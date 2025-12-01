PEAK Pitiful: Adam Schiff Uses AI to Show How New WH Ballroom Is...
State Senator Grateful for New Yorkers Who Mobilized to Obstruct ICE
Tom Nichols: In a More Serious World, Mark Kelly Would Replace Pete Hegseth...
The Hidden Chain Reaction: From Minnesota’s Rot to America’s Breaking Point
BURN Notice! Karoline Leavitt Compares NY Times Journo Vouching for Biden's Health to...
Al Gore Is Inconsolable: 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends With No Landfall In...
That Sound You Hear Is Karoline Leavitt Flushing the Latest Dem BS About...
Nobody Is More Butthurt Over Pete Hegseth's Fake Children's Book Cartel ZINGER Than...
Trump Strong-Arms Tim Walz: Minnesota Corruption Scandal Intensifies
Why Does Tim Walz Think He's Deserving of a Third Term?
'Predictably Pathetic': ABC News Earns a Ratio for Spin on What Could Have...
FINAL HOURS: Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
VIP
If Illegals Don't get Welfare, Why Is This CA Dem Pushing Legislation to...
SUUURE, Dude: Mark Kelly Claiming Trump Is SCARED of Him the Funniest Thing...

CNN’s Brian Stelter Hilariously Claims New White House Webpage Is an Attempt to Delegitimize the Press

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on December 01, 2025
Meme

CNN’s Brian Stelter can’t stand that President Donald Trump is exercising his freedom of speech and freedom of the press. The Trump administration has just launched a new webpage to push back on the lies published daily by the legacy media. Stelter hilariously and cluelessly claims it’s all an effort to delegitimize ‘the press.’ It’s okay to laugh; we did. We lived through the ‘fake news’ onslaught of the last ten years, Tater.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

CNN is already frantic over the Trump administration’s new webpage exposing media bias.

Brian Stelter practically spiraled on air...insisting over and over that the real goal was to “delegitimize the media.”At the bottom of the screen, CNN slapped on a dramatic chyron:

“White House launches webpage that targets reporters.”

And Stelter spent the entire time doing everything in his power to discredit the effort to hold the media accountable for inaccuracies. “To delegitimize the media. I would say it’s to delegitimize the media.”

“This media bias monitor is being produced at taxpayer expense. It’s a featured part of the White House website, and it’s about trying to tarnish and demean various news outlets.”

Here’s Stelter on CNN purposely misrepresenting what the new webpage is set up to do. (WATCH)

Tater is already a small fry, guess he’s trying to be a smaller guy. To correct Stelter, The View falls under the ABC News division, so Whoopi Goldberg is fair game for the webpage. See, he lied.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Posters realize Trump is just exercising his freedom of the press to combat the lies hurled at him and his administration. The legacy media delegitimized itself a long time ago.

The days of ‘journalists’ publishing lies with no pushback are over. Accountability is here, and they hate it.

Of course, ‘news’ outlets could stop publishing lies and creating false ‘sources say’ narratives if they want to be seen as legitimate.

The legacy media is now adrift in a larger sea of information and influence.

Advertisement

Posters are laughing that Stelter believes that the American public still views him and his ilk as valued heroes. That’s just a bunch of hot air, Brian. (WATCH)

The more Stelter talks and shills, the worse his dying industry looks. He doesn’t care. Thankfully, accountability doesn’t care what Stelter says, just like the rest of us.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BRIAN STELTER CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS FREE SPEECH MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
PEAK Pitiful: Adam Schiff Uses AI to Show How New WH Ballroom Is Going to be JUST Like Kim Jong Un's
Doug P.
Al Gore Is Inconsolable: 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends With No Landfall In the United States
Grateful Calvin
State Senator Grateful for New Yorkers Who Mobilized to Obstruct ICE
Brett T.
BURN Notice! Karoline Leavitt Compares NY Times Journo Vouching for Biden's Health to Her Trump Hit
Doug P.
Tom Nichols: In a More Serious World, Mark Kelly Would Replace Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement