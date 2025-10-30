Election Night Surprise! Kamala Harris Says She Was in a ‘State of Shock’ When Trump Crushed Her in 2024

Apparently, reading has never been a priority for Kamala Harris (does not apply to liquor bottle labels). If it were, the final result of the 2024 presidential election wouldn’t have snuck on her as she claims. During a recent interview, Harris says she was in a ‘state of shock’ when President Donald Trump decisively defeated her on Election Day.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Kamala says she thought she was going to win, and went into a “state of shock” on election night when she realized she was done.



Maybe she didn't bother to read her own campaign’s internal polling. pic.twitter.com/3AznSVV4qM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 30, 2025

Kamala’s own campaign advisor said they never saw her leading Trump in their internal polls. pic.twitter.com/Ld3SRawI6s — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 30, 2025

Did they keep her in the dark to keep the paychecks flowing?

After the election, her advisors were spilling the tea on just how underwater her doomed campaign was. (WATCH)

Here's where Kamala Harris advisor David Plouffe admits internal polling never showed Kamala Harris ahead of Trump in battleground states — even after spending $1 billion pic.twitter.com/AVnH2kfll7 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 27, 2024

Even her own team knew not to trust the polling on MSM. — cathyx (@cathyxOR) October 30, 2025

The legacy media had a vested interest in Harris winning. So they did everything they could to help her. We're talking about you, 60 Minutes!

Posters say Harris isn’t a leader or a reader.

Based on reports, it's pretty apparent that she didn't read much of anything. — Whiskey_Joe (@Old_C2H5OH) October 30, 2025

This is true 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 30, 2025

And frankly, I'm not sure she ever read much...including undergraduate and law school...she was uh, "helped" along. — Whiskey_Joe (@Old_C2H5OH) October 30, 2025

Could she have understood it if she HAD read it? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 30, 2025

Only if someone broke out the wordsalad spoons... — Beau (@Capacitor1776) October 30, 2025

It’s on the tip of her tongs. Yes, that’s a salad tongs joke. We’ve got a crouton of them. Lettuce move on.

Commenters say Harris apparently wasn’t watching CNN on Election Night. (WATCH)

That time CNN pulled up the map to see if Kamala Harris was outperforming 2020 Joe Biden in any areas of the country.



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3w0efuofRb — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 30, 2025

“Literally not one county??” 😂 — HunnyB (@HunnyBplus3) October 30, 2025

Let’s be honest, the only people who actually thought Kamala would win were the ones living inside the D.C. bubble. Outside of that? Not a single person truly believed it. 😂 — T.t (@tosino007) October 30, 2025

The Harris campaign was a mess. She picked Tim Walz for her VP. The only 'state of shock' that was possible is if she had somehow won.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.