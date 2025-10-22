Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between CNN's Coverage of Obama vs. Trump's...
Teacher at Protest Says ICE Aren't the Only Ones With Guns in This...
Blame Game: Obama Lends His Gaslighting Talents to Newsom’s Gerrymandering Proposal Push i...
Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Abigail Spanberger ‘Deeply Unhappy’ She Has to Spend a Moment Talking About Someone...
Senate Candidate With Nazi-Linked Tattoo Recruited Socialist Paramilitary Group in Maine
Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess
What the Chuck? Schumer Says It Should 'Frighten Every American' That the Press...
Canal Street's Knockoff Kingdom Crashed: 9 Violent Illegals Busted, Biden's Border Blunder
Politico Does Heavy Lifting to Help Forward Dems' Fake Outrage at Trump's WH...
Sunny Hostin's Neighborly Nightmares: Everyone's a Racist Except Her Mansion's Mirror
Cut the Ads: Dem Katherine Clark Says Her Party Is Leveraging Families’ Suffering...
Looks Like We Can Add 'Renovated Part of the East Wing' to the...
Democrats Planning to Add 'Master' ICE Tracker to Their Website

Demolished Dem: Hakeem Jeffries Has King-Size Meltdown Over Trump’s White House Ballroom Addition

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on October 22, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Hakeem Jeffries, like all Democrats, is losing his mind over President Donald Trump adding a grand ballroom to the East Wing of the White House. The finished ballroom, which does not cost taxpayers any money, will serve future presidents for generations to come. But Jeffries and his fellow Democrats insist he's building it so he can be praised as a king.

Advertisement

Here’s Jeffries. (WATCH)

Democrats are acting like the entire White House is facing a wrecking ball.

Posters know why Democrats are freaking out over the construction of the ballroom and the small amount of structure that has to come down to attach it to the East Wing.

That’s it. They’ve exhausted things to scream at Trump about. This is probably the first thing in ages that’s new and not recycled fake outrage.

Of course, the whole Democrat Party meltdown only provides MAGA with new chances to make fun of them.

Recommended

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Brett T.
Advertisement

Trump really should submit plans to the media for a water slide at the front of the White House just to troll Democrats.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAKEEM JEFFRIES WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Brett T.
Teacher at Protest Says ICE Aren't the Only Ones With Guns in This City
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE
Warren Squire
Senate Candidate With Nazi-Linked Tattoo Recruited Socialist Paramilitary Group in Maine
Brett T.
Blame Game: Obama Lends His Gaslighting Talents to Newsom’s Gerrymandering Proposal Push in California
Warren Squire
Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic Brett T.
Advertisement