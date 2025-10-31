Adam Kinzinger: The Movie Is a Real Thing That Exists
VIP
Siraj Hashmi Is Banned by X From Posting Thoughts About Jennifer Welch’s Photo
New ABC News/WaPo Poll Finds Most Americans Disapprove of Demolishing the East Wing
Scott Jennings: The More One Learns of Zohran Mamdani, the More Horrifying a...
Congressional Candidate Trolls 'Sex Offender' Trump Over Melania’s Halloween Decor
Election Night Surprise! Kamala Harris Says She Was in a ‘State of Shock’...
Democrat Adam Schiff Devotes Entire YouTube Video to Pushing the Debunked ‘Ballroom Priori...
Refuse Fascism Plans to Surround White House With Millions of Activists on November...
Ranting Jasmine Crockett Unintentionally Praises Reasonable Republicans Voting for Clean C...
Trump Officials Flee to Military Bases: Left-Wing Threats Force Miller, Rubio, and Noem...
Jay Jones' 'So Sad' Bus Fire Tweet—From 'Dead Kids in Arms' Hypocrite! Bless...
Hot Take: Usha Vance Is Going to Be Her Husband’s Biggest Political Problem...
Federally Indicted Dem Kat Abughazaleh Quits Interview After Journo Shows Video of Her...
VIP
GROAN! 'Poor People Deserve Twinkies!' Cry Welfare Warriors—Taxpayers: Budget Like Us, No...

Shock the Monkey: Spooked Primate Pal Takes to the Rafters at a Spirit Halloween Store in Texas (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on October 31, 2025
ImgFlip

A frightened spider monkey left his owner behind at a Spirit Halloween store just outside Dallas in Plano, Texas. The little fella got spooked by an animatronic decoration. The ‘spirited’ monkey took to the rafters and swung around for a while before being coaxed down with a cookie.

Advertisement

Get swinging here. (READ)

Monkey wearing a diaper spotted in the rafters at Spirit Halloween in Plano, Texas. 

According to a store employee, the monkey got scared by one of the animatronic decorations in the Halloween store before it made its way to the ceiling.

As seen in the video, the monkey was eventually returned to its owner, who enticed it with a cookie. 

Here’s video of the mischievous monkey. (WATCH)

Glad the primate pal is okay.

Many posters had the same question.

Nothing calms one down like a spastic spider monkey.

Commenters think it’s icky for a monkey to wear a diaper.

Recommended

Trump Officials Flee to Military Bases: Left-Wing Threats Force Miller, Rubio, and Noem into Hiding
justmindy
Advertisement

We’re sure some former Biden White House staffers have some tips.

We wonder if this monkey is the same one in this truck driver video from Louisiana. (WATCH)

We had some diseased monkeys escape an overturned truck on Tuesday, too. Sure is a lot of money business going on this week!

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Officials Flee to Military Bases: Left-Wing Threats Force Miller, Rubio, and Noem into Hiding
justmindy
Scott Jennings: The More One Learns of Zohran Mamdani, the More Horrifying a Candidate He Becomes
Warren Squire
Adam Kinzinger: The Movie Is a Real Thing That Exists
Brett T.
New ABC News/WaPo Poll Finds Most Americans Disapprove of Demolishing the East Wing
Brett T.
Congressional Candidate Trolls 'Sex Offender' Trump Over Melania’s Halloween Decor
Brett T.
Federally Indicted Dem Kat Abughazaleh Quits Interview After Journo Shows Video of Her Blocking ICE SUV
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Officials Flee to Military Bases: Left-Wing Threats Force Miller, Rubio, and Noem into Hiding justmindy
Advertisement