Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Bodies The New York Times Over Its Shoddy Biden...
VIP
Flop Goes the Weasel: Stammering Hakeem Jeffries Can’t Bring Himself to Credit Trump...
'I Wish There’d Been Some Silence to Break': Jonah Goldberg on The Bulwark...
VIP
County Attorney Clarifies There Are No 'Roving Somali Gangs Terrorizing People'
Only 612 Electric USPS Trucks Delivered After Allocating $3 Billion
Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth
Rep. Jimmy Gomez Says We Need to Stop Feeding Trump to See How...
Islamic Center Says Child Rapist Hasn’t Assimilated Into Non-Somali Culture
Stammer Alert! Jake Tapper Asks Rep. Ilhan Omar How Fraud Got So Out...
Wall Street Journal Helps Sen. Mark Kelly Try to Revive Signalgate
Ilhan Omar Denies Marrying Her Brother, Asks If 'Your President' Isn’t a Pedophile
Judge James Boasberg Declines to Appear at Senate Hearing on Rogue Judges
Book About Abortion Aimed Toward Five-Year-Olds Presents It as a 'Uniquely Human Superpowe...
Coup Spew: Mark Warner and Eric Swalwell Are Hoping the U.S. Military Will...

Terry Moran Rants As Trump Calls Somalis ‘Garbage’ but Didn’t Name Biden for Doing It to 77 Million MAGA

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on December 03, 2025
Townhall Media

‘Journalist’ Terry Moran was fired by ABC News in June after he posted an unhinged rant on X targeting White House policy advisor Stephen Miller. He’s since joined the podcast graveyard like so many disgraced ‘journos’ before him. On Tuesday, he went after President Donald Trump for calling Somalis ‘garbage.’ Demonstrating that when it comes to presidents calling people ‘garbage,’ the full force of his self-righteous videotaped anger is only reserved for one side of the political aisle. When a Democrat does it, Moran sends out a cryptic post, not naming names. 

Advertisement

Here’s moaning Moran. (WATCH)

Calling 77 million Americans ‘garbage’ ranks higher on the outrage scale than calling a relative handful of people in America the same.

You'll notice that former President Joe Biden called all of Trump’s supporters ‘garbage,’ but Moran couldn't even be bothered to call him out by name. Here’s Biden and then Moran’s ‘I could be talking about anyone’ post. (WATCH)

Putting this in context, remember that Moran and his fellow ‘journalists’ were devoting their energies to helping Kamala Harris beat Trump in the 2024 presidential election. So this is one of those ‘covering the story without actually covering the story’ posts from Moran.

Recommended

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Bodies The New York Times Over Its Shoddy Biden Health Coverage
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Trump, of course, used Biden’s hatred of his supporters and turned it into an advantage.

Trump finds ways of turning negatives into positives, as Hillary Clinton’s ‘deplorables’ proved a decade ago.

You can’t blame people for viewing Moran as the epitome of ‘fake news.’ He thanked Trump for recognizing what he saw before him during an April interview at the White House. (WATCH)

But insightfully hilarious.

Advertisement

Trump was right as Moran admitted to not being objective back in June, surprising no one who’s been paying attention. (WATCH)

You’ll get no argument from us.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Bodies The New York Times Over Its Shoddy Biden Health Coverage
Warren Squire
Islamic Center Says Child Rapist Hasn’t Assimilated Into Non-Somali Culture
Brett T.
Stammer Alert! Jake Tapper Asks Rep. Ilhan Omar How Fraud Got So Out of Control in MN
Doug P.
'I Wish There’d Been Some Silence to Break': Jonah Goldberg on The Bulwark Olivia Nuzzi Interview
Gordon K
Only 612 Electric USPS Trucks Delivered After Allocating $3 Billion
Brett T.
Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Bodies The New York Times Over Its Shoddy Biden Health Coverage Warren Squire
Advertisement