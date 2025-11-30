Terrible Trio: Far-Leftist Aftyn Behn Gets AOC and Al Gore’s 'Help' for Her Tennessee Congressional Race

Tennessee will soon see three times the crazy in Democrat Aftyn Behn’s congressional race. The loony leftist is being joined by Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Vice President Al Gore at a campaign rally. She’s talking about the event, not her controversial political ideas, especially when it comes to ICE.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Radical TN congressional candidate Aftyn Behn will be doing a campaign event with AOC and Al Gore:



“I look at that as iconic."



She avoids answering the question when asked if she agrees with AOC that ICE should be abolished (thereby answering the question). pic.twitter.com/W1IQLnXnHS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2025

The political baggage Behn is carrying from past statements and actions is immense.

Her credibility is certainly not helped by inviting Al Gore to stump for her.

He’s still out there sweating and yelling about Trump and the looming climate doomsday — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2025

He’s gotten rich off his wildly wrong predictions.

Commenters say Behn’s dodging of questions on ICE and other issues is providing the answers she refuses to articulate.

“Do you think ICE should be abolished?”



Immediately changes the subject.



Typical Democrat politician. 🤦‍♂️ — Alan (@alanjsecviar) November 30, 2025

Dodging the ICE question says it all — she’s aligned with the open-borders crowd. — harparr (@harparr1) November 30, 2025

She doing the leprechaun side step on all questions. — Christopher Kime (@KimeChrist83515) November 30, 2025

Every question answered with a smile, or not answered in this case.



These folks do not have good intentions for the people they purport to represent. — Jeff Hard Author (@AuthorHard) November 30, 2025

She’s expressed her outright hatred of everything that makes Nashville the city that it is.

Unfortunately, some voters share her hate for Nashville and Tennessee.

She is a psychopath and should never be near politics. For other politicians to prop her up is absolutely scary. This woman hates Tennessee, hates any traditions, hates the music... yet somehow they think she is sellable.

🙄🙄

Oh the times we live in. — TS Nelson (@TanyaNe00441025) November 30, 2025

After she stated how much she hates Tennessee, I can not blame her for avoiding any questions.

We are getting such bad candidates! — ConchiDG (@Conchi4870) November 30, 2025

Behn: “I hate everything about my district and my state"



Democrats: “Sold!" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2025

Nowadays, the more hatred and disdain a candidate has for the things that make our nation great, the more likely the Democrats will embrace him or her. Behn’s not the first, and is certainly not the last.

