Dumbo Gumbo: Leftist Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Disrupt Council Meeting Over New Orleans ICE Surge

A handful of noisy pro-illegal protesters disrupted a council meeting in New Orleans on Thursday. The small contingent of radical far-leftists was screaming ‘shame’ and ‘KKK’ because ICE is surging in the Louisiana city to arrest and deport illegal aliens.
Here’s the chaos. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)
🚨 NOW: Anti-ICE leftists just STORMED and went BERSERK at the New Orleans council meeting as agents storm the region— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 4, 2025
These people are CRAZY!
They're livid that the city is NOT obstructing ICE.
Cry more! 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/PVhSzpnTzT
That's what Hell looks like folks. Scary...— Professor Nez (@professornez) December 4, 2025
Hell might actually be a little quieter.
The rowdy radicals had the expected facial attire.
I always find it hilarious that these people still wear masks. lol— Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) December 4, 2025
It’s to show the rest of the cult you’re a good member— John Pepper (@john_peppe1176) December 4, 2025
They are mentally deranged, is the reason.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 4, 2025
Mental health facilities, now. These people should not be allowed in public spaces.— The Hegemony™ (@TheHegemony) December 4, 2025
They were also wearing this winter’s must-have leftist fashion accessory - the pro-Palestine keffiyeh scarf.
The first video was just the beginning. Let’s see how this all ends. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)
🚨 BREAKING: Leftist agitators were just HAULED OUT by police at the New Orleans council meeting, after they went haywire due to ICE not being obstructed in the city— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 4, 2025
One of them is literally being CARRIED.
FAFO! The Left is losing! 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/kmnWHDFnkM
I'm trying to be a good person, but watching them miserable is too much fun...— AABB (@onantisland) December 4, 2025
When the rule of law triggers a meltdown… you know ICE is doing its job. 👀🔥— Victoria Byrne (@Thevictoria76) December 4, 2025
It’s funny how they will probably see these videos and say “wow we really made a difference” while we look at it and say “these guys are really just embarrassing themselves at this point” 🤣— TrueRedNED (@TrueRedNed) December 4, 2025
In the end, the radicals were repelled. We certainly love a story with a happy ending.
