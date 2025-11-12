Socialist Democrats Have Their Sights Set on Chuck Schumer and the Rogue Eight Who Sided with Republicans

Dem Rep. Stansbury Changed 'Explosive' Tone FAST After a CNN Host Called Out...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 PM on November 12, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The socialists in the Democrat Party are out for blood after rogue members sided with Republicans to inch closer to ending the Schumer Shutdown on Monday night. The co-founder of the far-leftist group Indivisible has stated that all those Democrats will be primaried, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who voted ‘No.’

The young socialist aiming for Schumer’s Senate seat is furious. (READ)

Chuck Schumer is frantic behind-the-scenes now that AOC is PUBLICLY gunning for his 2028 Senate seat.

AOC: “We are talking about a coordinated effort of 8 senators with the KNOWLEDGE of Leader Schumer, voting to break with the entire Democrat Party in exchange for NOTHING!”

WOW. She’s mad! 

I think she will be setting up a campaign war chest soon!

Here’s Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (WATCH)

We say let them fight!

Posters say it’s clear that the socialists in the party will soon devour many of the weaker Democrats, especially the ones who sided with America.

It really boggles the mind.

Many commenters are sure she’ll run, but some have doubts she’ll win. Others are more realistic, given New York’s voter base and history.

For perspective, the last Republican Senator from New York was Al D’Amato. He left office in 1999. Democrat Chuck Schumer replaced him.

Many posters say the Democrat Party’s old guard needs to stop trying to appease the radicals in their party.

Yes, yes, they do.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

