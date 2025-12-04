Rep. Ilhan Omar Claims She Knew Nothing About $250 Million Welfare Fraud Scheme
Mollie Hemingway Nails It — FBI Sat on Jan 5 Pipe Bomb Intel...
Local News Reports on the Rich History of Somali Integration in Minnesota
Walz Complains People Are Driving By and Yelling the ‘R’ Word—X Replies With...
ME! ME! ME!: Senator Mark Kelly Wants Us to Know His Recent Media...
VIP
Don’t Name It, Don’t Solve It: Why the Left Is Furious Trump Called...
Gavin Newsom Says 'Judgmental' Democrats Need to Be ‘Culturally Normal’ to Appeal to...
Congressman Himes and Out: Maple Syrup Expert & Beekeeper Stung by Reality of...
ABC’s Martha Raddatz Has New Information on Pete Hegseth’s ‘War Crime’
Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Col...
Kennedy Family Cancer Diagnosis Ends in Political Hit Job
Dean Cain Makes Jessica Tarlov's Anti-Trump Drug Boat Bombing Rant Even FUNNIER Pointing...
The Drug-Boat Hoax BLOWS UP — and ABC’s Own Panel Is the Reason...
Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Reall...

Dumbo Gumbo: Leftist Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Disrupt Council Meeting Over New Orleans ICE Surge

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on December 04, 2025
Meme screenshot

A handful of noisy pro-illegal protesters disrupted a council meeting in New Orleans on Thursday. The small contingent of radical far-leftists was screaming ‘shame’ and ‘KKK’ because ICE is surging in the Louisiana city to arrest and deport illegal aliens.

Advertisement

Here’s the chaos. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Hell might actually be a little quieter.

The rowdy radicals had the expected facial attire.

They were also wearing this winter’s must-have leftist fashion accessory - the pro-Palestine keffiyeh scarf.

The first video was just the beginning. Let’s see how this all ends. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway Nails It — FBI Sat on Jan 5 Pipe Bomb Intel While Destroying J6 Grandmothers
justmindy
Advertisement

In the end, the radicals were repelled. We certainly love a story with a happy ending.

Tags:

ANTIFA BORDER SECURITY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOUISIANA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway Nails It — FBI Sat on Jan 5 Pipe Bomb Intel While Destroying J6 Grandmothers
justmindy
Walz Complains People Are Driving By and Yelling the ‘R’ Word—X Replies With Road Trip Plans and No Chill
justmindy
Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole's Home
Sam J.
Local News Reports on the Rich History of Somali Integration in Minnesota
Brett T.
Dean Cain Makes Jessica Tarlov's Anti-Trump Drug Boat Bombing Rant Even FUNNIER Pointing to Just 1 Word
Sam J.
ME! ME! ME!: Senator Mark Kelly Wants Us to Know His Recent Media Blitz Has Nothing to Do With Him
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mollie Hemingway Nails It — FBI Sat on Jan 5 Pipe Bomb Intel While Destroying J6 Grandmothers justmindy
Advertisement