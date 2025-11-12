Socialist Democrats Have Their Sights Set on Chuck Schumer and the Rogue Eight Who Sided with Republicans

The socialists in the Democrat Party are out for blood after rogue members sided with Republicans to inch closer to ending the Schumer Shutdown on Monday night. The co-founder of the far-leftist group Indivisible has stated that all those Democrats will be primaried, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who voted ‘No.’

The young socialist aiming for Schumer’s Senate seat is furious. (READ)

Chuck Schumer is frantic behind-the-scenes now that AOC is PUBLICLY gunning for his 2028 Senate seat. AOC: “We are talking about a coordinated effort of 8 senators with the KNOWLEDGE of Leader Schumer, voting to break with the entire Democrat Party in exchange for NOTHING!” WOW. She’s mad! I think she will be setting up a campaign war chest soon!

Here’s Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: Chuck Schumer is frantic behind-the-scenes now that AOC is PUBLICLY gunning for his 2028 Senate seat pic.twitter.com/IDYgFUcSTW



AOC: “We are talking about a coordinated effort of 8 senators with the KNOWLEDGE of Leader Schumer, voting to break with the entire Democrat… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2025

So entertaining.... yet sad... yet so entertaining... — The Founders Echo (@CornfieldLogic) November 12, 2025

We say let them fight!

Posters say it’s clear that the socialists in the party will soon devour many of the weaker Democrats, especially the ones who sided with America.

Dems eating their own. Chuck better watch out, AOC’s coming for his turf. This infighting only weakens them and makes room for America First to rise. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) November 12, 2025

Democrats letting AOC take the lead are proving they are no longer democrats but socialists. — Philomena Leon (@PhilomenaL50780) November 12, 2025

An ex-bartender socialist with the IQ of an oyster who has only been in politics a couple of years is now a candidate for leader of the senate.



Unreal. — Starfish Prime (@StarfishPrime12) November 12, 2025

It really boggles the mind.

Many commenters are sure she’ll run, but some have doubts she’ll win. Others are more realistic, given New York’s voter base and history.

She can run, but will she win is the question? Republicans need to find viable candidates and make sure elections are secure. — Emi (@QbanRuby) November 12, 2025

It's New York. Yeah, she can win — Bobby Robert (@BobbyRobert99) November 12, 2025

Oh she can probably win. We need viable candate the republican side to counter her!! — Carla Snyder (@SnyderCarl88164) November 12, 2025

The primary will be interesting. Schumer hasn't had to campaign in a couple of decades now. But he plays the inside game of party politics better than most.



Unfortunately, Republicans have no shot statewide for a federal election. — RickBlaine41a (@RickBlaine1941a) November 12, 2025

For perspective, the last Republican Senator from New York was Al D’Amato. He left office in 1999. Democrat Chuck Schumer replaced him.

Many posters say the Democrat Party’s old guard needs to stop trying to appease the radicals in their party.

Schumer should have just voted in favour of ending the shutdown much earlier than he did. Now it turns out holding out to appease these young left radicals has no meaning. — Mo (@mo_free_nig) November 12, 2025

He can always just retire. Like normal people his age do — andreaaaa (@anggggg7277) November 12, 2025

Serious question

Do democrates really want stupid people representative them in congress? — Fergy57 (@curiousfergy) November 12, 2025

Yes, yes, they do.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

