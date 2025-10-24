Hakeem Jeffries Endorses Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor as Democrat Party Embraces Socialism

'I Can't Believe They Did This to The People's House' Memes Respond to...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:27 PM on October 24, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries refused to endorse his party’s NYC mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, for most of Friday. He finally relented and announced his endorsement of the socialist later that evening. With that endorsement, many say Jeffries has sealed the fate of the Democrat Party.

Start here. (READ)

It means the Democrats are bending to socialism and a host of other anti-American ideals, and going to break the party into pieces.

Posters sarcastically responded to Jeffries’ ‘principled disagreement’ stance since Mamdani is essentially a communist. There’s no middle ground to be had.

The existentialist threat President Donald Trump poses to the Democrat Party has them desperately linking arms with far-leftist radicals to survive.

Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson sees what this extreme political shift means to the future of the Democrat Party.

Well, it’s official: the Democrat Party is a full-fledged, radical, big-government SOCIALIST party.

House Democrats now fully endorse and stand by truly dangerous policies like defunding the police and massive tax increases. 

Meanwhile, Republicans are fighting to lower costs, make streets safer, secure our border, and deliver peace through strength. 

The contrast has never been more clear.

Marxist Zohran Mamdani's extreme agenda is the future of the Democrat Party— but we will NOT allow it to be the future of America. 

— Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) October 24, 2025

Mamdani is on a collision course with New York City, and when he hits, it’s not going to be pretty. But it's what Democrats want, and exactly what they deserve.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

