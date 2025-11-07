Get Back Here! John Thune Announces Working Weekend for Senate Democrats and Republicans

Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune is not letting Democrat or Republican members have Saturday or Sunday off. He’s holding the Senate in session over the weekend to hopefully end the Schumer Shutdown. If nothing gets accomplished, at least their weekend is ruined.

Here’s Thune on the floor of the Senate. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: John Thune is HOLDING the Senate in session through the weekend, infuriating Democrats.



They listened to President Trump, who said to NOT leave town until the government can open.



BRING IT HOME! Make them cave! 🔥 🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/DwP1lUgKEe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 8, 2025

End this Aristocracy by Nuking the Filibuster! pic.twitter.com/BOIT4QhFzc — Greg Brantley (AUTHOR)-DBA-Klyde Morgan (@gregory4unme) November 8, 2025

Thune has said he doesn’t have the votes needed to do that.

One poster says getting rid of the filibuster would be a mistake if it were a possibility, but others reminded him of the Democrats’ insatiable thirst for power.

Getting rid of the filibuster would be a mistake. At some point, the dems will regain the majority and this would come back to bite us. — TexasTrey (@IIImajors) November 7, 2025

They will just nuke the filibuster when they gain power again. Let's at least use it to our advantage to pass legislation instead of executive orders so we can codify laws and make them harder to overturn next dem cycle. — Dalcassian (@skankpotato) November 8, 2025

They're going to do it, anyway! If we don't do it now, we're going to lose the midterms, and lose both majorities. — NFTM (@NFTM17) November 8, 2025

No matter what Republicans do, Democrats will do whatever gives them the best chance at permanent control.

Many posters say Thune has an untapped ‘nuclear option’ that could change Senate rules with just 51 votes. They say this would allow Republicans to force Democrats into a ‘talking filibuster.’ Posters explain.

Time to end the ‘silent’ filibuster, bring back the ‘talking’ filibuster. — Jeff (@jehabera6) November 8, 2025

@LeaderJohnThune could end this whole thing in 3 days or less. Force the Democrats to do a speaking filibuster. Yes the worthless Republicans would have to actually show up to work and listen. But it would destroy the clown Democrats in short order. — James Madison's nephew (@NotKyle1776) November 8, 2025

NO! Make them talk non-stop until they quit. Thune can force them to speak until it is over and then Republicans vote with a simple majority. — James Madison's nephew (@NotKyle1776) November 8, 2025

We’re sure Democrat Cory Booker has some adult diapers left from his marathon Senate speech.

Commenters say we’re stepping into the political unknown with this Schumer Shutdown.

History has its eyes on us.



We are in uncharted territory, folks.



A government shutdown has never gone on this long, in our 249 years of being the USA. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 8, 2025

Stay in session, keep the pressure on, and force them to reopen the government. Do not cave. — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) November 8, 2025

Keep them there through Christmas if you have to. — Paratrooper Brady (@paratroopbrady) November 8, 2025

Republicans don’t have the resolve to do that, unfortunately. We’re imagining Democrats enduring a talking filibuster. That would be awesome if that happened.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



