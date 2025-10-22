Demolished Dem: Hakeem Jeffries Has King-Size Meltdown Over Trump’s White House Ballroom Addition

Hakeem Jeffries, like all Democrats, is losing his mind over President Donald Trump adding a grand ballroom to the East Wing of the White House. The finished ballroom, which does not cost taxpayers any money, will serve future presidents for generations to come. But Jeffries and his fellow Democrats insist he's building it so he can be praised as a king.

Here’s Jeffries. (WATCH)

🚨 HAKEEM JEFFRIES: Donald Trump is demolishing the East Wing of the White House for a ballroom where he will be celebrated like a KING!



It's beyond parody at this point.



They have nothing. pic.twitter.com/mZVVZWbwTT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2025

Demolishing?? Just the yellow section is being altered. pic.twitter.com/RiudG4Rw51 — Golfing Daily (@Hoythome) October 22, 2025

Democrats are acting like the entire White House is facing a wrecking ball.

Posters know why Democrats are freaking out over the construction of the ballroom and the small amount of structure that has to come down to attach it to the East Wing.

Why are they so obsessed with the freaking ballroom? How about you clowns re-open the government! — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) October 22, 2025

It's not even being paid for by taxpayers.



It's a 100% net benefit for the country and all future DEMOCRAT presidents. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2025

They have nothing else to talk about. — Digital Delilah (@kbop62) October 22, 2025

It's all they've got. They shut the gov't down and that's not selling so on to the next Trump outrage. — Fred Stout (@FredStout20) October 22, 2025

That’s it. They’ve exhausted things to scream at Trump about. This is probably the first thing in ages that’s new and not recycled fake outrage.

Of course, the whole Democrat Party meltdown only provides MAGA with new chances to make fun of them.

Wait until the libs see the final plan pic.twitter.com/mbzYNKUZM1 — Chuck Lane (@chucklane) October 22, 2025

Big improvement from the rainbow flags from the last administration 🤔 — Luke Mitchell 👋😎🇺🇸 (@LukeMitche83050) October 22, 2025

Jill Biden hosts Pride event at the White House with the buildings white pillars covered in rainbow colors. pic.twitter.com/nzkcVBqd3k — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 27, 2024

Part of the ballroom is super special pic.twitter.com/eUWoiBvxmB — Style Hunter (@haas_drew) October 22, 2025

Hey Hakeem, he is putting in a water slide too !

HatTip @TheBabylonBee pic.twitter.com/HX6iCYdskw — DenvilleCommunity (@iDenville) October 22, 2025

Trump really should submit plans to the media for a water slide at the front of the White House just to troll Democrats.

