‘Sources Say’: Dem Mark Kelly Pushes Latest ‘War Crimes’ Hoax While in Full ‘If True’ CYA Mode on CNN

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on November 30, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are pushing another fake ‘sources say’ narrative. The latest purports that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ordered a second strike on narco-terrorist survivors after their boat was blasted by the U.S. military. This is allowing Democrat Senator Mark Kelly and CNN’s Dana Bash to indulge their ‘if true’ fantasies, which conveniently align with the Democrats’ ‘war crimes’ narrative. It’s almost like it’s all by design.

Start here. (READ)

CNN and Mark Kelly run the anonymously-sourced 'war crimes' narrative: 

Bash: "Do you believe if there was a second strike to eliminate any survivors, that that constitutes a war crime?"

Kelly: "It seems to, if that if that is true, if what has been reported is accurate."With more threats of legal retaliation:

Kelly: “I've got serious concerns about anybody in that, you know, chain of command stepping over a line that they should never step over."

Here’s Kelly and Bash on CNN speculating their hearts out. (WATCH)

Doesn’t everyone tune into CNN for the latest rumors? Journalism certainly has no home there.

Posters say it’s no secret Democrats want to force Hegseth out at the Pentagon and put him on trial. But they are using phrasing to cover their butts if their plans blow up in their faces.

Sane and observant Americans see exactly what Democrats and the legacy media are doing. We’ve seen this movie before.

Here’s how the story’s plot always goes.

1) Demagogue non-existent ‘illegal orders'

2) Suddenly media cites anonymous sources for illegal orders

3) Run media hits and “Dirty 51” style ops based on the media-reported anonymous sources, all covering themselves with the “if true” qualifier 

Very subtle, not at all coordinated stuff.

— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2025

That’s the problem. Too many Americans still fall for this obvious ‘journalism’ scam. The repeated lies once planted can never be rooted up. We have millions who still cite all the previous debunked hoaxes as fact, and nothing can convince them they’ve been duped. They base their votes on those lies, just as the Democrats want.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

