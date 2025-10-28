CNN’s Jake Tapper Cuts to Commercial As Katie Miller Shares the DEI Truth About Karine Jean-Pierre

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is on a promotional tour for her new book. She’s been lying in her interviews, laughably claiming she didn’t notice former President Joe Biden’s physical and cognitive decline. She was the subject of a segment on Jake Tapper’s CNN show on Tuesday, and guest Katie Miller stated the obvious: what little relevancy KJP has comes from her race and sexuality. She was a DEI hire.

Jake Tapper quickly wraps up segment after Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, says Karine Jean-Pierre is only relevant because she has been promoted as a "black queer LGBTQ woman." Miller: "Why has she trained every four sentences to say she is a black queer LGBTQ woman? Because that's how she's been promoted her entire career." Tapper: "Anyway... Thank you so much. Why is the Pentagon taking issue with the top movie on Netflix right now?"

Here’s the full discussion. (WATCH)

NEW: Jake Tapper quickly wraps up segment after Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, says Karine Jean-Pierre is only relevant because she has been promoted as a "black queer LGBTQ woman."



Miller: "Why has she trained every four sentences to say she is a black queer LGBTQ woman?… pic.twitter.com/b9OPV4Wnyw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 28, 2025

Tapper had to quickly dip out of the truth.

But the truth still remains, KJP never leads off with her merit (whatever that may be) but with her identity. Megyn Kelly recently presented a hilarious compilation of KJP doing exactly that over and over on her book tour. (WATCH)

🔥😂 “MAKE SURE YOU TOU TELL THEM YOU’RE BLACK” - Megyn Kelly

LOL..comedy gold from @megynkelly and so accurate. Their entire politics is based solely on their identity and NOTHING of substance.

I’m glad @seanspicer picked up Hunter Biden saying “DID HE SAY HE WOULD HAVE… pic.twitter.com/WbToTCGuRX — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) October 23, 2025

That sounds like a very boring, unqualified person.

Posters point out that it was KJP all along who has been touting that she’s a DEI hire. (WATCH)

She was not wrong @jaketapper. @K_JeanPierre admitted she was a DEI hire herself. pic.twitter.com/rNPt8r92pW — 𝕊𝕂𝕐 (@SKYRIDER4538) October 29, 2025

"Did somebody say black queer woman?!" pic.twitter.com/ie59EOcwZV — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) October 28, 2025

Don’t forget “daughter of immigrants” — Stephanie (@thymeless77) October 29, 2025

Oh, she’ll never let us forget!

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

“Every four sentences” is hilarious because it’s true. — Phantom Platypus (@PhantomPlatypus) October 28, 2025

Tapper: “and she was good *voice cracks* at that” 🤣 — GoHeelsNC1979 (@NotGarbage79) October 28, 2025

Whenever leftists hear the truth, it is amazing to watch how visibly, viscerally uncomfortable they become.



It's like throwing water on the wicked witch. They just scream and squirm. — Pablo Clay (@realPabloClay) October 28, 2025

You could see the producer waving the ‘Diversity Shield’ cue card in real time. — mdtlion (@mdtlion) October 28, 2025

The left built an entire system where identity is the résumé, then acts offended when someone points it out. — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) October 28, 2025

Yes, identity is important to the left, but you’re not allowed to point out how overly important it is to them. By the way, did you know KJP is a black, queer woman who is the daughter of immigrants?

