Dem Mark Kelly Uses Charlie Kirk’s Assassination to Attack Trump’s Response to His Sedition Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on November 21, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senator Mark Kelly ran to MS NOW’s Morning Joe on Friday to cry about President Donald Trump reminding the Democrat Party what happens to seditionists. Earlier this week, Kelly and a handful of other Democrats cut an ad in an attempt to inject their chaotic politicizing into the U.S. Military. Trump called them out, and now they’re all crying like they’re the victims.

Here’s Kelly shamelessly using the late Charlie Kirk’s assassination against Trump. (WATCH)

It’s alarming after the Democrat Party, which includes Kelly’s wife Gabby Giffords, just fully supported fellow Democrat Jay ‘shoot Republicans twice in the head' Jones in the Virginia Attorney General election. The Democrats are the party of deadly political violence, as their support and votes attest.

Commenters have noticed that no Democrats are naming which orders from Trump are illegal. They just hope to make our soldiers question every lawful order by Trump and their commanding officers. (WATCH)

Isn’t that something?

Posters know exactly what Democrats are up to.

Nope, desperately trying to secure taxpayer money for illegal aliens was more important than our brave military and all Americans, as always with the Democrat Party.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

