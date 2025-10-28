Jennifer Welch Says Schumer and Jeffries Should Get Onboard With Far-Leftist Dems Who...
Trucks, Tragedies and Diseased Monkeys, Oh My!
Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty: What’s Up With TV Anchors Adding an Accent When Pronouncing...
Cory Booker's Fake Halo Slips: Screams "My God" at Nothings, Silent on Child-Killer...
VIP
Palestinian Cured of Cancer Says Israel Tried to Poison Him With Chemotherapy
Adam Schiff: Trump Is Abusing His Pardon Power to Reward Family and Political...
Wired, Wikipedia Drop Hits on ‘Far-Right’ Grokipedia
George Conway’s Lawfare Threat: Targeting the GOP with Vengeance
Hot Take: If a Private Donor Is Paying the Troops, They’re Not America’s...
Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve
Experts Endorse Mamdani's Feasible Freebies: One's a Donor, the Other's a Left-Wing Prof
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Admits Working Families Are 'The Only Lever We Have' in...
Nearly Naked Trucker Quizzed on Ability to Read Basic Traffic Signs, Fails
VIP
SNAP Scams Exposed: From Spam Cases to Soda Swaps – How Taxpayer Dollars...

CNN’s Jake Tapper Cuts to Commercial As Katie Miller Shares the DEI Truth About Karine Jean-Pierre

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:35 PM on October 28, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is on a promotional tour for her new book. She’s been lying in her interviews, laughably claiming she didn’t notice former President Joe Biden’s physical and cognitive decline. She was the subject of a segment on Jake Tapper’s CNN show on Tuesday, and guest Katie Miller stated the obvious: what little relevancy KJP has comes from her race and sexuality. She was a DEI hire.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Jake Tapper quickly wraps up segment after Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, says Karine Jean-Pierre is only relevant because she has been promoted as a "black queer LGBTQ woman."

Miller: "Why has she trained every four sentences to say she is a black queer LGBTQ woman? Because that's how she's been promoted her entire career."

Tapper: "Anyway... Thank you so much. Why is the Pentagon taking issue with the top movie on Netflix right now?"

Here’s the full discussion. (WATCH)

Tapper had to quickly dip out of the truth.

But the truth still remains, KJP never leads off with her merit (whatever that may be) but with her identity. Megyn Kelly recently presented a hilarious compilation of KJP doing exactly that over and over on her book tour. (WATCH)

Recommended

Jennifer Welch Says Schumer and Jeffries Should Get Onboard With Far-Leftist Dems Who Want MAGA Dead
Warren Squire
Advertisement

That sounds like a very boring, unqualified person.

Posters point out that it was KJP all along who has been touting that she’s a DEI hire. (WATCH)

Oh, she’ll never let us forget!

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Advertisement

Yes, identity is important to the left, but you’re not allowed to point out how overly important it is to them. By the way, did you know KJP is a black, queer woman who is the daughter of immigrants?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CNN CRITICAL RACE THEORY JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN KARINE JEAN-PIERRE MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jennifer Welch Says Schumer and Jeffries Should Get Onboard With Far-Leftist Dems Who Want MAGA Dead
Warren Squire
Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty: What’s Up With TV Anchors Adding an Accent When Pronouncing Spanish Names?
Warren Squire
Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve
justmindy
Cory Booker's Fake Halo Slips: Screams "My God" at Nothings, Silent on Child-Killer Texts
justmindy
Nearly Naked Trucker Quizzed on Ability to Read Basic Traffic Signs, Fails
Brett T.
Wired, Wikipedia Drop Hits on ‘Far-Right’ Grokipedia
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jennifer Welch Says Schumer and Jeffries Should Get Onboard With Far-Leftist Dems Who Want MAGA Dead Warren Squire
Advertisement