Democrat Adam Schiff Devotes Entire YouTube Video to Pushing the Debunked ‘Ballroom Priority’ Hoax

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on October 30, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We're experiencing yet another tired hoax from the Democrats - call it the 'ballroom priority' hoax. The liars keep using a quote from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt that is missing important context. She said that the ballroom is a priority amongst other White House renovations; she did not say it was a priority for Trump amid everything else happening during his presidency. This reality didn’t stop Senator Adam Schiff from lying on his YouTube channel.

Start here. (READ)

They’re *still* doing this.Adam Schiff creates entire video based on debunked hoax that the WH ballroom is Trump’s “main priority." 

He includes the clip from @PressSec cut out of context multiple times.

Leavitt actually said the ballroom is Trump’s main priority in relation to other potential renovation projects, not other policy matters.

All they do is lie.

Here’s the video with Schiff lying. (WATCH)

He’s definitely full of Schiff.

Many of the Democrats' biggest players are pushing the same debunked lie. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins recently called out Jasmine Crockett for pushing this nonsense. (WATCH)

Collins also knows she would never be called on again at the White House if she didn’t correct such an obvious, egregious lie on-air as it happened.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is also speaking the lie. (WATCH)

It’s amazing to watch Democrats lie with such ease.

Of course, Chuck Schumer didn’t want to miss out on the ‘ballroom priority’ hoax. (WATCH)

They know their base won't fact-check them and that their social media influencers will eagerly push any lie they utter.

Democrats are never going to stop pushing hoaxes. Posters know this.

It’s old, but lying is all the Democrat Party has.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Tags:

ADAM SCHIFF CHUCK SCHUMER CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JASMINE CROCKETT

