Over Her Head: Jasmine Crockett Melts Down Because MAGA Did Not Turn on Trump for Dem SNAP Delay

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:45 PM on November 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Representative Jasmine Crockett was recently lamenting that MAGA voters are not as gullible as her Democrat ones. You’ll recall that the Democrat Party forced the Schumer Shutdown on all Americans, which resulted in SNAP (EBT) benefits not going out. She can’t understand why MAGA voters who get SNAP didn’t turn on President Donald Trump.

Here’s more. (READ)

MELTDOWN! Rep. Jasmine Crockett has HAD IT with the fact Donald Trump has so many supporters.

"I don't understand why they like him so much...when they needed to line up to get they EBT, and it wadn't, it wadn't nuddin' there? He didn't care!"

"Cuz he CLEARLY don't like THEM. Cuz, when 42 million people, and I know some of 'em had to be MAGA."

"So, you know, I think that people need to get back to prioritzing themselves, their families...instead of being dragged to hell by this dude who obviously has them in a CULT."

Here’s Crockett walking and talking. (WATCH)

That, and the fact that Trump supporters knew Democrats solely caused the Schumer Shutdown.

Posters say MAGA supporters are about more than government handouts.

Exactly, MAGA knew Democrats were using SNAP as a way to lure support away from Trump and get Democrats a ton of money for their illegal aliens. MAGA didn’t fall for it.

Now, for a segment we like to call ‘What Is That Thing on Jasmine Crockett’s Head?’

Burnt head, fried mind.

Oh, there’s more. Someone was able to work in a Star Wars reference.

Ain’t that the truth. Which explains why she struggles so hard to understand the obvious.

