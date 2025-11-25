Dems Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly Contradict Each Other While Defending Sedition Video

Democrats are still suffering fallout from the sedition video that was put out last week by six party members. Democrat Mark Kelly was in the video and on Monday claimed it was about being there for soldiers who refuse to carry out unlawful orders. That’s in direct conflict with what fellow Democrat Ruben Gallego said about the military earlier in the day.

Advertisement

The two are not on the same page. (WATCH)

Mark Kelly: We wanted to explain to members of the military that we have their backs.



Ruben Gallego, a few hours earlier: Threatens members of the military with retaliation over investigation into Kelly. pic.twitter.com/hfyHyTYXl1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2025

What a freaking POS Liar — Just Chris (@CBoutell) November 25, 2025

Both. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2025

It’s unbelievable how Democrats are pretending they’re the victims.

Commenters say these power-hungry Democrats politicized the military to undermine President Donald Trump’s authority.

To use the military as pawns like this in their twisted political games like this is grotesque. Pathetic doesn’t begin to cover it. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) November 25, 2025

Vile, despicable people who should be nowhere near positions of power. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2025

I would love to know, how they thought this would all go when they were writing the script for their seditious video. — Curious Traveler (@QriousTraveler) November 25, 2025

They threaten anyone who opposes them with retribution while accusing Trump of…retribution. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) November 25, 2025

Every. Time. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2025

They have soldiers believing they’ll be prosecuted for obeying Trump’s lawful orders after he leaves office simply because Democrats oppose them.

Posters say instilling that fear was intentional.

They know what they're doing. This is dangerous behavior, imo. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 25, 2025

They know exactly what they’re doing, and fundraising off of it to top it all off. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2025

I am so completely disturbed by it. Especially how they're now gaslighting and playing the victim. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 25, 2025

Gaslighting is all Democrats do.

Posters are disgusted by Democrats who are using Trump’s reaction to the video to drive political donations.

I have had four different Mark Kelly "Trump wants to imprison me!" fundraising emails since since his stupid video. And that's just from my Democrat friends who've sold my email address. — DGFontanella (@DgFontanella) November 25, 2025

Yep. Of course. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2025

It's just such a preposterous game once you see it. — DGFontanella (@DgFontanella) November 25, 2025

Yes, and our troops are the ones getting played.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is making a comeback in America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.