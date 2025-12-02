Dem Mark Kelly Derides Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for Wanting a Lethal Military Made Up of Warriors

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly is attacking Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Kelly says Hegseth lacks the qualifications for the job. We don't share that opinion. Bizarrely, Kelly’s main gripe is that Hegseth supports a military that… does what it’s designed to do. Wait, why is he mad?

Here’s more info. (READ)

Sen Mark Kelly, of the seditious six: "He [Hegseth] runs around on a stage talking about lethality, warrior ethos and killing people… That’s not the message that should be coming from the Secretary of Defense." That is in fact, the EXACT message that should be coming from the Secretary of War.

Here’s Kelly looking like a Rankin/Bass elf who lost his hat. (WATCH)

Sen Mark Kelly, of the seditious six: "He [Hegseth] runs around on a stage talking about lethality, warrior ethos and killing people… That’s not the message that should be coming from the Secretary of Defense."



That is in fact, the EXACT message that should be coming from the… pic.twitter.com/aXQ00N0AdG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 2, 2025

Bro, You’re mad the warrior ethos is back because peace-through-strength actually works and you hate that it does. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) December 2, 2025

The rest of the world fearing our military helps maintain the peace.

Commenters say we definitely want warriors if we have to go to war. Sounds pretty basic to us.

Spot on. The SecDef should absolutely champion warrior ethos and lethality - that's what keeps us safe in a dangerous world. — Fatesblind (@Fatesblind) December 2, 2025

It irks me to no end that people are more upset with the ones trying to fix things than the ones that created the problem. MAYBE if there were no "soft-on-crime" policies, open borders, etc, there would be no reason to overcorrect. — JustSomeDude (@JustADudeInNC) December 2, 2025

Kelly is a space cadet, literally and figuratively.

-Anonymous Sources Confirm — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 2, 2025

Well, if ‘sources’ say it’s true, who are we to argue with that?

Commenters took a stab at imagining the type of military Kelly favors.

I wonder what Kelly thinks he should be saying instead... “Every firefight now ends with a group circle where both sides share how the experience made them feel. Medals will be replaced with ‘I Tried Really Hard’ stickers.” or maybe“Drop and give me twenty… compliments! Then we’ll all hold hands and sing the new DoD anthem: Kumbaya in Minor Key.” — Ken Miller (@DeltaXray73) December 2, 2025

I think Pete should talk more about the future of trans youth power and how we can all come together to better serve the U.N. — old timer (@thefloatingorb) December 2, 2025

Mark thinks we should be talking to our troops about rainbows and pronouns and white micro aggression. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) December 2, 2025

Could you imagine if this happened?

Wait a minute! It did happen under the previous administration.

This is Mark Kelly's version of a Department of Feelings. pic.twitter.com/j09WRFuA5R — Sum guy (@Chi1idip) December 2, 2025

If the Biden administration had only existed as a movie comedy farce, those two characters would have been thought to be too far fetched. — Joerap (@Joerap14) December 2, 2025

Mark Kelly thinks THIS is the message the Secretary of Defense should send https://t.co/W2Nb1qvIFf pic.twitter.com/93paXx9hab — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) December 2, 2025

At least SECDEF hasn’t gone awol like the previous one did. — SPC (@SPC6829366) December 2, 2025

We hope for our country’s safety and future that the U.S. military never goes astray as it did under the Biden administration. We choose Hegseth's vision, not Kelly’s derision.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

