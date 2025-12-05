Andy McCabe Says It’s Unlikely the J6 Pipe Bomber Case Was Ignored, It...
Nature Magazine Retracts Highly Flawed Climate Catastrophe Study
VIP
Dem Jim Himes Says Venezuelan Drug Runners Could Be Average Josés Lacking Economic...
Dem Mark Warner Blames Trump’s FBI for Not Arresting J6 Pipe Bomber Suspect...
Stardate 90210: Yet Another Awful Star Trek Series Announced
VIP
MAZE Posts Epic Mehdi Hasan Self-Own Over Search for the Far-Right, White Pipe...
Bulwark’s Tim Miller Applauds Jamie Raskin’s Investigation Into Trump's 60 Minutes Intervi...
'Major Milestone’: Home in Pacific Palisades Receives Final Approval From the City
When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and...
Rep. Jerry Nadler Explains Why States Are Refusing to Hand Over SNAP Data:...
Pramila Jayapal: ‘Being Undocumented Isn’t a Crime’ – Federal Law and Half of...
Jim Acosta Says Trump Should Be Impeached Over Hateful Comments About the Somali...
Another ‘Police Brutality’ Story Collapses: Woman Refuses ID to Protect Illegal Boyfriend
JD Vance Is Hearing Rumors That the EU Commission Will Fine X Hundreds...

The Reich Stuff: Joy Reid Says She Got a Nazi-Like Vibe From Senior Citizens One Time at the RNC

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:42 AM on December 05, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid is crazy. That’s not an exaggeration. There is something not right with her. She’s now claiming that she knows Republican grandmas celebrate ‘ethnic cleansing’ because she felt a Nazi-like vibe emanating from them at a Republican National Convention.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Joy Reid: Republican grandmas are gleeful as Trump conducts “ethnic cleansing.”

She says she knows this is true because she once attended the RNC, and the vibe she got from senior citizens there was that they want a 1930s Germany in America.

This deranged lunatic was presented as a ‘mainstream' voice in legacy media for years.

And for that matter, so was Alex Wagner, who is nodding along here.

Here’s Reid. She’s a loon. (WATCH)

No vibes needed.

You’ll remember that CNN’s Abby Phillip recently spent time with Reid slamming conservatives for being conspiracy theorists living in an alternate reality. There’s not an ounce of self-awareness to be found in this clip. (WATCH)

Recommended

Andy McCabe Says It’s Unlikely the J6 Pipe Bomber Case Was Ignored, It Was Just a Tough Case to Crack
Warren Squire
Advertisement

(post continues) ...latest conspiracy is."This was said to the nodding approval of the always-factual and not-at-all conspiratorial...Joy Reid.

Absolutely incredible stuff.

Planet Democrat.

One poster says Reid’s 1930s Germany analogy doesn’t make sense.

Advertisement

Reid is a BlueAnon-level kook who has only gotten worse since MSNBC kicked her and her vibes to the curb. It's scary that people still take her seriously. Who knows when her Nazi-sense will tingle next?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JOY REID LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MSNBC REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Andy McCabe Says It’s Unlikely the J6 Pipe Bomber Case Was Ignored, It Was Just a Tough Case to Crack
Warren Squire
Nature Magazine Retracts Highly Flawed Climate Catastrophe Study
Gordon K
Stardate 90210: Yet Another Awful Star Trek Series Announced
Gordon K
Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole's Home
Sam J.
Dem Mark Warner Blames Trump’s FBI for Not Arresting J6 Pipe Bomber Suspect Sooner
Warren Squire
When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and Then This Happened
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Andy McCabe Says It’s Unlikely the J6 Pipe Bomber Case Was Ignored, It Was Just a Tough Case to Crack Warren Squire
Advertisement