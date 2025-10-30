Election Night Surprise! Kamala Harris Says She Was in a ‘State of Shock’ When Trump Crushed Her in 2024

VIP
Siraj Hashmi Is Banned by X From Posting Thoughts About Jennifer Welch’s Photo
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:15 PM on October 30, 2025
Twitter

Apparently, reading has never been a priority for Kamala Harris (does not apply to liquor bottle labels). If it were, the final result of the 2024 presidential election wouldn’t have snuck on her as she claims. During a recent interview, Harris says she was in a ‘state of shock’ when President Donald Trump decisively defeated her on Election Day.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Did they keep her in the dark to keep the paychecks flowing?

After the election, her advisors were spilling the tea on just how underwater her doomed campaign was. (WATCH)

The legacy media had a vested interest in Harris winning. So they did everything they could to help her. We're talking about you, 60 Minutes!

Posters say Harris isn’t a leader or a reader.

It’s on the tip of her tongs. Yes, that’s a salad tongs joke. We’ve got a crouton of them. Lettuce move on.

Commenters say Harris apparently wasn’t watching CNN on Election Night. (WATCH)

The Harris campaign was a mess. She picked Tim Walz for her VP. The only 'state of shock' that was possible is if she had somehow won.

