Turkey Day! Jasmine Crockett Says She’ll Announce Her Senate Candidacy Decision by Thanksgiving

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on November 23, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

We knew this was coming. Democrat Jasmine Crockett has her eyes set on a U.S. Senate seat. As scary as that thought is, she says she has the votes to do it in Texas, according to polling.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Everyone at Wigs and Weaves said she’s a sure thing.

Posters say the only 'Crockett' Texans love is Davy; they doubt Jasmine Crockett has the widespread support she claims.

Most likely, Crockett needs to finance a new shoe closet.

Crockett thinks she’ll cruise to victory, but Ted Cruz awaits. He’ll eat her alive like the Democrat before her.

We don’t see it happening either.

That doesn’t mean we don’t want her to try, though. Posters agree.

Crockett says she will announce her candidacy by Thanksgiving Day. Looks like everyone might have two turkeys to celebrate on Thursday.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT POLLING SENATE TED CRUZ

