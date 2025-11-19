Over Her Head: Jasmine Crockett Melts Down Because MAGA Did Not Turn on Trump for Dem SNAP Delay

Representative Jasmine Crockett was recently lamenting that MAGA voters are not as gullible as her Democrat ones. You’ll recall that the Democrat Party forced the Schumer Shutdown on all Americans, which resulted in SNAP (EBT) benefits not going out. She can’t understand why MAGA voters who get SNAP didn’t turn on President Donald Trump.

Here’s more. (READ)

MELTDOWN! Rep. Jasmine Crockett has HAD IT with the fact Donald Trump has so many supporters. "I don't understand why they like him so much...when they needed to line up to get they EBT, and it wadn't, it wadn't nuddin' there? He didn't care!" "Cuz he CLEARLY don't like THEM. Cuz, when 42 million people, and I know some of 'em had to be MAGA." "So, you know, I think that people need to get back to prioritzing themselves, their families...instead of being dragged to hell by this dude who obviously has them in a CULT."

Here’s Crockett walking and talking. (WATCH)

🚨 MELTDOWN! Rep. Jasmine Crockett has HAD IT with the fact Donald Trump has so many supporters pic.twitter.com/TZSE8HmCdK



"I don't understand why they like him so much...when they needed to line up to get they EBT, and it wadn't, it wadn't nuddin' there? He didn't care!"



"Cuz he… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2025

All she needs to do is listen to herself. She would have her answer. — LastPointWins (@LastPointWins) November 19, 2025

That, and the fact that Trump supporters knew Democrats solely caused the Schumer Shutdown.

Posters say MAGA supporters are about more than government handouts.

She really doesn't understand why anyone would vote for a politician who doesn't offer them free stuff, does she?



Some of us ask what we can do for our country, not what our country can do for us. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 19, 2025

It's not hard to see why so many people support Trump. They value economic strength and national pride over dependency on government handouts. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) November 19, 2025

We voted for Trump because we prioritize our families.

Democrats caused the shutdown, not Trump. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 19, 2025

It was called the Schumer shutdown for a reason. — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 19, 2025

Exactly, MAGA knew Democrats were using SNAP as a way to lure support away from Trump and get Democrats a ton of money for their illegal aliens. MAGA didn’t fall for it.

Now, for a segment we like to call ‘What Is That Thing on Jasmine Crockett’s Head?’

What in the f** is on her head?? — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) November 19, 2025

A mushroom! 😂 — Liberty Chai (@LibertyChai_) November 19, 2025

Looks like a volcano with fur 😂😂 — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) November 19, 2025

A burnt pretzel roll.. — CommonSents (@drainiaction) November 19, 2025

Burnt head, fried mind.

Oh, there’s more. Someone was able to work in a Star Wars reference.

My first thought, dog turds. — Amber H (@fvckerysprinkle) November 19, 2025

Did she fall asleep under a cow? — TexasTess3 (@TexasPatriot_27) November 19, 2025

It’s a poop emoji. — michelehope (@michelehope) November 19, 2025

Oh Lordy….incoming lecture from Michael Obama for you! 😂 — Jupiter Sassy (@JupiterSassy1) November 19, 2025

Not a brain, that's for sure. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2025

Took the words out of my mouth 😂 — TWISTER ™ (@RazorRamone76) November 19, 2025

Ain’t that the truth. Which explains why she struggles so hard to understand the obvious.

