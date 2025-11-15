Womanifest Destiny? Forty Percent of Females Want to Leave U.S. Behind to Live Out a Non-American Dream

A large percentage of American women want to leave America for what they believe will be bluer skies in a foreign country. Forty percent of women 15-44 are ready to give the U.S. the heave-ho per Gallup. Many say we should help their non-American dreams come true.

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

REPORT: 40% of women between the ages of 15 and 44 say they want to leave the United States permanently, according to Gallup. Comparatively, 19% of men in the 15 to 44 age range said they wanted to leave. “Today’s 21-percentage-point gap between younger men (19%) and women (40%) wanting to leave the U.S. is the widest Gallup has recorded on this trend,” Gallup said. Insane.

Fox News covered the female desire for a ‘great escape' from their so-called American prison. (WATCH)

REPORT: 40% of women between the ages of 15 and 44 say they want to leave the United States permanently, according to Gallup.



Comparatively, 19% of men in the 15 to 44 age range said they wanted to leave.



“Today’s 21-percentage-point gap between younger men (19%) and women… pic.twitter.com/e04rtiUroV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 15, 2025

Yep, guilty white liberal women will be the downfall of western society — Jason Cantrall (@jcantrall8950) November 15, 2025

We agree.

Commenters do, too. They’re saying, ‘Good riddance!’

Our country would be so much better if these people did leave but they won’t because these women are all talk and prefer to just complain about everything — Utah_Muffintickle (@U_Muffintickle) November 15, 2025

They should leave then. Perhaps go to Cuba or another fine resort destination.



They should renounce their citizenship and forfeit re-entry on their way out. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 15, 2025

I would like to move to America, please. Can I take one of the open spots? — M.C (@H0LL0WGRAM) November 15, 2025

Yes, but only if you’ll never vote Democrat.

Posters say a huge exodus of women would wreck the Democrat Party. We’re already sold on the idea, no need to oversell it!

That would cripple democrats. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 15, 2025

If they choose to be woke, go ahead and leave. — KJ (@JCBolWag) November 15, 2025

‘Bye, Felicias.’

One commenter disagrees. She says we need to sit down and try to appease these TDS sufferers. Um, no.

This is our future,they should be listened to and their concerns addressed that's what a smart country would do. — Bianca🦋 (@miabiancaharper) November 15, 2025

Nice try seditionist pic.twitter.com/WLwtZ3Zvf8 — Devin Ledesma (@devinledesma0) November 15, 2025

Huh? These liberal losers that no man wants? Let them move and do Tik Toks in another country — TJP (@4intheflames) November 15, 2025

They are woke women, they like socialism and communism, they aren’t the future, they’re the problems. — 🏴‍☠️ steve lemontegne 🏴‍☠️ (@chialeux) November 15, 2025

They refuse to build families and have children.



They aren’t our future. They are our doom. — Jody Williams (@jodycwilliams) November 15, 2025

Advertisement

The good news, they are not having babies.... since it ends with them. — DWH (@dwcl1979) November 15, 2025

So, you’re saying it’s a self-correcting problem if these AWFLs don’t leave?

Posters don’t want to wait. There’s no time like the present, as they say.

Get them plane tickets now. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 15, 2025

I’d donate to that GiveSendGo campaign. — Betsy 😎🇺🇸🍊 (@BLovesSoAL) November 15, 2025

Please do. I’ll go a step further and say we can give them ‘self deport’ money. — Deb-- Redacted Redacted (@debster7301) November 15, 2025

They should all receive a complimentary one-way plane ticket out of here.



Democrats would never win another election ever again 😅 This would solve SO many of our problems... — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 15, 2025

To paraphrase the late Eddie Money: ‘She’s got one ticket to paradise, pack your bags, we’ll help you leave tonight.’

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.