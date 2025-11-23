Turkey Day! Jasmine Crockett Says She’ll Announce Her Senate Candidacy Decision by Thanksgiving

We knew this was coming. Democrat Jasmine Crockett has her eyes set on a U.S. Senate seat. As scary as that thought is, she says she has the votes to do it in Texas, according to polling.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett: Polling indicates I can beat a Republican for Senate in TX:



“The only reason that I'm continuing to consider whether or not I do this is because my polling says I can win."



She says to expect an announcement by Thanksgiving.



She’s gonna run. pic.twitter.com/HAWOEII8Kj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2025

Asking your Mom and girlfriends is not a poll — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) November 23, 2025

Everyone at Wigs and Weaves said she’s a sure thing.

Posters say the only 'Crockett' Texans love is Davy; they doubt Jasmine Crockett has the widespread support she claims.

If Crockett has any chance in hell of winning a statewide seat, Texas is in bigger trouble than I thought.

Surely not.

Right guys?

Hello! Right??? — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) November 23, 2025

Think I’m gonna need to see this polling methodology tbh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2025

Polling shows she can raise enough money to fund her grift. — Matt Shubert (@matt_shubert) November 23, 2025

Most likely, Crockett needs to finance a new shoe closet.

Crockett thinks she’ll cruise to victory, but Ted Cruz awaits. He’ll eat her alive like the Democrat before her.

OMG. Crockett vs Cruz? Think about the difference in their respective resume’s. Jasmine is a clownshow. SMH. — Gerd Hansma (@gmanndo) November 23, 2025

I don't think she can not beat a Republican in Texas.

They do this to us with every senate election in Texas, tell us a Democrat could win the seat. And they never do. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 23, 2025

I think I remember the guy you’re talking about. pic.twitter.com/ghrjyQ1USL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2025

Someone should remind Jasmine Crockett that all the polls said Beto was going win his Texas races, yet he didn’t — 3 time loser.



Crockett’s brash might sell in some areas, but statewide, there’s no way. — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) November 23, 2025

We don’t see it happening either.

That doesn’t mean we don’t want her to try, though. Posters agree.

Hahahaha oh yes please run hahaha — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 23, 2025

Crockett says she will announce her candidacy by Thanksgiving Day. Looks like everyone might have two turkeys to celebrate on Thursday.

