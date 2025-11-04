You Gotta Be Yolking! Dem CNN Panel Guest Foolishly Argues Egg Prices With Chicken Farmer Scott Jennings

Sometimes you’re left to wonder if Democrats live inside an egg and have yet to hatch into the real world. On Monday night, Democrat Leah Wright Rigueur decided to foolishly argue egg prices with Republican Scott Jennings, a genuine chicken farmer. Oh, Leah!

Try not to crack up at what happened on CNN’s NewsNight. (WATCH)

Never argue egg prices with a chicken farmer 🐓



Unfortunately, this rule was broken last night 👇 pic.twitter.com/4Kv23wz5WY — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 4, 2025

I can believe it. What I have a problem with is panel members straight up lying about the price when you know it’s not true! Hard to watch & trying to keep your tv in one piece! lol🙄 — Teresa B (@bey779) November 4, 2025

It was bad enough that Rigueur lied, but she picked a political fight over egg prices with a guy who raises chickens. Too funny!

Democrats will continue to lie about eggs even as they have it all over their faces. Here’s proof that egg prices have gone down under President Donald Trump.

Walmart this morning 🤷 pic.twitter.com/u9sgusyYis — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 4, 2025

Surprisingly cheaper in California pic.twitter.com/gkRjJGKcOm — jay plemons (@jayplemons) November 4, 2025

Is she purposefully propagandizing or just really, really bad at her job and unprepared? pic.twitter.com/kCnkGMYfyt — LITizen Jeff 🇺🇲🚜👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🥋 (@LITizenJeff) November 4, 2025

No, no, no… you have to price check the bougie, free range Whole Food eggs. — Mark Rooney (@Piper336) November 4, 2025

Maybe she was adding in the delivery fee, tip, and future Mandami bus tax. — McLeod (@PropofolMe) November 4, 2025

But Scott, you don’t understand that the vegan, organic, sustainably shiatsu massaged, free range, ethically instructed in DEI intersectionality and raised by Bedouin Buddhist non-binary caregivers that she buys at the Gazan Farmers Market cost more. — Jon Terry (@leankitjon) November 4, 2025

Average Americans tend to cut out the Buddhists, Gazans, and the rest and get their eggs from traditional outlets. Keeps the prices down.

One poster asks where CNN gets its panel guests.

Scott, does CNN just grab people in the parking lot behind the studio and ask them to come on the show? How can these loony toons be so out of touch with reality? — The Hegemony™ (@OneHegemony) November 4, 2025

Nope this is literally just the best the left has. — simp detector (@frank4prezident) November 4, 2025

They've got their old outdated talking points and they are sticking with them. They'll never let facts interfere with what they want to believe. — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) November 4, 2025

Imagine how much smarter and better CNN’s panel guests (Jennings excluded) would be if they were truly pulled off the streets. Wouldn’t that be eggcellent?

