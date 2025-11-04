Grinner Is Served: Mamdani Eerily Smiles When Told Hakeem Jeffries Doesn’t See Him As Dem Party’s Future

If you’re like us, you’re sick of Democrat Zohran Mamdani’s incessant smiling. Even when getting bad news, the creepy grin remains. A CNN reporter recently told the NYC mayoral hopeful that Hakeem Jeffries does not see him as the future of the Democrat Party despite his endorsement. Mamdani’s reaction? That stupid smile.

Have a look. (WATCH)

CNN reporter lets Mamdani know that Hakeem Jeffries was asked if he is the future of the Democrat party, and Jeffries said no.



Mamdani: Good to know! (fake smile intensifies) pic.twitter.com/LAqBzORzuS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2025

When you had to report the bad news to your favorite commie pic.twitter.com/FkTstvBIH0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2025

Jeffries endorses Mamdani for NYC m



CNN asks: “Is he the future of the party?”



Jeffries: “No.”



Mamdani’s fake smile becomes the face of Democratic discomfort. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 3, 2025

He was clearly uncomfortable and at a loss for words, but he still led with his teeth.

Posters say CNN laid the groundwork for the coming schism in the Democrat Party.

The real beauty of this? CNN just planted a seed that's only going to fester between the party factions.



We haven't seen the last of the Ridiculous V Radical. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 3, 2025

That’s why this was so entertaining. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2025

Watching Democrats fight amongst themselves is always entertaining.

One commenter says Mamdani’s toothy grin reminds her of a deadly sea predator.

His smile makes him look like a shark 🦈 — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) November 3, 2025

Mamdani’s fake smile of his is so unlikable. It’s his coping mechanism and it does him no favors. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 3, 2025

Hysterical how it ratcheted up a notch upon hearing Jeffries’ assessment — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2025

He became the Cheshire Cat in that instant. Amazingly, he didn’t vanish on the spot.

Posters say Mamdani was caught off guard, and it showed.

I do think he was surprised by Jeffries saying he isn’t the future of their party! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) November 3, 2025

He know Jeffries’ endorsement was half-a****. But this caught him a little bit lmao — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2025

It definitely did lol 😂 ! Jeffries didn’t want to endorse him it was definitely forced! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) November 3, 2025

The bigger the fake SMILE .. the bigger the lie. — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) November 3, 2025

It’s exhausting already — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2025

He’s such a fraud. If elected, New Yorkers are gonna feel real pain. — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) November 3, 2025

Guess they’ll just have to grin and bear it.

