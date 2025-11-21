Dem Sheldon Whitehouse Whines Taxpayers Didn’t Pay for His Brazilian Climate Change Vacation

James Comer Reads Aloud Fundraising Letter to Epstein Offering Dinner with Hakeem Jeffries
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on November 21, 2025
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse is white hot mad that the State Department didn’t pay his way to a climate summit in Brazil. In other words, this millionaire Senator from Rhode Island is mad that taxpayers didn’t foot the bill for his South American vacation.

Here’s whiny Whitehouse. (WATCH)

And he has the lanyard and badge to prove it.

Posters are confused about why they're expected to pay for what’s essentially a religious retreat for members of the climate cult.

Unless it’s a one-way ticket, we’ll make an exception in that case.

If Whitehouse looks and sounds familiar, it’s because he belongs to an 'exclusive' club. Whitehouse prefers a truly white house, if you know what we mean.

That’s a joke, of course.

Whitehouse is loaded and can easily afford to pay for his own trips abroad.

If elected Democrats want to keep the climate change grift going, they’ll have to reach in their own pockets instead of the taxpayers’.

