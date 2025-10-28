Trucks, Tragedies and Diseased Monkeys, Oh My!

Are we all living in a bad movie? If yes, is it a disaster movie or a comedy. Check this out.

🚨 BREAKING: Truck hauling ‘aggressive’ monkeys carrying hepatitis C, herpes & COVID overturns in Mississippi



Sheriff says all but one of the animals have been “destroyed.” pic.twitter.com/L9ss4ylJof — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 28, 2025

Advertisement

Admit it, at least three different films came to mind.

Now, sit back and enjoy the hilarity that you can only get from Twitter.

I’ve seen that movie… all it takes is ONE — Luke Gandalf Potter (@twitservative) October 28, 2025

Hey, we just said that.

Yeah, that one.

Footage of the driver has just been released pic.twitter.com/X7bUDWTZnz — 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝕏 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 ᴹᴰ 👁️‍🗨️ (@Vox_Oculi) October 28, 2025

A little topical AI to brighten your day.

Feel like they buried the lede here, that there’s a money with Hep C, Herpes and Covid ruining around Mississippi https://t.co/ffLJa22slQ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 28, 2025

have some respect.



those are my mutuals — pagliacci the pumpkin 🎃 (@Slatzism) October 28, 2025

Trump's fault according to CNN — Brandon (@LibOrNormal) October 28, 2025

Well, duh.

I wondered where they went. pic.twitter.com/xDKQ6ZJYh5 — Bronxilla (@bronxilla) October 28, 2025

Hey! We saw what you did there!

Was it in disguise? pic.twitter.com/0K4SzyNTKk — The Raffish Grimalkin (@MadCatPandora2) October 28, 2025

Random.

Well….that was certainly not on my bingo card https://t.co/09L96FUfgS — SarahBeara (@SarahTheBanned) October 28, 2025

Which one of you is responsible for the release of rage monkeys riddled with STDs and COVID https://t.co/cBG5YBoA8G — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 28, 2025

We don't know, but we have our suspicions.





Great!



Now every truck I see I'm wondering if it's hauling aggressive, infectious monkeys. — John Taznar (@Taznari) October 28, 2025

Thanks for putting that thought in our head.