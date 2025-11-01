Michelle Obama Feels Her ‘First Family’ Was Treated Like Second-Class Citizens While in...
Clueless & Jobless: Pair 'Didn't Ask' for Kids They Made, Now Beg Taxpayers...
VIP
On Halloween Weekend, America Feels SPOOKY Great Right Now
VP JD Vance Just Fat-Faced the Meme and Stole Halloween—Libs in Shambles
Zohran Mamdani Says His Sunny Socialism Will Bring Americans to NYC and Make...
VIP
From Reality Star to Firestorm Crusader: Spencer Pratt Takes on Newsom Over Palisades...
Dem Senator Trips Over Chuck Schumer While Saying 'It Shouldn't Take a Court...
Hackers Compromise UPenn Computer Systems, Send Out Hilarious 'Non-Fundraising' Email
Tom Elliott's Supercut of What Obama and the Dems Pushed on America Is...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
VIP
Hearing the Call? C-SPAN Kamala Harris Voter Quits Democrat Party On-Air Saying He’s...
Dem Jasmine Crockett: Republicans Keep Walking Up to Me at Airports and on...
Why Washington Can't Ignore America’s Caregivers. AARP’s John Hishta Breaks It Down.

The Horror! Cringeworthy AI-Slop Andrew Cuomo ‘Zohran Halloween’ Ad Feels Like a Campaign Giving Up

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:14 AM on November 01, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

The New York City mayoral race seems like a foregone conclusion at this point. All signs point to the Big Apple putting socialist Zohran Mamdani in the mayor’s seat. That doesn’t mean Andrew Cuomo has stopped putting out campaign ads. His latest ad is a cringe ‘masterpiece’ of AI-generated slop, and it has a Halloween theme.

Advertisement

You’ve been warned. (WATCH)

Then they created that ad.

The commercial is so atrocious that many posters are wondering if Cuomo’s intentionally trying to lose the race.

There are still a few days left. We’ll have to wait and see.

Posters pictured the creators hard at work on the cringeworthy commercial.

Recommended

Michelle Obama Feels Her ‘First Family’ Was Treated Like Second-Class Citizens While in the White House
Warren Squire
Advertisement

And then he outsources it to a 14-year-old.

People in Florida are bracing for Mamdani to take office; this spooky and kooky commercial is telling them the race is over.

Sorry, they’re coming.

Commenters say this Cuomo campaign ranks with the worst they’ve ever seen.

We’re right there with you.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS NEW YORK VIDEO ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Michelle Obama Feels Her ‘First Family’ Was Treated Like Second-Class Citizens While in the White House
Warren Squire
Clueless & Jobless: Pair 'Didn't Ask' for Kids They Made, Now Beg Taxpayers to Feed Their Mystery Brood
justmindy
Tom Elliott's Supercut of What Obama and the Dems Pushed on America Is a Maddening Parade of Lies
Doug P.
Hackers Compromise UPenn Computer Systems, Send Out Hilarious 'Non-Fundraising' Email
Grateful Calvin
Dem Senator Trips Over Chuck Schumer While Saying 'It Shouldn't Take a Court Order to Feed the Hungry'
Doug P.
Dem Jasmine Crockett: Republicans Keep Walking Up to Me at Airports and on Streets Saying ‘I LOVE YOU!’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Michelle Obama Feels Her ‘First Family’ Was Treated Like Second-Class Citizens While in the White House Warren Squire
Advertisement