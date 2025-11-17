Adam Schiff: It’s ‘Absurd’ to Say Biden’s DOJ Was Weaponized Since Merrick Garland Isn’t Partisan

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:13 AM on November 17, 2025

There’s that amnesia again. Democrats have conveniently ‘forgotten’ the insane lawfare President Donald Trump was subjected to during President Biden’s term in office. Democrat Adam Schiff laughably claims the Biden DOJ wasn’t weaponized against Trump because Merrick Garland wasn’t partisan. Are you kidding?

Hear Schiff for yourself. (WATCH)

Exactly.

Commenters say they remember precisely what happened to Trump between 2021-2024. Garland was no non-partisan saint, he was quite the opposite.

It’s still amazing that despite everything Democrats threw at Trump, he still beat them and took his place again in the Oval Office.

