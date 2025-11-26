MS NOW’s Psaki and Kirschner Predict Future ‘Nuremberg Trials’ for Those Obeying Trump’s Lawful Orders

Democrats are doubling down on the message that future lawfare and possible imprisonment are coming for those who follow President Donald Trump’s lawful commands. They want America’s soldiers and even Trump’s own Cabinet and administration to second-guess the President and live under a constant fear of future political retribution for doing nothing wrong.

Here’s more. (READ)

Psaki and MSNOW amplify the 'Dems will prosecute anyone taking part in the Mark Kelly investigation' intimidation campaign: Psaki: “What do you think the consequences should be for people who are abiding by following these steps from the Commander In Chief?" Kirschner: "They're following unlawful commands from Donald Trump. And if you're committing offenses and your defense is going to be 'I was just following orders' — You know, that didn't work out so well at Nuremberg." “When the rule of law comes back into the light of day, that will have to be tackled. They'll have to be held accountable for those abuses."

Here’s MS NOW’s Jen Psaki and analyst Glenn Kirschner doing their part for the Democrat Party. (WATCH)

Democrats are doing everything they can to undermine the authority of President Trump.

Posters say it’s clear that Democrats want to paint every lawful order from Trump as unlawful and worthy of future punishment for those who carry them out.

So according to Democrats, investigating blatant sedition is now “unlawful”?



Everyone needs to push Congress to pass election integrity legislation, or these psychopaths will destroy everything and everyone in their path. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 26, 2025

1) Make video as part of campaign to encourage dissent in the ranks by demagoguing “illegal orders” that don’t exist 2) DoW initiates investigation in response 3) Threaten to prosecute members of the military by labeling the investigation into Kelly itself an “illegal order” from TrumpThat’s the sick, dangerous game being played here. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 26, 2025

And it’s blatantly obvious to everyone except the TDS afflicted zombies who are slurping up what they’re selling. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 26, 2025

Democrats know exactly what they are doing.

Posters say Democrats are invoking the worst public punishment for so-called offenders without being able to name a specific unlawful order Trump has given.

Democrats casually invoke the Nuremberg Trials and the My Lai Massacre as warnings for Trump’s alleged crimes but somehow can’t describe a single unlawful order issued by his administration. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) November 26, 2025

Now they think they have one, by labeling the order to investigate Kelly itself as “unlawful" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 26, 2025

They’re just pulling stuff out of thin air.

Democrats are obviously sowing chaos in hopes that a soldier or official will disobey a lawful order out of fear so they can spin it in their party’s favor.

"If we take back power, we'll use that power to punish people who followed the lawful orders of our political enemies."



Now this is the late republic rhetoric I was waiting for. — Tired (@horse_archers) November 26, 2025

They ain't playin' folks. The Dems will gleefully do this if and when they get power back. — Chris Moran 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMo2525) November 26, 2025

Exactly what have they been doing for the last 10 years? — Nexus 6 (@Nexus673210775) November 26, 2025

Democrats are doing what they’ve always done, but this is certainly turning it up a notch. They’ve thrown almost everything they can muster at Trump, and he's survived and thrived. We’re at the Democrats' last-gasp sedition stage now.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

