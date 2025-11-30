From the River to the Rotunda: Tlaib Boasts Hamas Supporters Are Taking Over...
Terrible Trio: Far-Leftist Aftyn Behn Gets AOC and Al Gore’s 'Help' for Her Tennessee Congressional Race

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on November 30, 2025
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Tennessee will soon see three times the crazy in Democrat Aftyn Behn’s congressional race. The loony leftist is being joined by Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Vice President Al Gore at a campaign rally. She’s talking about the event, not her controversial political ideas, especially when it comes to ICE.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

The political baggage Behn is carrying from past statements and actions is immense.

Her credibility is certainly not helped by inviting Al Gore to stump for her.

He’s gotten rich off his wildly wrong predictions.

Commenters say Behn’s dodging of questions on ICE and other issues is providing the answers she refuses to articulate.

She’s expressed her outright hatred of everything that makes Nashville the city that it is.

Unfortunately, some voters share her hate for Nashville and Tennessee.

Nowadays, the more hatred and disdain a candidate has for the things that make our nation great, the more likely the Democrats will embrace him or her. Behn’s not the first, and is certainly not the last. 

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

