Terry Moran Rants As Trump Calls Somalis ‘Garbage’ but Didn’t Name Biden for Doing It to 77 Million MAGA

‘Journalist’ Terry Moran was fired by ABC News in June after he posted an unhinged rant on X targeting White House policy advisor Stephen Miller. He’s since joined the podcast graveyard like so many disgraced ‘journos’ before him. On Tuesday, he went after President Donald Trump for calling Somalis ‘garbage.’ Demonstrating that when it comes to presidents calling people ‘garbage,’ the full force of his self-righteous videotaped anger is only reserved for one side of the political aisle. When a Democrat does it, Moran sends out a cryptic post, not naming names.
Here’s moaning Moran. (WATCH)
No human being is “garbage.” pic.twitter.com/WQZF3upAoq— Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) December 3, 2025
You're absolutely pathetic pic.twitter.com/tWBqMbxEiO— Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) December 3, 2025
Calling 77 million Americans ‘garbage’ ranks higher on the outrage scale than calling a relative handful of people in America the same.
You'll notice that former President Joe Biden called all of Trump’s supporters ‘garbage,’ but Moran couldn't even be bothered to call him out by name. Here’s Biden and then Moran’s ‘I could be talking about anyone’ post. (WATCH)
Here is Joe Biden calling Trump supporters "garbage."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 3, 2025
Must’ve missed all the selfie video sermons from the media when that happened. https://t.co/AKteycCNSM pic.twitter.com/4fwLwj4NhF
It’s basic.— Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) October 30, 2024
You do not call human beings “garbage.” Period.
Or “vermin.”
Or “human scum.”
Or “animals.”
You don’t call your neighbors “the enemy within.”
Seems people like this stuff.
But I’m old-fashioned. Our children will reap what we sow, and inherit an uglier America.
Yeah, but it’s (D)ifferent when they do it— dustin k (@w1ckedest1) December 3, 2025
Putting this in context, remember that Moran and his fellow ‘journalists’ were devoting their energies to helping Kamala Harris beat Trump in the 2024 presidential election. So this is one of those ‘covering the story without actually covering the story’ posts from Moran.
Trump, of course, used Biden’s hatred of his supporters and turned it into an advantage.
The President is candid and says what most would not.— George Nicholas (@GeogeM3) December 3, 2025
He has gone a step further to own it. 🗑️🇺🇸👇 pic.twitter.com/dGsFVLpJmn
They forget that they pretty much handed Trump the election with Biden saying that Trump supporters were garbage. Remember the great picture of Trump in the garbage truck? It was all downhill for Biden and the Democrats after that. 😂— Mike on the right 🇺🇲 (@Mikeontheright_) December 3, 2025
One of the most brilliant moments of the entire campaign— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 3, 2025
Trump finds ways of turning negatives into positives, as Hillary Clinton’s ‘deplorables’ proved a decade ago.
You can’t blame people for viewing Moran as the epitome of ‘fake news.’ He thanked Trump for recognizing what he saw before him during an April interview at the White House. (WATCH)
BTW, @TerryMoran may go down in history as the only legacy media hack to actually thank President Trump for calling his network “Fake News” pic.twitter.com/Plvt6G8czg— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 3, 2025
Priceless. He actually thanked him twice. 🤣😅— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 3, 2025
It’s unreal 😂— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 3, 2025
But insightfully hilarious.
Trump was right as Moran admitted to not being objective back in June, surprising no one who’s been paying attention. (WATCH)
🚨BREAKING: Fired ABC news journalist Terry Moran defends his post against Stephen Miller, says his job as a reporter was never to be "objective."— Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) June 17, 2025
"You don't sacrifice your citizenship as a journalist - your job is not to be objective."
Good riddance. pic.twitter.com/aOjXgMF7d5
What a bunch of garbage— JP (@J_P1776) December 3, 2025
It’s so fitting that his last name is moron— tom seckinger (@Citizendivided) December 3, 2025
You’ll get no argument from us.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
