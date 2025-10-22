Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess
Canal Street's Knockoff Kingdom Crashed: 9 Violent Illegals Busted, Biden's Border Blunder
Politico Does Heavy Lifting to Help Forward Dems' Fake Outrage at Trump's WH...
Sunny Hostin's Neighborly Nightmares: Everyone's a Racist Except Her Mansion's Mirror
Cut the Ads: Dem Katherine Clark Says Her Party Is Leveraging Families’ Suffering...
Looks Like We Can Add 'Renovated Part of the East Wing' to the...
Democrats Planning to Add 'Master' ICE Tracker to Their Website
Dem JB Pritzker Continues to Incite Violence Against ICE, Saying ‘Nazi’ Trump Is...
Neera Tanden Genuinely Thinks Images of Trump's WH East Wing Renovation Will Swing...
VIP
Klobuchar’s Push for Early Retirees’ Healthcare Subsidies Faces Fierce Criticism Over Taxp...
Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason...
Karoline Leavitt Catches a House Dem Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About...
Trump, Johnson Rip Schumer's Back-Room Deal to Shreds!
VIP
Here's a Wider View of the WH East Wing Remodel the Dems and...

What the Chuck? Schumer Says It Should 'Frighten Every American' That the Press Is Shielding Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on October 22, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrat Chuck Schumer was ranting in the Senate on Wednesday. You can tell his Schumer Shutdown is wearing on him. He delusionally claimed the American press was shielding President Donald Trump. Yep, we’re laughing along with you!

Advertisement

Here’s Schumer. (WATCH) 

It really feels like we are peering into an alternate Earth sometimes.

Some posters heard Schumer’s lunacy and assumed he was remembering the legacy media shielding former President Joe Biden.

These people are totally insane. @TheDemocrats led the largest censorship regime in history.  The press shielded the fact that their first presidential candidate was a vegetable, then tried to shield that their second presidential candidate was installed without a single primary vote. They shielded the fact that their party rigged at least 2/3 of the last “democratic” primaries. There is no group in America more authoritarian than @SenSchumer and the Dems.

— Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) October 22, 2025

Recommended

Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Don’t forget NPR and PBS!

More posters knew that Schumer was serious in his absurd belief that the press is protecting Trump despite ten years of evidence to the contrary.

Advertisement

Top five, at least.

It’s a given that the press will protect the Democrats they all voted for, but commenters say their influence has been blunted by the emergence of X.

We’re working on that. We live for a day when the Democrat Party will be referred to in the past tense.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE
Warren Squire
Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess
Brett T.
Canal Street's Knockoff Kingdom Crashed: 9 Violent Illegals Busted, Biden's Border Blunder
justmindy
Sunny Hostin's Neighborly Nightmares: Everyone's a Racist Except Her Mansion's Mirror
justmindy
Looks Like We Can Add 'Renovated Part of the East Wing' to the List of Trump Impeachment Charges IF...
Doug P.
Cut the Ads: Dem Katherine Clark Says Her Party Is Leveraging Families’ Suffering in Schumer Shutdown
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE Warren Squire
Advertisement