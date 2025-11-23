Shop Stop: Leftists Are Holding on to Their Parents' Money by Staging a Black Friday Boycott

Loony leftists are planning on boycotting Black Friday. Oh no! It’s the biggest shopping day of the year, with hordes of Americans using the day after Thanksgiving to do most of their holiday shopping. Leftists are whining, ‘Not so fast!’ They hope that by locking themselves in their parents’ basement, they’ll strike an enormous blow to the ‘system.’

Here’s one trying to get others to join the non-purchase protest. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: In an effort to destroy the Donald Trump economy, liberals are plotting a mass BOYCOTT and “protest” next week ahead of Black Friday



“Pull all your money out of the system…don’t give corporations any money.”



Will it work? Good luck! 😂



pic.twitter.com/TndNXoW6wJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 22, 2025

Where are they going to get their blue hair dye and pronoun pins?? — Chad Harper (@chadharperx) November 22, 2025

NObody with a nose ring makes enough money to affect the economy — Old Phlegmatic Jud (@cra11169) November 22, 2025

Do their allowances count?

Outside of vape shops and pot dispensaries, would any business be impacted by a nose ring brigade shopping boycott? It’s hard to imagine them having much purchasing power.

SPOILER ALERT: The woke socialist lunatics don't have any money to begin with — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 22, 2025

I think half of them don’t work…odd strategy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 22, 2025

'Half' is a generous estimate 😂 More like 2/3rds — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 22, 2025

The third that do work aren’t exactly rolling in cash.

Commenters note that the girl in the video doesn’t appear to be living on her own.

🤣🤣 What went through my head was, how big of an impact is she expecting when she pulls her $25.00 out of “the system?” It’s pretty obvious she still lives with her parents. — ReelLady (@AReelLady) November 22, 2025

She's making this video in her parents house on a phone her parents are paying for. She likely doesn't have any money to "pull out" of the system. — Ben Adams (@BenAdam06616312) November 22, 2025

‘Mom, don’t shop on Friday! We’re staging a boycott!’

Posters say there's a huge upside to leftists staying home on Black Friday.

Sounds like shopping will be a little bit nicer! — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) November 22, 2025

I guess I'll do my Christmas shopping on those days. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 22, 2025

Ikr this sounds great for normal people so it will be less crowded and less annoying without them. — Kamui x Metatron 🦭📿 (@KamuixMetatron) November 22, 2025

Right? A day without leftists is the best Christmas gift that spending no money can buy.

