Grinner Is Served: Mamdani Eerily Smiles When Told Hakeem Jeffries Doesn’t See Him As Dem Party’s Future

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:37 AM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

If you’re like us, you’re sick of Democrat Zohran Mamdani’s incessant smiling. Even when getting bad news, the creepy grin remains. A CNN reporter recently told the NYC mayoral hopeful that Hakeem Jeffries does not see him as the future of the Democrat Party despite his endorsement. Mamdani’s reaction? That stupid smile.

Have a look. (WATCH)

He was clearly uncomfortable and at a loss for words, but he still led with his teeth.

Posters say CNN laid the groundwork for the coming schism in the Democrat Party.

Watching Democrats fight amongst themselves is always entertaining.

One commenter says Mamdani’s toothy grin reminds her of a deadly sea predator.

He became the Cheshire Cat in that instant. Amazingly, he didn’t vanish on the spot.

Posters say Mamdani was caught off guard, and it showed.

Guess they’ll just have to grin and bear it.

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES NEW YORK

