CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Surprisingly Calls Out Dem Jasmine Crockett for Spreading ‘Ballroom Priority’ Lie

In a rare example of journalism, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins called out Democrat Jasmine Crockett on Monday. A deceptively edited video of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been circulating online, and Democrats have been using the clip to say President Donald Trump has prioritized ballroom construction at the White House over everything. It's just another Democrat Party hoax.

Here’s Crockett getting called out for spreading the lie. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett immediately runs the debunked "Trump’s main priority is the ballroom” hoax on her CNN hit.



The lie is so egregious, she actually gets fact-checked by Kaitlan Collins. https://t.co/HRfeoTZ3ys pic.twitter.com/lvdp4gkuGu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 28, 2025

The party that cries “disinformation” just got caught spreading it—again. This time, on live TV. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 28, 2025

You know it’s extreme when Collins is fact checking a lefty. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 28, 2025

We don’t know what has possessed Collins.

Posters sarcastically are going along with the deranged Democrat idea that Trump is a king, never leaving office, and is building the ballroom for himself.

The new room in the White House that Trump is building with his own money isn’t a ballroom, it’s a throne room. Trump is gonna have a coronation ceremony on the 250th anniversary with Queen Melania. The thrones are gonna be big and beautiful, and there’s gonna be a restaurant there too. Democrats will not be allowed to complain, King Barron decreed it. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) October 28, 2025

Will they have the taco bowl? I hear it's great. — flat lander (@LanderFlat52296) October 28, 2025

No but they’ll have a McDonald’s — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) October 28, 2025

Maybe McDonald’s can introduce the McTaco Bowl Grande at the grand opening.

Crockett isn’t the only Democrat picking up the ‘ballroom priority’ lie and running with it. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently pushed it. (WATCH)

Tim Walz parrots debunked lie: “The White House Press Secretary said the top priority is the ballroom."



What Leavitt actually said is that the ballroom is Trump’s main priority in relation to other potential renovation projects, not other policy matters.



Walz is lying. Again. pic.twitter.com/bCr1JL8CGr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2025

My God!! Going to be the very fine people Hoax🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️😡 — Just Chris (@CBoutell) October 28, 2025

They’re all in unison. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 28, 2025

Yes they are — Just Chris (@CBoutell) October 28, 2025

They have nothing else so they have to spread lies and hoaxes. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 28, 2025

They certainly can’t run on policy ideas. Trump-hate based on lies and hoaxes is all Democrats have for the American people.

