Derangerous Minds: Psychotherapist Says Majority of His Patients Can’t Stop Obsessing Over Trump

We’ve joked about Trump Derangement Syndrome for a decade, but it’s no joke - it’s real. Psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert says the majority of patients he sees have President Donald Trump living rent-free in their heads. It’s making it nearly impossible for them to live their lives.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert says that 75% of the patients he sees have a deep hatred for Trump and are "hyper fixated" on him. "They can't sleep, they feel traumatized by Mr. Trump." "I had one patient who said she couldn't enjoy a vacation because anytime she saw Trump in the news or on her device, she felt triggered." "So this is a profound pathology, and I would even go so far as to call it the defining pathology of our time." Insane.

Here’s the TDS doctor on Fox News. (WATCH)

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real thing. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 14, 2025

It really is!

Posters say decades ago, these TDS sufferers would have been committed.

40 years ago, these people would have been committed. Involuntarily.



Bring back the asylums please. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) November 14, 2025

Funny to say, but this is sadly just incorrect



We’re talking about 5 million or so people that are “sick” with this



The media and department of education has absolutely destroyed a large segment of America — The Individual (@Tweet137188103) November 14, 2025

The prob is that it would appear that ~⅓ of our population would need to be in institutions... — X-OT 🇺🇲 (@XOT2020) November 14, 2025

Let’s just house them in large cities. Wait, we’re already doing that.

Political commentator Mark Halperin must own a loony-left crystal ball. (WATCH)

Mark Halperin predicted this.pic.twitter.com/p6oPCq39uI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 14, 2025

Everything that man said is absolutely how more that 50% of the national feels — John Horgan (@pupadorn) November 15, 2025

People who are unstable like this probably shouldn't be allowed to vote. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 14, 2025

Then we wouldn’t have a Democrat Party to contend with.

Commenters say we should ask a higher power to shake these loons back to reality.

Praying for all of those affected 🙏 😂 — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) November 14, 2025

Seriously, pray for them and pray they find God.



Politics is their religion and it's all they have, which is why they have mental breakdowns when things don't go their way. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 14, 2025

They get even more enraged when you offer thoughts and prayers. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 14, 2025

Pray quietly then. They need all the mental help they can get from here and above.

