GROAN! 'Poor People Deserve Twinkies!' Cry Welfare Warriors—Taxpayers: Budget Like Us, No...
Kamala Harris Loses It Ranting About Trump's Ballroom and Starving Babies
Wrong Bill de Blasio Pranks Times of London With Fake Endorsement via Ring...

Scott Jennings: The More One Learns of Zohran Mamdani, the More Horrifying a Candidate He Becomes

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:50 PM on October 30, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

On Thursday, Republican commentator Scott Jennings echoed President Donald Trump's observation about Democrat NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Jennings says the more we know about Mamdani, the worse he looks as a candidate. In fact, he's horrifying!

Jennings explains on CNN. (WATCH)

How lame does one have to be to pretend to be former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio?

Posters say New York voters might need to get a big taste of socialism before they reject it.

One would hope living under socialism would change people’s minds, but it will only cause many to double down on it.

We already know Mamdani will put a target on businesses that don’t agree with him. He proved this earlier this year when Democrats were melting down over Elon Musk and DOGE. (WATCH)

We’ll need to rescue a few New Yorkers and then build the wall.

Some commenters say let NYC have the leader they vote for.

Mamdani looks inevitable, especially considering who is running against him. The lesson here is you can’t save people from themselves. It’s just sad that it may cost America its most iconic city in the process.

