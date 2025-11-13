This Really Blows! A Rambling Nancy Pelosi Is No Match for the Winds...
Sign of the Crimes: Billboard Is Telling Drivers Everything They Need to Know...
An Old Post Mocking Trump Comes Back to Bite Eric Swalwell After He's...
Why Comedian Link Lauren Wants to Appear on The View
VIP
Socialist Seattle Mayor-Elect Wants to Force Closing Grocery Stores to Stay Open Despite...
AOC Claims Trump Supporters Secretly Tell Her They REALLY Want to be Socialists...
John Fetterman Realizes His Democrat Colleagues Are Sick & Twisted & Gavin Newsom...
X Users Resolve Elizabeth Warren and Zohran Mamdani's 'Billionaire Not Pictured' Problem f...
'DISGUSTING': Dan Bongino Goes Scorched Earth on Thomas Massie in BRUTAL Post About...
Fetterman Hospitalized After Fall: Conservatives Offer Prayers, BlueSky Descends into Vile...
Dems Realize the Shutdown Screwed Them: Leadership Fight Heats up
BAWK! Tommy Vietor Scurries AWAY From Comfortably Smug After Spending His Morning Trying...
Seldom-Right Abby Phillip Wakes Up: H-1B Visas Are Greedy Wage-Suppression Racket—GOP Hitt...
'This a Bad Thing to You?' DNC's Latest Epstein Email Isn't the Own...

Tim Burchett Slams Chuck Schumer While Hilariously Hinting That AOC Is Gunning for His Senate Seat

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on November 13, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Thursday, Republican Tim Burchett slammed Democrat Chuck Schumer while strongly hinting that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is gunning for his seat in Congress. And he did it with his patented down-home Tennessee sense of humor.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

LMAO! REP. TIM BURCHETT mocks the CRAP out of Chuck Schumer: "AOC will take him on. I talked to her tonight. If she announced tomorrow, she'd raise $10 million over the weekend! People are SICK of Schumer."

On running for Senate: "She smiled and said, 'Thank you Burchett!'"

"He's worried about AOC. I don't know what it is with these men up here afraid of strong women. My mama was a strong woman. I'm married to a very strong woman. My chiefs of staff are strong woman."

"She's as far-left as I am right, but she actually BELIEVES that garbage. That's why I can actually - she and I are friends. Don't agree with her on anything. But when she has death threats, I pray for her safety."

National TREASURE! @timburchett

Here’s Burchett on CNN. (WATCH)

Recommended

'DISGUSTING': Dan Bongino Goes Scorched Earth on Thomas Massie in BRUTAL Post About J6 Pipe Bomber
Sam J.
Advertisement

Burchett and Republican Senator John Kennedy are the trolling champs of Congress.

What Burchett says is true. With just a word, AOC would be flooded with millions.

AOC’s brand of stupidity plays well with young voters, but she’ll most likely further damage the Democrat brand nationally.

Commenters praise Burchett for being insightful and hilarious at the same time.

Advertisement

Because, above all else, he's a Tennessean, a father, and a gentleman.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CHUCK SCHUMER CNN CONGRESS JOHN KENNEDY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'DISGUSTING': Dan Bongino Goes Scorched Earth on Thomas Massie in BRUTAL Post About J6 Pipe Bomber
Sam J.
Sign of the Crimes: Billboard Is Telling Drivers Everything They Need to Know About Gavin Newsom
Warren Squire
An Old Post Mocking Trump Comes Back to Bite Eric Swalwell After He's Referred for a Criminal Probe
Doug P.
This Really Blows! A Rambling Nancy Pelosi Is No Match for the Winds of (Climate) Change
Warren Squire
Fetterman Hospitalized After Fall: Conservatives Offer Prayers, BlueSky Descends into Vile Attacks
justmindy
AOC Claims Trump Supporters Secretly Tell Her They REALLY Want to be Socialists and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'DISGUSTING': Dan Bongino Goes Scorched Earth on Thomas Massie in BRUTAL Post About J6 Pipe Bomber Sam J.
Advertisement