-factual and not-at-all conspiratorial...Joy Reid. Absolutely incredible stuff.

Abby is about as bad as Joyless. — Jean Poniske (@JeanPoniske) December 4, 2025

They live on a different planet — Billy Costigan (@WCostigan2021) December 4, 2025

Planet Democrat.

One poster says Reid’s 1930s Germany analogy doesn’t make sense.

Weird connection being made between German citizens and criminal aliens/ defrauding asylum seekers.



Deportation being compared to forced labor and murder is vile and disgusting and they should be ashamed. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 4, 2025

For years, these two network personalities framed everyday citizens as villains while nodding along to wild claims—proof that the "mainstream" label was always a disguise for fringe commentary. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 4, 2025

She says this batsh*t stuff all the time.



She was part of election coverage and ‘serious’ analysis team on MSNBC for years.



This is how they all think. She just went a little too far publicly. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2025

Reid is a BlueAnon-level kook who has only gotten worse since MSNBC kicked her and her vibes to the curb. It's scary that people still take her seriously. Who knows when her Nazi-sense will tingle next?

