CNN’s Brian Stelter Hilariously Claims New White House Webpage Is an Attempt to Delegitimize the Press

CNN’s Brian Stelter can’t stand that President Donald Trump is exercising his freedom of speech and freedom of the press. The Trump administration has just launched a new webpage to push back on the lies published daily by the legacy media. Stelter hilariously and cluelessly claims it’s all an effort to delegitimize ‘the press.’ It’s okay to laugh; we did. We lived through the ‘fake news’ onslaught of the last ten years, Tater.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

CNN is already frantic over the Trump administration’s new webpage exposing media bias. Brian Stelter practically spiraled on air...insisting over and over that the real goal was to “delegitimize the media.”At the bottom of the screen, CNN slapped on a dramatic chyron: “White House launches webpage that targets reporters.” And Stelter spent the entire time doing everything in his power to discredit the effort to hold the media accountable for inaccuracies. “To delegitimize the media. I would say it’s to delegitimize the media.” “This media bias monitor is being produced at taxpayer expense. It’s a featured part of the White House website, and it’s about trying to tarnish and demean various news outlets.”

Here’s Stelter on CNN purposely misrepresenting what the new webpage is set up to do. (WATCH)

CNN is already frantic over the Trump administration’s new webpage exposing media bias.



Brian Stelter practically spiraled on air...insisting over and over that the real goal was to “delegitimize the media.”



At the bottom of the screen, CNN slapped on a dramatic chyron:



“White… pic.twitter.com/q1btrZdT8I — Overton (@overton_news) November 30, 2025

Brian must be on Ozempic... — Gold Smith (@GoldSmith625773) December 1, 2025

Well at least 'Tater has lost some weight it would seem. Looking slimmer in the face. — Brandy Punch (@finegirlbrandy) December 1, 2025

Tater is already a small fry, guess he’s trying to be a smaller guy. To correct Stelter, The View falls under the ABC News division, so Whoopi Goldberg is fair game for the webpage. See, he lied.

Posters realize Trump is just exercising his freedom of the press to combat the lies hurled at him and his administration. The legacy media delegitimized itself a long time ago.

It’s a well earned checks and balances due to continued journalistic malpractice that has become commonplace. It’s time for it to be called out and reporters, networks and media companies can and will be held accountable. — Mary 🟦 (@marymporte) December 1, 2025

Hate to break it to @brianstelter but it isn’t the White House who “tarnish and demean” the MSM. They’ve done that to themselves. And once people see it, they won’t unsee it. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) December 1, 2025

They delegitimize themselves every day. Shining a spotlight isn’t targeting. — Stephen (@StephenFisherMD) December 1, 2025

The days of ‘journalists’ publishing lies with no pushback are over. Accountability is here, and they hate it.

Of course, ‘news’ outlets could stop publishing lies and creating false ‘sources say’ narratives if they want to be seen as legitimate.

Well here’s an idea for media companies. Report truthful and non biased accounts of current events. Worth a shot — Jim Tesorero (@JimTesorero) December 1, 2025

There two sides to every story, the media wants only one version, their version, which is usually biased, if not an outright lie. — Melanie🇺🇲 (@mefbama) December 1, 2025

The legacy media is now adrift in a larger sea of information and influence.

Advertisement

Posters are laughing that Stelter believes that the American public still views him and his ilk as valued heroes. That’s just a bunch of hot air, Brian. (WATCH)

Brian Stelter continues to astound me with his Broadway style acting.

Bravo. — Just Another Brick (@AbolishDrama) December 1, 2025

It's hard to imagine any single individual who has done more to delegitimize the media than Brian Stelter. — Greg Ladd (@gladd1968) December 1, 2025

The more Stelter talks and shills, the worse his dying industry looks. He doesn’t care. Thankfully, accountability doesn’t care what Stelter says, just like the rest of us.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.