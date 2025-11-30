‘Sources Say’: Dem Mark Kelly Pushes Latest ‘War Crimes’ Hoax While in Full ‘If True’ CYA Mode on CNN

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are pushing another fake ‘sources say’ narrative. The latest purports that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ordered a second strike on narco-terrorist survivors after their boat was blasted by the U.S. military. This is allowing Democrat Senator Mark Kelly and CNN’s Dana Bash to indulge their ‘if true’ fantasies, which conveniently align with the Democrats’ ‘war crimes’ narrative. It’s almost like it’s all by design.

CNN and Mark Kelly run the anonymously-sourced 'war crimes' narrative: Bash: "Do you believe if there was a second strike to eliminate any survivors, that that constitutes a war crime?" Kelly: "It seems to, if that if that is true, if what has been reported is accurate."With more threats of legal retaliation: Kelly: “I've got serious concerns about anybody in that, you know, chain of command stepping over a line that they should never step over."

Here’s Kelly and Bash on CNN speculating their hearts out. (WATCH)

They are throwing qualifiers out like candy at a parade. “If there was”, “if true”, “if what has been reported is accurate”.



This is all highly suspect. — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) November 30, 2025

Doesn’t everyone tune into CNN for the latest rumors? Journalism certainly has no home there.

Posters say it’s no secret Democrats want to force Hegseth out at the Pentagon and put him on trial. But they are using phrasing to cover their butts if their plans blow up in their faces.

He is being extremely careful with his wording here.



That way he can walk back anything he is attacked for saying later. He’s threatening the @SecWar with retaliation. Make no mistake. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 30, 2025

Yep. The “if true” qualifier is their out. But, run the hoax just the same.



They are so transparent. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2025

There are more people now than ever who see their coordinated script and selective wording- but is it enough to see us through the extinction burst — Mame (@MimiApell) November 30, 2025

Sane and observant Americans see exactly what Democrats and the legacy media are doing. We’ve seen this movie before.

Here’s how the story’s plot always goes.

1) Demagogue non-existent ‘illegal orders' 2) Suddenly media cites anonymous sources for illegal orders 3) Run media hits and “Dirty 51” style ops based on the media-reported anonymous sources, all covering themselves with the “if true” qualifier Very subtle, not at all coordinated stuff. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2025

We're not getting journalism;

we're getting made-up stories, wild hypotheticals and gossip all packaged up in a media attempt to look like legitimate news.

lol..."very subtle"😂 — JP (@J_P1776) November 30, 2025

I hope the average American understands this. They’ve been running this same playbook for a few years now. Very little (if any) of the anonymous source stuff ends up being true. — Thai J (@ThaiJ1226) November 30, 2025

That’s the problem. Too many Americans still fall for this obvious ‘journalism’ scam. The repeated lies once planted can never be rooted up. We have millions who still cite all the previous debunked hoaxes as fact, and nothing can convince them they’ve been duped. They base their votes on those lies, just as the Democrats want.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

