Dem Sheldon Whitehouse Whines Taxpayers Didn’t Pay for His Brazilian Climate Change Vacation

Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse is white hot mad that the State Department didn’t pay his way to a climate summit in Brazil. In other words, this millionaire Senator from Rhode Island is mad that taxpayers didn’t foot the bill for his South American vacation.

Here’s whiny Whitehouse. (WATCH)

Sheldon Whitehouse is very upset that the State Dept refused to pay for his COP30 trip to Brazil:



“My credentials don't say United States of America... That's how bad the Trump administration has become."



🤡 pic.twitter.com/UbH9nITMaW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 20, 2025

Awe poor me Sheldon. — Webmiester (@Webmiester) November 20, 2025

Count me in the 'happy that Sheldon wasn’t representing my country' camp. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 20, 2025

And he has the lanyard and badge to prove it.

Posters are confused about why they're expected to pay for what’s essentially a religious retreat for members of the climate cult.

Sooo we have to pay for his flight to Brazil why??? — Isaac (@IcedViews) November 20, 2025

He wants taxpayers to pay for his vacation to Brazil — LibertyLoverStokes_2024 (@L202473203) November 20, 2025

We shouldn’t. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 20, 2025

Unless it’s a one-way ticket, we’ll make an exception in that case.

If Whitehouse looks and sounds familiar, it’s because he belongs to an 'exclusive' club. Whitehouse prefers a truly white house, if you know what we mean.

He's the Senator whose club does not allow Black members? — JimNorCal (@JimNorCal) November 20, 2025

He needs to save his money for the annual membership fees at his “Whites-Only” country club. — drcycle (@Drcycle143) November 20, 2025

That’s a joke, of course.

Whitehouse is loaded and can easily afford to pay for his own trips abroad.

Screw this sanctimonious liar. Pay for your own trip, talk 💩 against Our President then expect the department of state to pay for a useless trip. No more living the good life on our dime. — Ginamarie (@ShaginawGianina) November 20, 2025

If these liberals wish to go to these events, it should come out of their pockets- not the taxpayer — #noneofyobusines (@ladytrodinit) November 20, 2025

Use your money Sheldon. Taxpayers are tired of paying for your nonsense — Evelyn (@ELoubriel49865) November 20, 2025

If elected Democrats want to keep the climate change grift going, they’ll have to reach in their own pockets instead of the taxpayers’.

