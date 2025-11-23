Shop Stop: Leftists Are Holding on to Their Parents' Money by Staging a Black Friday Boycott

Jen Psaki and Katie Couric Say the ‘Sycophantic’ Press Is Throwing Softball Questions...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:20 AM on November 23, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Loony leftists are planning on boycotting Black Friday. Oh no! It’s the biggest shopping day of the year, with hordes of Americans using the day after Thanksgiving to do most of their holiday shopping. Leftists are whining, ‘Not so fast!’ They hope that by locking themselves in their parents’ basement, they’ll strike an enormous blow to the ‘system.’

Here’s one trying to get others to join the non-purchase protest. (WATCH)

Do their allowances count?

Outside of vape shops and pot dispensaries, would any business be impacted by a nose ring brigade shopping boycott? It’s hard to imagine them having much purchasing power.

The third that do work aren’t exactly rolling in cash.

Commenters note that the girl in the video doesn’t appear to be living on her own.

‘Mom, don’t shop on Friday! We’re staging a boycott!’

Posters say there's a huge upside to leftists staying home on Black Friday.

Right? A day without leftists is the best Christmas gift that spending no money can buy.

