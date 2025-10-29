Nancy Pelosi: The Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ Protests Were Totally Spontaneous, Organic, and Apolitical

Democrat Nancy Pelosi says the recent ‘No Kings’ protests were totally organic and spontaneous. Sure, just like her dentures. It’s always amazing how Pelosi and her fellow Democrats expect everyone to be as stupid and gullible as her party’s voters.

Here’s Pelosi. (WATCH)

Nancy Pelosi: No Kings protests were not political, and were totally spontaneous and organic.



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/LIAaMiPqIo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

First of all I would never trust anyone that dresses like Willy wonka — Pam Petty (@AlliCosmic) October 29, 2025

She’s starring in an R-rated update called ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Martini Factory.’

The truth is, the ‘No Kings’ movement wouldn’t exist without billionaires backing it, as well as paid political activist organizers.

Organic Leftist Money Machine pic.twitter.com/1Ge9h0yPfd — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 29, 2025

organic - with websites and chants to practice got it thanks — Faith Shines (@faith_shin1050) October 29, 2025

How did Schiff and Jeffries know where to pose?



I guess the posters and emails just spontaneously appeared in some mythical Darwinian way of something from nothing. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 29, 2025

Totally non political. Totally spontaneous. Totally organic. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

Pelosi smashes a crown on camera—then claims the “No Kings” protests weren’t political. When the Speaker Emerita cosplays revolution and calls it organic, it’s not grassroots. It’s gaslight in pearls. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 29, 2025

Gaslight in pearls? We like it. ‘Huckster in heels’ would also be an apt descriptor for Pelosi.

Posters say Pelosi is starting a second life as a stand-up jokester. Don't put too much weight on your bum hip, Nancy!

Spontaneous ??? Organic ???

So, She's Thinks She's A Comedian Now ??? — JDPatriot62 (@JDPatriot62) October 29, 2025

She's a comedian apparently. That's hilarious. Literally the opposite is true. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 29, 2025

Nanshee is making funnies. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

This may rank up there in the pantheon of all-time Pelosi whoppers — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

It certainly ranks near the top.

Many commenters were asking the most obvious question.

Is she drunk — TheJustin (@JustinCParker3) October 29, 2025

Probability: High — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

Also- I’m not on Xanax and/or wine at 10am, I just slur naturally — BeanGenie PNW (@BeanGeniePNW) October 29, 2025

Sure Mrs vodka! She definitely prefers shaken over stirred. 🤡 — Not, Sure (@NotSure24447386) October 29, 2025

We’re not even sure we’d recognize a non-sloshed Nancy Pelosi. The only thing organic about her at this point is the liquid contents of her congressional liquor cabinet. Nobody's buying your lies about the 'No Kings' protests, Nancy.

