THERE It Is! The 'Seditious Six' Really Shouldn't Be So Predictable

MS NOW’s Psaki and Kirschner Predict Future ‘Nuremberg Trials’ for Those Obeying Trump’s Lawful Orders

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on November 26, 2025
Townhall Media

Democrats are doubling down on the message that future lawfare and possible imprisonment are coming for those who follow President Donald Trump’s lawful commands. They want America’s soldiers and even Trump’s own Cabinet and administration to second-guess the President and live under a constant fear of future political retribution for doing nothing wrong.

Here’s more. (READ)

Psaki and MSNOW amplify the 'Dems will prosecute anyone taking part in the Mark Kelly investigation' intimidation campaign:

Psaki: “What do you think the consequences should be for people who are abiding by following these steps from the Commander In Chief?"

Kirschner: "They're following unlawful commands from Donald Trump. And if you're committing offenses and your defense is going to be 'I was just following orders' — You know, that didn't work out so well at Nuremberg."

“When the rule of law comes back into the light of day, that will have to be tackled. They'll have to be held accountable for those abuses."

Here’s MS NOW’s Jen Psaki and analyst Glenn Kirschner doing their part for the Democrat Party. (WATCH)

Democrats are doing everything they can to undermine the authority of President Trump.

Posters say it’s clear that Democrats want to paint every lawful order from Trump as unlawful and worthy of future punishment for those who carry them out.

1) Make video as part of campaign to encourage dissent in the ranks by demagoguing “illegal orders” that don’t exist

2) DoW initiates investigation in response

3) Threaten to prosecute members of the military by labeling the investigation into Kelly itself an “illegal order” from TrumpThat’s the sick, dangerous game being played here.

— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 26, 2025

Democrats know exactly what they are doing.

Posters say Democrats are invoking the worst public punishment for so-called offenders without being able to name a specific unlawful order Trump has given.

They’re just pulling stuff out of thin air.

Democrats are obviously sowing chaos in hopes that a soldier or official will disobey a lawful order out of fear so they can spin it in their party’s favor.

Democrats are doing what they’ve always done, but this is certainly turning it up a notch. They’ve thrown almost everything they can muster at Trump, and he's survived and thrived. We’re at the Democrats' last-gasp sedition stage now.

