Derangerous Minds: Psychotherapist Says Majority of His Patients Can’t Stop Obsessing Over Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on November 15, 2025
Twitter

We’ve joked about Trump Derangement Syndrome for a decade, but it’s no joke - it’s real. Psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert says the majority of patients he sees have President Donald Trump living rent-free in their heads. It’s making it nearly impossible for them to live their lives.

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

Psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert says that 75% of the patients he sees have a deep hatred for Trump and are "hyper fixated" on him. 

"They can't sleep, they feel traumatized by Mr. Trump."

"I had one patient who said she couldn't enjoy a vacation because anytime she saw Trump in the news or on her device, she felt triggered."

"So this is a profound pathology, and I would even go so far as to call it the defining pathology of our time."

Insane.

Here’s the TDS doctor on Fox News. (WATCH)

It really is!

Posters say decades ago, these TDS sufferers would have been committed.

Let’s just house them in large cities. Wait, we’re already doing that.

Political commentator Mark Halperin must own a loony-left crystal ball. (WATCH)

Then we wouldn’t have a Democrat Party to contend with.

Commenters say we should ask a higher power to shake these loons back to reality.

Pray quietly then. They need all the mental help they can get from here and above.

