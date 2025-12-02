Scott Jennings Shares What Keeps Him Up at Night and Why Republicans Can’t...
How Will the Media Critique Melania Trump's White House Christmas Decor This Year?
Lawyer (Finally) Notices the Trend of Labeling People With Different Political Views
Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Explains How the Democrats Blew It In Gaza
The Bulwark's Tim Miller Will See Kristi Noem in Court in 2029
Alexander Vindman Thinks NOW Is the Time to Curtail Presidents' Pardon Powers
Harvard Hires Graduate Who Faced Criminal Charges for Assaulting Israeli Classmate
Time to Play 'Which President Looks Old?' in Two Photos From This Weekend
CNN's Brian Stelter Hilariously Claims New White House Webpage Is an Attempt to...
PEAK Pitiful: Adam Schiff Uses AI to Show How New WH Ballroom Is...

Dem Mark Kelly Derides Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for Wanting a Lethal Military Made Up of Warriors

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:04 AM on December 02, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly is attacking Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Kelly says Hegseth lacks the qualifications for the job. We don't share that opinion. Bizarrely, Kelly’s main gripe is that Hegseth supports a military that… does what it’s designed to do. Wait, why is he mad?

Here’s more info. (READ)

Sen Mark Kelly, of the seditious six: "He [Hegseth] runs around on a stage talking about lethality, warrior ethos and killing people… That’s not the message that should be coming from the Secretary of Defense."

That is in fact, the EXACT message that should be coming from the Secretary of War.

Here’s Kelly looking like a Rankin/Bass elf who lost his hat. (WATCH)

The rest of the world fearing our military helps maintain the peace.

Commenters say we definitely want warriors if we have to go to war. Sounds pretty basic to us.

Well, if ‘sources’ say it’s true, who are we to argue with that?

Commenters took a stab at imagining the type of military Kelly favors.

I wonder what Kelly thinks he should be saying instead... “Every firefight now ends with a group circle where both sides share how the experience made them feel. Medals will be replaced with ‘I Tried Really Hard’ stickers.” or maybe“Drop and give me twenty… compliments! Then we’ll all hold hands and sing the new DoD anthem: Kumbaya in Minor Key.”

— Ken Miller (@DeltaXray73) December 2, 2025

Could you imagine if this happened?

Wait a minute! It did happen under the previous administration.

We hope for our country’s safety and future that the U.S. military never goes astray as it did under the Biden administration. We choose Hegseth's vision, not Kelly’s derision.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

