The Horror! Cringeworthy AI-Slop Andrew Cuomo ‘Zohran Halloween’ Ad Feels Like a Campaign Giving Up

The New York City mayoral race seems like a foregone conclusion at this point. All signs point to the Big Apple putting socialist Zohran Mamdani in the mayor’s seat. That doesn’t mean Andrew Cuomo has stopped putting out campaign ads. His latest ad is a cringe ‘masterpiece’ of AI-generated slop, and it has a Halloween theme.

Advertisement

You’ve been warned. (WATCH)

A Zohran Halloween Special 😱💀 (ft. Sliwa) pic.twitter.com/RTQtIIGSzB — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) November 1, 2025

wow, what a totally normal, inspiring campaign ad. — muffinmoon (@muffinmoonx) November 1, 2025

“Guys… we aren’t losing hard enough…. Any ideas?” — chri shansen (@chrishansenfbi) November 1, 2025

Then they created that ad.

The commercial is so atrocious that many posters are wondering if Cuomo’s intentionally trying to lose the race.

Is he intentionally throwing the race?? What is going on???? — Devin Mcglocktonme (@Mcglocktonme) November 1, 2025

At this point, I don't think Cuomo's campaign is releasing these to win. This is solely for the love of the game. — SMALK (@THE_REAL_SMALK) November 1, 2025

How low will @andrewcuomo stoop?

Seriously, a shameful, undignified, low brow campaign. — Roberto Abramowitz (@RobAbramowitz) November 1, 2025

There are still a few days left. We’ll have to wait and see.

Posters pictured the creators hard at work on the cringeworthy commercial.

found this picture of your campaign team hard at work at hq pic.twitter.com/qRAvoGr69Y — Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) November 1, 2025

This is what happens when you have your unemployed cousin do your comms. — big_pedestrian (@big_pedestrian) November 1, 2025

And then he outsources it to a 14-year-old.

People in Florida are bracing for Mamdani to take office; this spooky and kooky commercial is telling them the race is over.

UGGH SO many New Yorkers are going to move to Florida — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 1, 2025

NO Please no more — JamesKaneInFlorida (@JamesKInFlorida) November 1, 2025

Sorry, they’re coming.

Commenters say this Cuomo campaign ranks with the worst they’ve ever seen.

Could quite frankly be the most pathetic campaign ever ran. I guess congratulations on that. — Cole Barrett (@barrettjcole) November 1, 2025

One of the most worthless campaigns ever run. I sincerely hope everyone who worked on it is afflicted with a constant, splitting migraine for the rest of their natural lives. — lola (@lolaluv____) November 1, 2025

We’re right there with you.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.