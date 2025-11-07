Senator John Kennedy Says Chuck Schumer’s Obamacare-Funding Shutdown-Ending ’Compromise’ is DOA

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer’s ‘compromise’ to end his Schumer Shutdown is like his reelection chances—dead on arrival. Republican Senator John Kennedy says his party's colleagues are not going to give tens of billions of dollars to insurance companies, since this does nothing to lower genuine costs. This would also make re-upping Obamacare subsidies a 2026 midterm elections campaign issue. So that's not happening.

GREAT NEWS: Sen. John Kennedy IMMEDIATELY shot down Chuck Schumer’s demands in exchange for reopening the government. “God, please give me patience, because if you give me strength, I’m going to need bail money. What Schumer is suggesting is that we do the DUMBEST thing possible that WON’T work." It’s DOA!

🚨 GREAT NEWS: Sen. John Kennedy IMMEDIATELY shot down Chuck Schumer’s demands in exchange for reopeningthe government pic.twitter.com/lVRPAUiqQi



“God, please give me patience, because if you give me strength, I’m going to need bail money. What Schumer is suggesting is that we do… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 7, 2025

Cut Chuck Schumer out all together and end the filibuster, Senator Kennedy. — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) November 7, 2025

That would seem the easiest way to go.

Ending the filibuster so that Republicans only need 51 votes to advance their agenda is tempting. Posters say, ‘Do it!’

Yes, I am glad to hear none of the Republican Senators want to cave to Schumer’s dumb plan.



However, what else are they going to do to get the government reopened so they can pay workers? They need to end the filibuster. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) November 7, 2025

Stop the filibuster.

I'm starting to lose some faith in Republicans, and I'm a die-hard conservative republican.

Why aren't they doing this???? — sonshine3 (@sonshine3) November 7, 2025

The problem is that Senate Majority Leader John Thune reportedly doesn’t have the votes needed to end it.

As stressful and infuriating as the Schumer Shutdown is proving to be, commenters are happy Kennedy has retained his folksy humor.

He is so funny. I need his humor in these crazy times. Right when I feel like the world is ending he makes me laugh. — Jordan (@JordanLee1776) November 7, 2025

🤣🤣🤣🤣He never fails to deliver. He reminds me of my high school principal, funny but deadpan serious. — Thatguy (@Tyberious2100) November 7, 2025

Love "Earth to Chuck"! — EM (@EM4USA) November 7, 2025

"That 'need bail money' line is gold! 🤣 Kennedy understands that political stunts don't solve national crises. Sound bites and Schumer's demands = DOA." — Daniëlle (@DanilleQ17) November 7, 2025

We wish Schumer and the Democrats would listen to reason and stop holding America hostage, but that doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon. It might be time to start collecting bail money for Kennedy.

