Dumbo Gumbo: Leftist Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Disrupt Council Meeting Over New Orleans ICE Surge

A handful of noisy pro-illegal protesters disrupted a council meeting in New Orleans on Thursday. The small contingent of radical far-leftists was screaming ‘shame’ and ‘KKK’ because ICE is surging in the Louisiana city to arrest and deport illegal aliens.

Here’s the chaos. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

🚨 NOW: Anti-ICE leftists just STORMED and went BERSERK at the New Orleans council meeting as agents storm the region



These people are CRAZY!



They're livid that the city is NOT obstructing ICE.



Cry more! 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/PVhSzpnTzT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 4, 2025

That's what Hell looks like folks. Scary... — Professor Nez (@professornez) December 4, 2025

Hell might actually be a little quieter.

The rowdy radicals had the expected facial attire.

I always find it hilarious that these people still wear masks. lol — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) December 4, 2025

It’s to show the rest of the cult you’re a good member — John Pepper (@john_peppe1176) December 4, 2025

They are mentally deranged, is the reason. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 4, 2025

Mental health facilities, now. These people should not be allowed in public spaces. — The Hegemony™ (@TheHegemony) December 4, 2025

They were also wearing this winter’s must-have leftist fashion accessory - the pro-Palestine keffiyeh scarf.

The first video was just the beginning. Let’s see how this all ends. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

🚨 BREAKING: Leftist agitators were just HAULED OUT by police at the New Orleans council meeting, after they went haywire due to ICE not being obstructed in the city



One of them is literally being CARRIED.



FAFO! The Left is losing! 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/kmnWHDFnkM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 4, 2025

I'm trying to be a good person, but watching them miserable is too much fun... — AABB (@onantisland) December 4, 2025

When the rule of law triggers a meltdown… you know ICE is doing its job. 👀🔥 — Victoria Byrne (@Thevictoria76) December 4, 2025

It’s funny how they will probably see these videos and say “wow we really made a difference” while we look at it and say “these guys are really just embarrassing themselves at this point” 🤣 — TrueRedNED (@TrueRedNed) December 4, 2025

In the end, the radicals were repelled. We certainly love a story with a happy ending.