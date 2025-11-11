Van Jones Unleashes Bizarre Rant on CNN Claiming the Democrats Won the Schumer Shutdown Battle

Scott Jennings Leaves Son of Actor Michael Douglas Stuttering Over SNAP and the...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:43 AM on November 11, 2025
Townhall Media

Democrat political analyst Van Jones must have just returned from Bizarro World. His Monday night rant on CNN about the Schumer Shutdown was the opposite of everything that happened. It sounds like the Schumer Shutdown and the Senate vote to reopen the federal government broke his brain.

Start here. (READ)

CNN’s Van Jones copes hard on-air with a bizarre spin on Democrats caving to end the government shutdown.

If you’ve ever wondered what cognitive dissonance looks like, this is it.

Van Jones knows Democrats folded and walked away empty-handed—but instead of admitting it, he says they should rejoice and “take the win.” Here’s why:

“Look, right now Democrats are going to kick each other and tear each other up and be mad at each other. But when the smoke clears for most Americans, something has been proven here: Republicans are just not that into Americans right now.

“How much pain were the Republicans willing to let Americans suffer so they didn’t have to? They’re just not that into you, America."

"...Donald Trump and Republicans were willing to let planes fall out of the sky and children starve before they came to the table. So when Democrats get finished beating themselves up, look at the tattoo you just put on the Republican Party.… 

And so I think take the win on this, Democrats, and keep moving. You just exposed these guys as not caring about regular Americans.”

Here’s Jones lying on CNN. (WATCH)

The world’s largest laundromat doesn’t have this much spin.

Posters say Democrats buckled under the pressure of their Schumer Shutdown after using it to pump up election turnout.

The Democrat Party meltdown over the shutdown ending makes last week’s blue state election wins seem like a distant memory.

Posters say no sane, intelligent person believes the deluge of nonsense being spewed by Van Jones.

The last poster perfectly described the Democrat Party’s target audience. Jones is just repeating the lies they’ve started telling themselves to cope with losing the shutdown fight.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

