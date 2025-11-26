'Seditious Six' Dem's Warning About Nat'l Guard Has Earned Renewed Scrutiny After the...
THERE It Is! The 'Seditious Six' Really Shouldn't Be So Predictable

Leftist Protester Drags Dead Effigies of Trump and Immigration Enforcement Agents in D.C. March

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on November 26, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The recent leftist ‘Remove the Regime’ rally in Washington, D.C., glorified political violence. Surprise! During the march, a SurgePhilly reporter spoke with a man in an Antifa t-shirt who was dragging a dead effigy of President Donald Trump, plus effigies of an ICE agent and a Border Patrol agent. When asked if he supported political violence, he excused the dragged effigies by saying America was founded on it.

Take a look. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party recently endorsed, supported, and elected Jay Jones to be Virginia’s new Attorney General. He texted that he wished a Republican colleague would be shot twice in the head and that his children would die to push his party's political agenda. Political assassination and violence were on the ballot, and the Democrat Party voted in favor of it. There’s no coming back from that.

Here’s another angle that shows the effigies of the two federal agents. (WATCH)

You can really feel the ‘peace.’

For a group that Democrats claim doesn’t exist, Antifa sure has a lot of merch.

Democrats didn't refuse.

Commenters responded with memes that say it all.

Celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk and making Luigi Mangione a folk hero sends a clear message.

The Democrats' hard swerve to the left shows the Marxist point of view is now driving and consuming the party.

No, we can’t compromise with a political movement that wants us dead and the Democrat Party that supports it.

