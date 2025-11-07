Breaking: Supreme Court Rules for Trump and Temporarily Blocks Order to Fully Fund...
'WORST OF THE WORST'! DHS Reality Checks Dems' 'Harrowing Footage of a Father'...
Sarah Longwell’s Hypocrisy Masterclass: Defending Biden’s Brain, Then Slamming Trump’s Age
VIP
Gift Horse Teeth-Checking: Food Pantry Diva Calls Free Groceries an Absolute Joke
This Is Actually Happening in America: Jacob Frey Wins Mayor Race—Thanks to Imported...
Senator John Kennedy Says Chuck Schumer’s Obamacare-Funding Shutdown-Ending ’Compromise’ i...
They Don’t Knock: They Conquer—Naive Tweet Ignites Brutal History Lesson on Islamic Conver...
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Torching Media Over Biden vs. Trump Coverage HIGHLY Impressed the...
Horror in Canada: Feds Gun Down Hundreds of Ostriches in Midnight Massacre –...
Hasan Piker, Alleged Dog Abuser, Whines to Tarlov: I'd Die Sitting Next to...
GOP Has Several Democrats Explain to House Dems Why This IS the 'Schumer...
DICK Move: Richard Blumenthal Has Americans RIGHT Where Democrats Want Them, Says No...
Fired DOJ Staffer Says He Threw a Sandwich at an Officer to Protect...
VIP
So Many Democrats Spreading LIE About ICE Snatching a Preschool Teacher, So LITTLE...

Get Back Here! John Thune Announces Working Weekend for Senate Democrats and Republicans

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on November 07, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune is not letting Democrat or Republican members have Saturday or Sunday off. He’s holding the Senate in session over the weekend to hopefully end the Schumer Shutdown. If nothing gets accomplished, at least their weekend is ruined.

Advertisement

Here’s Thune on the floor of the Senate. (WATCH)

Thune has said he doesn’t have the votes needed to do that.

One poster says getting rid of the filibuster would be a mistake if it were a possibility, but others reminded him of the Democrats’ insatiable thirst for power.

Recommended

Breaking: Supreme Court Rules for Trump and Temporarily Blocks Order to Fully Fund SNAP Benefits
Warren Squire
Advertisement

No matter what Republicans do, Democrats will do whatever gives them the best chance at permanent control.

Many posters say Thune has an untapped ‘nuclear option’ that could change Senate rules with just 51 votes. They say this would allow Republicans to force Democrats into a ‘talking filibuster.’ Posters explain.

We’re sure Democrat Cory Booker has some adult diapers left from his marathon Senate speech.

Advertisement

Commenters say we’re stepping into the political unknown with this Schumer Shutdown.

Republicans don’t have the resolve to do that, unfortunately. We’re imagining Democrats enduring a talking filibuster. That would be awesome if that happened.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FILIBUSTER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOHN THUNE REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Breaking: Supreme Court Rules for Trump and Temporarily Blocks Order to Fully Fund SNAP Benefits
Warren Squire
'WORST OF THE WORST'! DHS Reality Checks Dems' 'Harrowing Footage of a Father' Arrested by ICE
Doug P.
This Is Actually Happening in America: Jacob Frey Wins Mayor Race—Thanks to Imported Somali Clan Feud
justmindy
They Don’t Knock: They Conquer—Naive Tweet Ignites Brutal History Lesson on Islamic Conversion Tactics
justmindy
Blue-Check Journo Shares Video of Expensive Smartphone to Rant at Trump Over Her SNAP Balance and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Horror in Canada: Feds Gun Down Hundreds of Ostriches in Midnight Massacre – Owners Begged, Court Ignored
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Breaking: Supreme Court Rules for Trump and Temporarily Blocks Order to Fully Fund SNAP Benefits Warren Squire
Advertisement