Leftist Protester Drags Dead Effigies of Trump and Immigration Enforcement Agents in D.C. March

The recent leftist ‘Remove the Regime’ rally in Washington, D.C., glorified political violence. Surprise! During the march, a SurgePhilly reporter spoke with a man in an Antifa t-shirt who was dragging a dead effigy of President Donald Trump, plus effigies of an ICE agent and a Border Patrol agent. When asked if he supported political violence, he excused the dragged effigies by saying America was founded on it.

Take a look. (WATCH)

🚨 DEMOCRATS: MAGA needs to turn the temperature down!



ALSO DEMOCRATS: *Drag dead Trump effigy in the street*



"Do you support political violence?"



DEMOCRATS: "The country was founded on political violence. I don't want to talk to you anymore."pic.twitter.com/lPv6Lcc0oF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 202

They perpetuate violence they glorify violence, and they hope more violence continues. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 26, 2025

The Democrats are the party of violence. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 26, 2025

The Democrat Party recently endorsed, supported, and elected Jay Jones to be Virginia’s new Attorney General. He texted that he wished a Republican colleague would be shot twice in the head and that his children would die to push his party's political agenda. Political assassination and violence were on the ballot, and the Democrat Party voted in favor of it. There’s no coming back from that.

Here’s another angle that shows the effigies of the two federal agents. (WATCH)

Anti-ICE protestor records someone dragging effigies of Trump, ICE, and Border Patrol during a protest. pic.twitter.com/e9iygyGJFI — ICE of TikTok (@ICEofTikTok) November 25, 2025

You can really feel the ‘peace.’

For a group that Democrats claim doesn’t exist, Antifa sure has a lot of merch.

That man has taken his time and money to show others without a doubt that he does not make rational or sound decisions. — Tim (@Dragonboy155) November 26, 2025

I refuse to unite with this. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 26, 2025

Democrats didn't refuse.

Commenters responded with memes that say it all.

These leftists are not ok pic.twitter.com/WvR9N298JA — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) November 26, 2025

Celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk and making Luigi Mangione a folk hero sends a clear message.

The Democrats' hard swerve to the left shows the Marxist point of view is now driving and consuming the party.

Leftists follow the Marxist playbook to a tee as they accuse conservatives of being the danger that leftists actually are. — Pablo Clay (@realPabloClay) November 26, 2025

Political violence, gaslighting, projecting, etc. aren't what they do or support. It's who they are. They are following the Marxist playbook because they're Marxists revolutionaries and they are carrying out that revolution. — JohnnieBo77 (@JohnnieBo77) November 26, 2025

There's no arguing with that. Facts. — Pablo Clay (@realPabloClay) November 26, 2025

As I've repeatedly said, we are facing wartime Democrats with too many peacetime Republicans.

Listen to our enemies-- they know exactly what they want. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) November 26, 2025

Is there any way to live with this? — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) November 26, 2025

No, we can’t compromise with a political movement that wants us dead and the Democrat Party that supports it.

