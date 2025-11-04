REALLY, BRO? New Jay Jones Video (Kicking a DOG?!) Fits RIGHT in With...
You Gotta Be Yolking! Dem CNN Panel Guest Foolishly Argues Egg Prices With Chicken Farmer Scott Jennings

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:05 PM on November 04, 2025
Twitchy

Sometimes you’re left to wonder if Democrats live inside an egg and have yet to hatch into the real world. On Monday night, Democrat Leah Wright Rigueur decided to foolishly argue egg prices with Republican Scott Jennings, a genuine chicken farmer. Oh, Leah!

Advertisement

Try not to crack up at what happened on CNN’s NewsNight. (WATCH)

It was bad enough that Rigueur lied, but she picked a political fight over egg prices with a guy who raises chickens. Too funny!

Democrats will continue to lie about eggs even as they have it all over their faces. Here’s proof that egg prices have gone down under President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Average Americans tend to cut out the Buddhists, Gazans, and the rest and get their eggs from traditional outlets. Keeps the prices down.

One poster asks where CNN gets its panel guests.

Imagine how much smarter and better CNN’s panel guests (Jennings excluded) would be if they were truly pulled off the streets. Wouldn’t that be eggcellent?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

