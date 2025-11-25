Dems Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly Contradict Each Other While Defending Sedition Video

NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani Says ‘Free Stuff’ Is Coming but First He Needs $4...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:43 AM on November 25, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats are still suffering fallout from the sedition video that was put out last week by six party members. Democrat Mark Kelly was in the video and on Monday claimed it was about being there for soldiers who refuse to carry out unlawful orders. That’s in direct conflict with what fellow Democrat Ruben Gallego said about the military earlier in the day.

The two are not on the same page. (WATCH)

It’s unbelievable how Democrats are pretending they’re the victims.

Commenters say these power-hungry Democrats politicized the military to undermine President Donald Trump’s authority.

They have soldiers believing they’ll be prosecuted for obeying Trump’s lawful orders after he leaves office simply because Democrats oppose them.

Posters say instilling that fear was intentional.

Gaslighting is all Democrats do.

Posters are disgusted by Democrats who are using Trump’s reaction to the video to drive political donations.

Yes, and our troops are the ones getting played.

