What the Chuck? Schumer Says It Should 'Frighten Every American' That the Press Is Shielding Trump

Democrat Chuck Schumer was ranting in the Senate on Wednesday. You can tell his Schumer Shutdown is wearing on him. He delusionally claimed the American press was shielding President Donald Trump. Yep, we’re laughing along with you!

Here’s Schumer. (WATCH)

Chuck Schumer says it should "frighten every American" when a presidential administration is shielded by the press.



You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/blnmQRKs6E — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 22, 2025

Democrats live in another universe in their minds. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) October 22, 2025

It really feels like we are peering into an alternate Earth sometimes.

Some posters heard Schumer’s lunacy and assumed he was remembering the legacy media shielding former President Joe Biden.

So he means the Biden administration. The press literally ran cover for Biden and the Democrats. They're still running cover for Democrats. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 22, 2025

These people are totally insane. @TheDemocrats led the largest censorship regime in history. The press shielded the fact that their first presidential candidate was a vegetable, then tried to shield that their second presidential candidate was installed without a single primary vote. They shielded the fact that their party rigged at least 2/3 of the last “democratic” primaries. There is no group in America more authoritarian than @SenSchumer and the Dems. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) October 22, 2025

I guess he forgot Joe Biden having a list of reporters to call on...along with their photo.. — Bryan W Cross (@BryanWCross1) October 22, 2025

Remember how Biden's team surrounded him to block press access? Chuck Shutdown-Schumer didn’t say a word. pic.twitter.com/s8Pn6t9lSY — WhatDidYouSay (@NoFilterMeSorry) October 22, 2025

Chuck is 100% correct. Other than ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, and every major newspaper in the country, the Democrats control no press. — Tim (@NASA_Tim) October 22, 2025

Don’t forget NPR and PBS!

More posters knew that Schumer was serious in his absurd belief that the press is protecting Trump despite ten years of evidence to the contrary.

There has never been a President that’s been attacked by the press more than President Trump. Schumer must really think Americans are stupid! — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) October 22, 2025

The press on Pres Trump and his administration is 95% negative soooooo... — DaveOH1 (@dave_oh1) October 22, 2025

There is a near infinite list of doozies, but this might be the stupidest and craziest mind-blower I’ve ever heard Chuck Schumer say. — RD (@RickDeare) October 22, 2025

Top five, at least.

It’s a given that the press will protect the Democrats they all voted for, but commenters say their influence has been blunted by the emergence of X.

The free flow of information on social media has essentially decimated the Democrat party. They are done. — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) October 22, 2025

Sure seems that way. Decline of TV news also helps. — 2snaps (@2SnapsX) October 22, 2025

I sure wish they would just go away lol — 24 Coffeegurl22 (@25Coffeegurl22) October 22, 2025

We’re working on that. We live for a day when the Democrat Party will be referred to in the past tense.

