Nancy Pelosi Clarifies Her Insult of Trump and Says a Woman President Would Send a Message to the World

CNN’s Anderson Cooper recently sat down with Democrat Nancy Pelosi to share a laugh or two as her retirement from politics nears. We're counting the days. Pelosi used the opportunity to get in another jab at President Donald Trump and to lament that we didn't have a female President before a female Speaker of the House

Check out these two cut-ups. (WATCH)

Cooper: "You said recently that President Trump is a vile creature, the worst thing on the face of the Earth."



Pelosi: "I said that as a euphemism. I could have done much worse." pic.twitter.com/uemxTz1KXR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 20, 2025

What does vodka breath think is worse than the supposed euphemism? — George Caracciolo, Jr (@gCaracciolo_jr) November 20, 2025

As vile creatures go, she's at the top of the tree. — Facts matter (@JMccartney89038) November 20, 2025

January 3, 2027, will be here before you know it. That’s ’No More Nancy Day.’

Posters noticed that Cooper was all smiles.

Bet they do shots backstage afterwards like it’s NYE. — Curmudgeon-in-Chief (@GenXpatriate) November 20, 2025

‘Bottoms up!’

Pelosi says she wanted a woman to be president to send a message to the world. (WATCH)

Pelosi: "I thought the American people were much more ready for a woman President. Just the thought of it is so exciting! And the message it sends to the world." pic.twitter.com/qYPueo0nDJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 20, 2025

that message being, we are not a serious country — @HennessyDC (@RealHennessyDC) November 20, 2025

The moment a Republican woman is the leading chance at being president, all of sudden none of that matters then — Shane Flannagan 🇺🇸🍊 (@shaneflannagan) November 20, 2025

We could see that asterisk floating above Pelosi’s head as she spoke.

Pelosi was flailing about like all Democrats do these days. Tipsy and handsy. Well, handsy with the air, not Cooper.

It’s the hand gestures for me 🤣 🤌👋🫱👌🫰👋✋🫲 — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) November 20, 2025

Who is the $2500/hr consultant telling politicians to wave their hands around like they are trying to flap away across the sea and how can I get in on such a racket — ONLY SAYS CALM DOWN (@ONLYSEZCALMDOWN) November 20, 2025

It’s great money, hands down. Er, hands up.

Commenters say Pelosi is disintegrating before our eyes.

She looks like the crypt keeper. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 20, 2025

Pretty sure she is the crypt keeper — KB (@guess_Im_onX) November 20, 2025

A Tales from the Crypt revival coinciding with her last day in Congress would be hilarious.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

