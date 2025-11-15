VIP
Womanifest Destiny? Forty Percent of Females Want to Leave U.S. Behind to Live Out a Non-American Dream

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on November 15, 2025

A large percentage of American women want to leave America for what they believe will be bluer skies in a foreign country. Forty percent of women 15-44 are ready to give the U.S. the heave-ho per Gallup. Many say we should help their non-American dreams come true.

Here’s more background. (READ)

REPORT: 40% of women between the ages of 15 and 44 say they want to leave the United States permanently, according to Gallup.

Comparatively, 19% of men in the 15 to 44 age range said they wanted to leave.

“Today’s 21-percentage-point gap between younger men (19%) and women (40%) wanting to leave the U.S. is the widest Gallup has recorded on this trend,” Gallup said.

Insane.

Fox News covered the female desire for a ‘great escape' from their so-called American prison. (WATCH)

We agree.

Commenters do, too. They’re saying, ‘Good riddance!’

Yes, but only if you’ll never vote Democrat.

Posters say a huge exodus of women would wreck the Democrat Party. We’re already sold on the idea, no need to oversell it!

‘Bye, Felicias.’

One commenter disagrees. She says we need to sit down and try to appease these TDS sufferers. Um, no.

So, you’re saying it’s a self-correcting problem if these AWFLs don’t leave?

Posters don’t want to wait. There’s no time like the present, as they say.

To paraphrase the late Eddie Money: ‘She’s got one ticket to paradise, pack your bags, we’ll help you leave tonight.’

