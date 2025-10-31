Shock the Monkey: Spooked Primate Pal Takes to the Rafters at a Spirit Halloween Store in Texas (WATCH)

A frightened spider monkey left his owner behind at a Spirit Halloween store just outside Dallas in Plano, Texas. The little fella got spooked by an animatronic decoration. The ‘spirited’ monkey took to the rafters and swung around for a while before being coaxed down with a cookie.

Monkey wearing a diaper spotted in the rafters at Spirit Halloween in Plano, Texas. According to a store employee, the monkey got scared by one of the animatronic decorations in the Halloween store before it made its way to the ceiling. As seen in the video, the monkey was eventually returned to its owner, who enticed it with a cookie.

As seen in the video, the monkey… pic.twitter.com/PUUPhF5nIU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2025

Glad the primate pal is okay.

Many posters had the same question.

Ok but WHY was a monkey in the spirit halloween store to begin with? 🤔 😂 — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) October 30, 2025

Why wouldn’t a monkey be in a Spirit Halloween store?!?! — sighence (@krisuz44) October 30, 2025

He was getting his costume 🤔 duh 😂🤙 — Denaius Vagus, Rex Parvus ☧ (@LordOfGordons) October 30, 2025

“Emotional support animal” I would imagine — Fifty Marie (@ShadesOfPunky) October 30, 2025

Nothing calms one down like a spastic spider monkey.

Commenters think it’s icky for a monkey to wear a diaper.

Monkeys wearing diapers doesn’t seem very hygienic for them. With the hair and all. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 30, 2025

I had a neighbor that had a little spider monkey. Oh my gosh, gross! 🤮 and they’re mean — NM505🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@T505411) October 30, 2025

Imagine changing a monkey's diaper.



Disgusting. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2025

We’re sure some former Biden White House staffers have some tips.

We wonder if this monkey is the same one in this truck driver video from Louisiana. (WATCH)

Filmed on I-10 in Louisiana: The state of the American trucking industry is worse than any of us could’ve imagined.



We need to get these people off the roads. pic.twitter.com/VKwOOnMSfB — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 30, 2025

Must have had a delivery there pic.twitter.com/TykyBgDQLi — Dooner 🇺🇸 (@TimothyDooner) October 30, 2025

I was just thinking about this from yesterday. This primate is EVERYWHERE. — Politics and Football (@PoliticsAndBall) October 30, 2025

This week has been primetime for primates. New incident every day — Dooner 🇺🇸 (@TimothyDooner) October 30, 2025

We had some diseased monkeys escape an overturned truck on Tuesday, too. Sure is a lot of money business going on this week!

