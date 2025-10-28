Chuck Schumer Is Still Pushing the 'Ballroom Is Trump's Main Priority' Hoax, Now...
Jessica Tarlov Should Take a LONG Look in the Mirror If She Wants...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Democrats Abandon Schumer, Demand Shutdown Ends Now
VIP
Speaker Mike Johnson Reminds America Why the Democrats Continue to Prolong the Schumer...
We Got Nothin': WACKO Resister Claims White People Created White Racism to Benefit...
Democrats Just Voted to Starve Hungry Children So They Can Give Illegals Healthcare...
Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL,...
Joey Jones Uses His Own 'Friendly Reminder' to DROP Mazie Hirono for Blaming...
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Shaming Repubs for Not Showing Up to Work FROM HER...
VIP
WOOF! You Know Dems Are Losing the White House Ballroom Fight When They...
'Funny How That S**t Works': Black Man DROPS NAACP for Endorsing a White...
Misogynistic DUNCE --> Jealous AOC Picks Fight With Riley Gaines and Gets WORKED...
HELL No: Emotional Blackmailer Ari Drennen Blames Tragic Suicide on Women/Transphobia and...

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Surprisingly Calls Out Dem Jasmine Crockett for Spreading ‘Ballroom Priority’ Lie

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on October 28, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In a rare example of journalism, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins called out Democrat Jasmine Crockett on Monday. A deceptively edited video of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been circulating online, and Democrats have been using the clip to say President Donald Trump has prioritized ballroom construction at the White House over everything. It's just another Democrat Party hoax.

Advertisement

Here’s Crockett getting called out for spreading the lie. (WATCH)

We don’t know what has possessed Collins.

Posters sarcastically are going along with the deranged Democrat idea that Trump is a king, never leaving office, and is building the ballroom for himself.

The new room in the White House that Trump is building with his own money isn’t a ballroom, it’s a throne room.

Trump is gonna have a coronation ceremony on the 250th anniversary with Queen Melania.

The thrones are gonna be big and beautiful, and there’s gonna be a restaurant there too.

Democrats will not be allowed to complain, King Barron decreed it.

— Jacktron (@jacktronprime) October 28, 2025

Recommended

Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Maybe McDonald’s can introduce the McTaco Bowl Grande at the grand opening.

Crockett isn’t the only Democrat picking up the ‘ballroom priority’ lie and running with it. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently pushed it. (WATCH)

They certainly can’t run on policy ideas. Trump-hate based on lies and hoaxes is all Democrats have for the American people.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JASMINE CROCKETT KAITLAN COLLINS KAROLINE LEAVITT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL
Sam J.
Jessica Tarlov Should Take a LONG Look in the Mirror If She Wants to Keep Making Digs Like THIS at Repubs
Sam J.
Chuck Schumer Is Still Pushing the 'Ballroom Is Trump's Main Priority' Hoax, Now With Visual Aids
Brett T.
'Funny How That S**t Works': Black Man DROPS NAACP for Endorsing a White Woman Over Winsome Sears (Watch)
Sam J.
We Got Nothin': WACKO Resister Claims White People Created White Racism to Benefit THEMSELVES and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Shaming Repubs for Not Showing Up to Work FROM HER COUCH Goes Hilariously WRONG
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL Sam J.
Advertisement