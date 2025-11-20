Name Game: Dem Jasmine Crockett’s Two Epsteins Debacle Ends in a Dumb Double...
Nancy Pelosi Clarifies Her Insult of Trump and Says a Woman President Would Send a Message to the World

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:40 AM on November 20, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

CNN’s Anderson Cooper recently sat down with Democrat Nancy Pelosi to share a laugh or two as her retirement from politics nears. We're counting the days. Pelosi used the opportunity to get in another jab at President Donald Trump and to lament that we didn't have a female President before a female Speaker of the House

Check out these two cut-ups. (WATCH)

January 3, 2027, will be here before you know it. That’s ’No More Nancy Day.’

Posters noticed that Cooper was all smiles.

‘Bottoms up!’

Pelosi says she wanted a woman to be president to send a message to the world. (WATCH)

We could see that asterisk floating above Pelosi’s head as she spoke.

Pelosi was flailing about like all Democrats do these days. Tipsy and handsy. Well, handsy with the air, not Cooper.

It’s great money, hands down. Er, hands up.

Commenters say Pelosi is disintegrating before our eyes.

A Tales from the Crypt revival coinciding with her last day in Congress would be hilarious.

