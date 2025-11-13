United in Hate: Scott Jennings Says No One Is Forcing Democrats to Align With Epstein - It’s a Choice

The Democrats are counting on the ghost of a dead sex predator to rid them of President Donald Trump once and for all. When it comes to the Democrat Party, nothing they do surprises us anymore. That includes looking to the devilish Jeffrey Epstein to be their party’s savior. Republican commentator Scott Jennings points out that no one is forcing Democrats to do this.

It’s a choice. (READ)

Democrats aligning with notorious sex predator Jeffrey Epstein because of their mutual hatred of Trump is … a choice. 😬 https://t.co/TfnxREOtiB — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 13, 2025

Democrats are the Epstein party now. — LiberalTearCreator™ (@LibTearCreator1) November 13, 2025

Democrats are getting in bed with Epstein’s corpse to get Trump.

The Democrats’ messaging on Trump and Epstein is all over the place. Posters have noticed they can’t stick to a narrative.

It's utterly bizarre. Their own messaging contradicts itself. 👇🏽https://t.co/Jp1XusuWyY — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 13, 2025

"Well, if Adolf Hitler thought you were a bad person, you must have been one." 🙄 — Dave Rogers (@iahphx) November 13, 2025

Now they openly agree with someone as evil as Epstein? Shouldn't it be a badge of honor to be disliked by a sleazeball like Epstein? — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) November 13, 2025

Democrats are standing next to Epstein, and both are pointing at Trump.

Democrats have yet to explain why the public should trust Epstein.

So now they are quoting Epstein like we should all trust his opinion? — BonginoArmySGT (@Mattjones618) November 13, 2025

After all, Epstein is such a great judge of character and morals! — Veronica Lodge (@ArchiesSqueeze) November 13, 2025

Democrats: ‘Listen to the sex predator, he won’t lead us wrong! We’ll vouch for him!’

Commenters say the Democrats can’t settle on a narrative. Are Trump and Epstein best buddies or mortal enemies?

Democrats yesterday: Jeffrey Epstein was best friends with Trump, and this proves Trump is a bad man!



Democrats today: Jeffrey Epstein hated Trump, and this proves Trump is a bad man!



Pick a lane already — Mom of many GSD (@shepherdlady23) November 13, 2025

wait, I thought they were best friends. Which is?? — John Cranham (@johncran11) November 13, 2025

I’m so confused. I thought they were best friends — M. Gardner (@MWGardner80) November 13, 2025

Democrats: ‘They’re the best of friends, but want to destroy each other. We’re Team Epstein either way!’

Posters say Democrats would become friends with the devil (and they did) to make the fallout of the Schumer Shutdown go away.

Democrats just want people talking about Epstein and not the failed Democrat shutdown. They know there’s nothing on President Trump.



It’s deflection like usual for the Democrats. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 13, 2025

They are so embarrassmed by the Schumer shutdown that have to deflect. It’s all they have! — ThePolishDrunk 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@ThePolishDrunk) November 13, 2025

Good thing they befriended Epstein just in time to take the pressure off.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

