Tim Burchett Slams Chuck Schumer While Hilariously Hinting That AOC Is Gunning for His Senate Seat

On Thursday, Republican Tim Burchett slammed Democrat Chuck Schumer while strongly hinting that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is gunning for his seat in Congress. And he did it with his patented down-home Tennessee sense of humor.

Here’s more. (READ)

LMAO! REP. TIM BURCHETT mocks the CRAP out of Chuck Schumer: "AOC will take him on. I talked to her tonight. If she announced tomorrow, she'd raise $10 million over the weekend! People are SICK of Schumer." On running for Senate: "She smiled and said, 'Thank you Burchett!'" "He's worried about AOC. I don't know what it is with these men up here afraid of strong women. My mama was a strong woman. I'm married to a very strong woman. My chiefs of staff are strong woman." "She's as far-left as I am right, but she actually BELIEVES that garbage. That's why I can actually - she and I are friends. Don't agree with her on anything. But when she has death threats, I pray for her safety." National TREASURE! @timburchett

Here’s Burchett on CNN. (WATCH)

Burchett just clowned Schumer and complimented AOC in the same breath. Peak Tennessee diplomacy. 😂 — Salt T (@Salt_T1) November 13, 2025

I love this level of trolling🤣🤣🤣😭 — Bianca🦋 (@miabiancaharper) November 13, 2025

Burchett and Republican Senator John Kennedy are the trolling champs of Congress.

What Burchett says is true. With just a word, AOC would be flooded with millions.

The fact that AOC could raise $10M in a weekend just by announcing shows exactly why Schumer pretends not to hear her name. Wild how the ‘strong men’ in DC suddenly turn into WiFi signals completely unstable whenever a strong woman gets too close. — Info Connect (@infoconnectnow) November 13, 2025

They are not sick of AOC? She is just as dangerous. A Schumer doesn't have to care if he has to go. He is worth millions and he's old. H will have a great life. — Lynn R. Kitzen (@bubbyskid) November 13, 2025

AOC is not an upgrade from Schumer — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) November 13, 2025

She is the Worse of 2 evils. — 🇺🇸BaNnErBoY🇺🇸 (@HomesInEastTn4U) November 13, 2025

If she's their big star they're screwed — loulou (@GLouise01) November 13, 2025

AOC’s brand of stupidity plays well with young voters, but she’ll most likely further damage the Democrat brand nationally.

Commenters praise Burchett for being insightful and hilarious at the same time.

Hahaha I love Burchett. He is such a character. — Right Side Central (@RightSideCent) November 13, 2025

Burchett always keeps it real 😂🔥 Honest, funny, and not afraid to call it like it is! — Victoria Byrne (@Thevictoria76) November 13, 2025

Friendly neighborhood Marxist, true but funny! — Anna STavin 🇺🇸 (@stavengirl1) November 13, 2025

"She actually believes that garbage" is a great line. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 13, 2025

Burchett might be one of the few left in Congress who can disagree without hate. Politics needs more of that kind of honesty and humor. — Kibitok Emmanuel (@Kibitok_254) November 13, 2025

And why is Burchett interacting with the Communist AOC? And I thought Burchett had common sense. @timburchett — Paul Brainard (@braina58716) November 13, 2025

Because, above all else, he's a Tennessean, a father, and a gentleman.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

