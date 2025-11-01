The Horror! Cringeworthy AI-Slop Andrew Cuomo ‘Zohran Halloween’ Ad Feels Like a Campaign Giving Up

The New York City mayoral race seems like a foregone conclusion at this point. All signs point to the Big Apple putting socialist Zohran Mamdani in the mayor’s seat. That doesn’t mean Andrew Cuomo has stopped putting out campaign ads. His latest ad is a cringe ‘masterpiece’ of AI-generated slop, and it has a Halloween theme.
You’ve been warned. (WATCH)
A Zohran Halloween Special 😱💀 (ft. Sliwa) pic.twitter.com/RTQtIIGSzB— Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) November 1, 2025
wow, what a totally normal, inspiring campaign ad.— muffinmoon (@muffinmoonx) November 1, 2025
“Guys… we aren’t losing hard enough…. Any ideas?”— chri shansen (@chrishansenfbi) November 1, 2025
Then they created that ad.
The commercial is so atrocious that many posters are wondering if Cuomo’s intentionally trying to lose the race.
Is he intentionally throwing the race?? What is going on????— Devin Mcglocktonme (@Mcglocktonme) November 1, 2025
At this point, I don't think Cuomo's campaign is releasing these to win. This is solely for the love of the game.— SMALK (@THE_REAL_SMALK) November 1, 2025
How low will @andrewcuomo stoop?— Roberto Abramowitz (@RobAbramowitz) November 1, 2025
Seriously, a shameful, undignified, low brow campaign.
There are still a few days left. We’ll have to wait and see.
Posters pictured the creators hard at work on the cringeworthy commercial.
found this picture of your campaign team hard at work at hq pic.twitter.com/qRAvoGr69Y— Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) November 1, 2025
This is what happens when you have your unemployed cousin do your comms.— big_pedestrian (@big_pedestrian) November 1, 2025
And then he outsources it to a 14-year-old.
People in Florida are bracing for Mamdani to take office; this spooky and kooky commercial is telling them the race is over.
UGGH SO many New Yorkers are going to move to Florida— PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 1, 2025
NO Please no more— JamesKaneInFlorida (@JamesKInFlorida) November 1, 2025
Sorry, they’re coming.
Commenters say this Cuomo campaign ranks with the worst they’ve ever seen.
Could quite frankly be the most pathetic campaign ever ran. I guess congratulations on that.— Cole Barrett (@barrettjcole) November 1, 2025
One of the most worthless campaigns ever run. I sincerely hope everyone who worked on it is afflicted with a constant, splitting migraine for the rest of their natural lives.— lola (@lolaluv____) November 1, 2025
We’re right there with you.
