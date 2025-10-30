Democrat Adam Schiff Devotes Entire YouTube Video to Pushing the Debunked ‘Ballroom Priority’ Hoax

We're experiencing yet another tired hoax from the Democrats - call it the 'ballroom priority' hoax. The liars keep using a quote from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt that is missing important context. She said that the ballroom is a priority amongst other White House renovations; she did not say it was a priority for Trump amid everything else happening during his presidency. This reality didn’t stop Senator Adam Schiff from lying on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

They’re *still* doing this.Adam Schiff creates entire video based on debunked hoax that the WH ballroom is Trump’s “main priority." He includes the clip from @PressSec cut out of context multiple times. Leavitt actually said the ballroom is Trump’s main priority in relation to other potential renovation projects, not other policy matters. All they do is lie.

Here’s the video with Schiff lying. (WATCH)

They’re *still* doing this.



Adam Schiff creates entire video based on debunked hoax that the WH ballroom is Trump’s “main priority." He includes the clip from @PressSec cut out of context multiple times.



Leavitt actually said the ballroom is Trump’s main priority in relation to… pic.twitter.com/AjTotP9dur — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 30, 2025

He lies every time he speaks! — Ava Grace (@AvaGrace9211) October 30, 2025

Entire youtube video created around a debunked hoax.



Total Schiff move. pic.twitter.com/yI0Vtt2efo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 30, 2025

He’s definitely full of Schiff.

Many of the Democrats' biggest players are pushing the same debunked lie. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins recently called out Jasmine Crockett for pushing this nonsense. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett immediately runs the debunked "Trump’s main priority is the ballroom” hoax on her CNN hit.



The lie is so egregious, she actually gets fact-checked by Kaitlan Collins. https://t.co/HRfeoTZ3ys pic.twitter.com/lvdp4gkuGu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 28, 2025

She looks so irritated to be put in that position, but even she couldn't let it slide. — Perfunctory (@pfunkin1) October 30, 2025

When CNN fact checks Democrats real-time you know they are spewing blatant lies. — American Assn of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) October 30, 2025

That’s how bad this is. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 30, 2025

Collins also knows she would never be called on again at the White House if she didn’t correct such an obvious, egregious lie on-air as it happened.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is also speaking the lie. (WATCH)

Tim Walz parrots debunked lie: “The White House Press Secretary said the top priority is the ballroom."



What Leavitt actually said is that the ballroom is Trump’s main priority in relation to other potential renovation projects, not other policy matters.



Walz is lying. Again. pic.twitter.com/bCr1JL8CGr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2025

The entire Democratic Party plank is to lie to their base about Trump simply to keep them angry. That’s it. It’s all they have. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) October 30, 2025

It’s amazing to watch Democrats lie with such ease.

Of course, Chuck Schumer didn’t want to miss out on the ‘ballroom priority’ hoax. (WATCH)

Chuck Schumer is still lying about @PressSec's quote about the ballroom being President Trump's "main priority," which was a response to a question specifically about White House renovations.



He says "you can't make this stuff up," even though that's what he literally did. pic.twitter.com/UlZlJDkT97 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 28, 2025

There has to be sociopathy involved to so blatantly lie, day after day, looking straight into people's eyes. But then today's Dems fully stocked with sociopaths.

Plus - they know it works on their cocooned base and those uninformed voters who are the fools they hope they are. — DudeWillBite (@dudeinthemiddle) October 30, 2025

Advertisement

They know their base won't fact-check them and that their social media influencers will eagerly push any lie they utter.

Democrats are never going to stop pushing hoaxes. Posters know this.

Again with the out of context clips? — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) October 30, 2025

They are still running this hoax. It’s right up there with the ‘bloodbath’ hoax at this point. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 30, 2025

“Very fine people” was used in the 2024 election by Harris, Biden, AND ODummy…..🙄 — MAGA Cousin Eddie🇺🇸💊🗽 (@Swamphater16) October 30, 2025

It’s definitely getting old ! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) October 30, 2025

It’s old, but lying is all the Democrat Party has.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.