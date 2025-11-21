Dem Mark Kelly Uses Charlie Kirk’s Assassination to Attack Trump’s Response to His Sedition Video

Senator Mark Kelly ran to MS NOW’s Morning Joe on Friday to cry about President Donald Trump reminding the Democrat Party what happens to seditionists. Earlier this week, Kelly and a handful of other Democrats cut an ad in an attempt to inject their chaotic politicizing into the U.S. Military. Trump called them out, and now they’re all crying like they’re the victims.

Here’s Kelly shamelessly using the late Charlie Kirk’s assassination against Trump. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Sen. Mark Kelly (D) is now outrageously using the name of CHARLIE KIRK to defend his calls for sedition against President Trump by the US military and CIA.



That’s low, Mark.



It’s a disgrace you are allowed to roam the halls of Congress.



pic.twitter.com/yIlzueSRIa — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 21, 2025

He should be ashamed of himself…but he won’t be and now he’s crying victim. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) November 21, 2025

The Democrats inflammatory rhetoric is what got Charlie Kirk kiIIed in the first place...



...and now they're invoking his name to call for Republicans to lower the temperature?



Really? pic.twitter.com/YcYm6912jQ — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 21, 2025

It’s alarming after the Democrat Party, which includes Kelly’s wife Gabby Giffords, just fully supported fellow Democrat Jay ‘shoot Republicans twice in the head' Jones in the Virginia Attorney General election. The Democrats are the party of deadly political violence, as their support and votes attest.

Commenters have noticed that no Democrats are naming which orders from Trump are illegal. They just hope to make our soldiers question every lawful order by Trump and their commanding officers. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly DOUBLES DOWN on demanding the military and CIA defy so-called “illegal orders” from President Trump, an act of sedition.



But he can’t give a simple order that was illegal.



Democrats are running on sedition in 2026.



pic.twitter.com/yr1bpA3SBQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 21, 2025

Doubling down right now is probably not the best idea lol pic.twitter.com/lJmBAqYTVC — Justin Boots (@Thumpers69) November 21, 2025

"Defy illegal orders!!"... But he can't name a single one. 🤡🤡 — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) November 21, 2025

Isn’t that something?

Posters know exactly what Democrats are up to.

They know none of the orders are illegal — Dylan (@Dylanex1993) November 21, 2025

I think my favorite part of their diatribe is “know that we have your back”! They will click like chickens if a serviceman does not follow legal orders and watch the guy or gal go to the gulag. — Elisa Karlson (@maryjan34114869) November 21, 2025

He didn't have their back when he would not vote to pay them during the shutdown. — Stumpy (@johnchapter6) November 21, 2025

Nope, desperately trying to secure taxpayer money for illegal aliens was more important than our brave military and all Americans, as always with the Democrat Party.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

