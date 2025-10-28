Trucks, Tragedies and Diseased Monkeys, Oh My!

Are we all living in a bad movie? If yes, is it a disaster movie or a comedy. Check this out.
🚨 BREAKING: Truck hauling ‘aggressive’ monkeys carrying hepatitis C, herpes & COVID overturns in Mississippi— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 28, 2025
Sheriff says all but one of the animals have been “destroyed.” pic.twitter.com/L9ss4ylJof
Admit it, at least three different films came to mind.
Now, sit back and enjoy the hilarity that you can only get from Twitter.
I’ve seen that movie… all it takes is ONE— Luke Gandalf Potter (@twitservative) October 28, 2025
Hey, we just said that.
CDL 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iIHjzLIKbZ— FAFFRN (@FaFfRn) October 28, 2025
Yeah, that one.
Footage of the driver has just been released pic.twitter.com/X7bUDWTZnz— 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝕏 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 ᴹᴰ 👁️🗨️ (@Vox_Oculi) October 28, 2025
A little topical AI to brighten your day.
Feel like they buried the lede here, that there’s a money with Hep C, Herpes and Covid ruining around Mississippi https://t.co/ffLJa22slQ— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 28, 2025
have some respect.— pagliacci the pumpkin 🎃 (@Slatzism) October 28, 2025
those are my mutuals
Trump's fault according to CNN— Brandon (@LibOrNormal) October 28, 2025
Well, duh.
Jimmies have been rustled pic.twitter.com/3Ia4bgTBs0— Re🌮🐉🐰🦊𓆏🥓 (@Rene_Reds) October 28, 2025
I wondered where they went. pic.twitter.com/xDKQ6ZJYh5— Bronxilla (@bronxilla) October 28, 2025
Hey! We saw what you did there!
Was it in disguise? pic.twitter.com/0K4SzyNTKk— The Raffish Grimalkin (@MadCatPandora2) October 28, 2025
Random.
Well….that was certainly not on my bingo card https://t.co/09L96FUfgS— SarahBeara (@SarahTheBanned) October 28, 2025
Which one of you is responsible for the release of rage monkeys riddled with STDs and COVID https://t.co/cBG5YBoA8G— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 28, 2025
We don't know, but we have our suspicions.
Great!— John Taznar (@Taznari) October 28, 2025
Now every truck I see I'm wondering if it's hauling aggressive, infectious monkeys.
Thanks for putting that thought in our head.
