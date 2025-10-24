Hakeem Jeffries Endorses Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor as Democrat Party Embraces Socialism

Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries refused to endorse his party’s NYC mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, for most of Friday. He finally relented and announced his endorsement of the socialist later that evening. With that endorsement, many say Jeffries has sealed the fate of the Democrat Party.

BREAKING: Top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries finally endorses democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor despite 'areas of principled disagreement' pic.twitter.com/92YgK4VfIy — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 24, 2025

My statement on the New York City Mayor’s race. pic.twitter.com/yz05Dc81gz — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) October 24, 2025

Looks like “principled disagreement” now means “I’ll back you anyway.” Politics in 2025: where ideology bends faster than principles. 🫠 — vimal ojha (@vimalojha7) October 24, 2025

It means the Democrats are bending to socialism and a host of other anti-American ideals, and going to break the party into pieces.

Posters sarcastically responded to Jeffries’ ‘principled disagreement’ stance since Mamdani is essentially a communist. There’s no middle ground to be had.

Areas of principled disagreement?



Does that mean Hakeem only wants to eliminate *some* of the Jews? — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) October 24, 2025

And operate “only a few” grocery stores and make “some of the buses” free and raise taxes on only “some of the residents” and appoint “Only a few” Communists to city positions, and eat rice with his right hand “only occasionsly”and wipe his ass with his bare left hand ALWAYS! — Hattie (@WWforkville) October 24, 2025

Hakeem only wants to raise taxes on some of the white neighborhoods. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) October 24, 2025

Jeffries bent the knee and kissed the ring like The DNC told him too. — ParticipationTrophyWife - (@cynkirkland) October 24, 2025

The existentialist threat President Donald Trump poses to the Democrat Party has them desperately linking arms with far-leftist radicals to survive.

Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson sees what this extreme political shift means to the future of the Democrat Party.

Well, it’s official: the Democrat Party is a full-fledged, radical, big-government SOCIALIST party. House Democrats now fully endorse and stand by truly dangerous policies like defunding the police and massive tax increases. Meanwhile, Republicans are fighting to lower costs, make streets safer, secure our border, and deliver peace through strength. The contrast has never been more clear. Marxist Zohran Mamdani's extreme agenda is the future of the Democrat Party— but we will NOT allow it to be the future of America. — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) October 24, 2025

Just when you think the Democrats can’t get any further left, they endorse a man who wants to defund the Police and empty the jails.



But don’t take my word for it, here’s Zohran in his own words. pic.twitter.com/s7l7P3zVZa — Ryan Dally (@Ryandally08) October 24, 2025

NYC has fallen.



It’s over for this lovely city. — ballisticmeme (@ballisticmeme) October 24, 2025

Mamdani is on a collision course with New York City, and when he hits, it’s not going to be pretty. But it's what Democrats want, and exactly what they deserve.

