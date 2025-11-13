VIP
'MAGA Is Dead': 'It's Over,' President Trump to Resign by Noon Thursday
BBC Apologizes for Deceptively-Edited Jan 6 Video, Says Was Unintentional and Will Fight...
ABC News: James Comey and Letitia James Prosecutor Alleged to Be Unfit to...
Investigative Reporter Unearths Another 'Bombshell' Connecting Trump with Jeffrey Epstein
Rep. Dan Goldman Says We Now Have Direct Evidence Linking Trump to Epstein's...
Researchers Say Hitler Likely Had a Teeny-Weeny Wiener Schnitzel
VIP
Fix America’s Schools: Four Fast Reforms to Empower Our Kids and End the...
Congressman Spreads Lie That Trump Spent First Thanksgiving in Office With Jeffrey Epstein
Full on BlueAnon: Bulwark Publisher Suggests Trump Had Jeffrey Epstein Killed
VIP
Is It Just Me or Has She Gotten Even More Annoying? Michelle Obama...
That's Rich: Lincoln Project Advises Keeping Trump Supporters Away From Kids This Thanksgi...
Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE...
This Really Blows! A Rambling Nancy Pelosi Is No Match for the Winds...
Sign of the Crimes: Billboard Is Telling Drivers Everything They Need to Know...

United in Hate: Scott Jennings Says No One Is Forcing Democrats to Align With Epstein - It’s a Choice

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on November 13, 2025
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

The Democrats are counting on the ghost of a dead sex predator to rid them of President Donald Trump once and for all. When it comes to the Democrat Party, nothing they do surprises us anymore. That includes looking to the devilish Jeffrey Epstein to be their party’s savior. Republican commentator Scott Jennings points out that no one is forcing Democrats to do this.

Advertisement

It’s a choice. (READ)

Democrats are getting in bed with Epstein’s corpse to get Trump.

The Democrats’ messaging on Trump and Epstein is all over the place. Posters have noticed they can’t stick to a narrative.

Democrats are standing next to Epstein, and both are pointing at Trump.

Democrats have yet to explain why the public should trust Epstein.

Democrats: ‘Listen to the sex predator, he won’t lead us wrong! We’ll vouch for him!’

Commenters say the Democrats can’t settle on a narrative. Are Trump and Epstein best buddies or mortal enemies?

Recommended

Rep. Dan Goldman Says We Now Have Direct Evidence Linking Trump to Epstein's Sex-Trafficking Ring
Brett T.
Advertisement

Democrats: ‘They’re the best of friends, but want to destroy each other. We’re Team Epstein either way!’

Posters say Democrats would become friends with the devil (and they did) to make the fallout of the Schumer Shutdown go away.

Good thing they befriended Epstein just in time to take the pressure off. 

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JEFFREY EPSTEIN LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Dan Goldman Says We Now Have Direct Evidence Linking Trump to Epstein's Sex-Trafficking Ring
Brett T.
'DISGUSTING': Dan Bongino Goes Scorched Earth on Thomas Massie in BRUTAL Post About J6 Pipe Bomber
Sam J.
Investigative Reporter Unearths Another 'Bombshell' Connecting Trump with Jeffrey Epstein
Brett T.
ABC News: James Comey and Letitia James Prosecutor Alleged to Be Unfit to Be an Attorney
Brett T.
'MAGA Is Dead': 'It's Over,' President Trump to Resign by Noon Thursday
Brett T.
Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE Facilities
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Dan Goldman Says We Now Have Direct Evidence Linking Trump to Epstein's Sex-Trafficking Ring Brett T.
Advertisement