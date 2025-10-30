Scott Jennings: The More One Learns of Zohran Mamdani, the More Horrifying a Candidate He Becomes

On Thursday, Republican commentator Scott Jennings echoed President Donald Trump's observation about Democrat NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Jennings says the more we know about Mamdani, the worse he looks as a candidate. In fact, he's horrifying!

Jennings explains on CNN. (WATCH)

I agree with President Trump: the more people learn about Zohran Mamdani, the more horrifying he becomes as a candidate.



Pray for the people of New York City. pic.twitter.com/KoEJUFDOcr — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 30, 2025

I love the insult at de Blasio at the end lol — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 30, 2025

I busted out laughing! — Reagan_Girl (@81ReaganGirl) October 30, 2025

How lame does one have to be to pretend to be former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio?

Posters say New York voters might need to get a big taste of socialism before they reject it.

Maybe New Yorkers need to experience socialism to understand it. So many think it's utopia. Learning the hard way is the solution sometimes — Reality TV Bliss (@RealityTVBliss) October 30, 2025

It’s not just Mamdani you need to worry about it’s all the people from the socialist/communist party that he will put into places of power within city government. — TC (@caltract) October 30, 2025

Oh man please anything but universal childcare, cheaper groceries, Healthcare, higher wages, lower rent... Anything but that! — acacntx (@trsynwax) October 30, 2025

Exactly the reason you all need to learn the hard way — Reality TV Bliss (@RealityTVBliss) October 30, 2025

One would hope living under socialism would change people’s minds, but it will only cause many to double down on it.

We already know Mamdani will put a target on businesses that don’t agree with him. He proved this earlier this year when Democrats were melting down over Elon Musk and DOGE. (WATCH)

Socialist anarchist moron Zohran Mamdani participated in an economic assault against @Tesla. He's obviously not interested in protecting the jobs and safety of workers in NYC. Tesla employees have had to close the past 3 weeks in a row. This coward must not become mayor. pic.twitter.com/i4SeiwdoDF — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) March 29, 2025

Remember the movie "Escape from New York"? Building a wall around NYC is sounding better and better every day. — Gary J Sibio (@garyjsibio) October 30, 2025

We’ll need to rescue a few New Yorkers and then build the wall.

Some commenters say let NYC have the leader they vote for.

I’m not praying for them, they voted to flood their city with foreigners and now they’re putting this Muslim communist with terrorist ties in as the mayor.



They voted for this. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) October 30, 2025

An example of what happens when voters are un-informed or bombarded by propaganda in the media. — GPW45 (@LovricE) October 30, 2025

And yet Mandani is still leading in the polls and will probably win the election on Tuesday. — Carol_Adams (@Twitsqueak) October 30, 2025

Mamdani looks inevitable, especially considering who is running against him. The lesson here is you can’t save people from themselves. It’s just sad that it may cost America its most iconic city in the process.

