Nancy Pelosi: The Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ Protests Were Totally Spontaneous, Organic, and Apolitical

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on October 29, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrat Nancy Pelosi says the recent ‘No Kings’ protests were totally organic and spontaneous. Sure, just like her dentures. It’s always amazing how Pelosi and her fellow Democrats expect everyone to be as stupid and gullible as her party’s voters.

Here’s Pelosi. (WATCH)

She’s starring in an R-rated update called ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Martini Factory.’

The truth is, the ‘No Kings’ movement wouldn’t exist without billionaires backing it, as well as paid political activist organizers.

Gaslight in pearls? We like it. ‘Huckster in heels’ would also be an apt descriptor for Pelosi.

Posters say Pelosi is starting a second life as a stand-up jokester. Don't put too much weight on your bum hip, Nancy!

Advertisement

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

