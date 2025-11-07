This Is Actually Happening in America: Jacob Frey Wins Mayor Race—Thanks to Imported...
Senator John Kennedy Says Chuck Schumer’s Obamacare-Funding Shutdown-Ending ’Compromise’ is DOA

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:04 PM on November 07, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer’s ‘compromise’ to end his Schumer Shutdown is like his reelection chances—dead on arrival. Republican Senator John Kennedy says his party's colleagues are not going to give tens of billions of dollars to insurance companies, since this does nothing to lower genuine costs. This would also make re-upping Obamacare subsidies a 2026 midterm elections campaign issue. So that's not happening.

Start here. (READ)

GREAT NEWS: Sen. John Kennedy IMMEDIATELY shot down Chuck Schumer’s demands in exchange for reopening the government. 

“God, please give me patience, because if you give me strength, I’m going to need bail money. What Schumer is suggesting is that we do the DUMBEST thing possible that WON’T work."

It’s DOA!

Kennedy explains it all as only he can. (WATCH)

That would seem the easiest way to go.

Ending the filibuster so that Republicans only need 51 votes to advance their agenda is tempting. Posters say, ‘Do it!’ 

The problem is that Senate Majority Leader John Thune reportedly doesn’t have the votes needed to end it.

As stressful and infuriating as the Schumer Shutdown is proving to be, commenters are happy Kennedy has retained his folksy humor.

We wish Schumer and the Democrats would listen to reason and stop holding America hostage, but that doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon. It might be time to start collecting bail money for Kennedy.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

