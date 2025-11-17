Adam Schiff: It’s ‘Absurd’ to Say Biden’s DOJ Was Weaponized Since Merrick Garland Isn’t Partisan

There’s that amnesia again. Democrats have conveniently ‘forgotten’ the insane lawfare President Donald Trump was subjected to during President Biden’s term in office. Democrat Adam Schiff laughably claims the Biden DOJ wasn’t weaponized against Trump because Merrick Garland wasn’t partisan. Are you kidding?

Advertisement

Hear Schiff for yourself. (WATCH)

Adam Schiff: It’s “absurd" to say that the Biden DOJ was weaponized, because Merrick Garland wasn’t known as a partisan.



Adam acts as if none of us were alive from 2021-2024. pic.twitter.com/Oxoc7Ictbs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

Democrats believe everyone is ignorant and can’t remember anything before today’s breakfast. They rewrite history to suit whatever narrative they want to broadcast. — JoeBud (@joebud123) November 17, 2025

Exactly.

Commenters say they remember precisely what happened to Trump between 2021-2024. Garland was no non-partisan saint, he was quite the opposite.

I was very much alive, 2021-2024, and awake, and if Garland was any more partisan he would have made a great lefty judge for some rogue federal court.



What Trump is doing now isn’t called weaponization; it’s called precedent with justification to prosecute. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 17, 2025

Schiff isn’t saying here what a lot of them are — they’re pissed at Garland because he didn’t move fast enough to get Trump in prison before the election. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

He certainly gave it the college try though.



*Trump would have been the first president to serve from prison, and that would have been awkward. 😂 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 17, 2025

It’s still amazing that despite everything Democrats threw at Trump, he still beat them and took his place again in the Oval Office.

Posters couldn’t help but recognize a familiar face who has now become a ‘journalistic’ punchline.

BTW the guy laughing hysterically at Schiff’s absurd gaslighting is Terry Moran, who pretended to be a journalist until he was canned by ABC for his unhinged rant about Stephen Miller. pic.twitter.com/grkBNIJpIW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

How could we forget?

Terry Moran’s name will always be mentioned in the same breath as Fake News.

Moran may also go down in history as the only legacy media hack to actually thank President Trump for calling his network “Fake News” 😂 pic.twitter.com/Plvt6G8KoO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

The way he looked at Trump is hilarious. I think Moran was actually being serious. — KamaKameleon (@KamaKamaKamel) November 17, 2025

his name is almost Moron.... — Paul Dausey (@pwdbeached) November 17, 2025

Moran has never let one letter hold him back from being who he truly is. Moran's laughing and nodding along to Schiff's gaslighting is proof.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Adam Schiff.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.