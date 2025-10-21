VIP
Virginia Students Protesting TPUSA With ‘We Don’t Tolerate Hate’ Sign Asked How They...
Monarchy Malarkey: Scott Adams Says Trump Masterfully Reframed the Accusation That He’s a...
VIP
'No Kings' Stooge Wishes Donald Trump Hadn't Turned His Head in Butler
Dem Jamie Raskin Says ‘No Kings’ Rallies Were Totally Positive and Patriotic -...
Police Chief Who Told Criminals to 'Learn How to Behave' Placed on Administrative...
Pastor Tells Kash Patel to Go Back Home and Worship His Sand Demons...
Extreme TDS: Accountant Arrested for Firing Shots at Trump Supporter
Time to Panic? CNN Polling Shows Trump More Popular Since Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown...
'Your Mom': HuffPost Correspondent Shares the Response He Got From Karoline Leavitt
Karine Jean-Pierre's Claim About Biden vs. Trump Media Access Is a DOOZY
Andrew Cuomo Says There Is a Civil War Inside the Democrat Party Over...
School Pulls Down Website After Teacher Caught Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
‘Conservative’ David Brooks Loved ‘No Kings’ Rallies and Says He Would Feel at...
Karine Jean-Pierre Returns and Maintains She Never Noticed Joe Biden’s Obvious WH Cognitiv...

Scott Jennings Reminds a ‘Karen’ America Is Not a Monarchy and ‘No Kings’ Protesters Wasted Their Time

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:19 AM on October 21, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats are still trying to make their ‘No Kings’ protest into something of national importance, but reality keeps slapping back. This time, reality took the form of Republican commentator Scott Jennings. Democrat political consultant Karen Finney believes people didn’t waste their time in the streets participating in ‘No Kings’ marches. Jennings easily deflated her nonsense on CNN.

Advertisement

Here’s how it all went down. (WATCH)

That was pretty awesome.

Commenters say Finney should have thrown in the towel when Jennings reminded her there’s no monarchy in America. Of course, she kept yapping.

It's amazing how Trump's trolling simply eludes so many Democrats. They take him seriously when he's clearly joking.

Commenters said the ‘No Kings’ rallies were initially amusing but turned boring very quickly.

Recommended

Monarchy Malarkey: Scott Adams Says Trump Masterfully Reframed the Accusation That He’s a King
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It seems like their ‘solution’ to any issue is to take to the streets. It gets rather dull after a while.

One poster says it’s clear Democrats are living in their own separate reality.

We don’t live in a monarchy, nor are we on the cusp of becoming one, no matter how many times delusional Democrats flood the streets and let their imaginations run wild. The truth is not stopping Democrats and their billionaire funders from staging 'No Kings' number three, though.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP KAITLAN COLLINS REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monarchy Malarkey: Scott Adams Says Trump Masterfully Reframed the Accusation That He’s a King
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Police Chief Who Told Criminals to 'Learn How to Behave' Placed on Administrative Leave
Brett T.
Pastor Tells Kash Patel to Go Back Home and Worship His Sand Demons This Diwali
Brett T.
School Pulls Down Website After Teacher Caught Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Brett T.
'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monarchy Malarkey: Scott Adams Says Trump Masterfully Reframed the Accusation That He’s a King Warren Squire
Advertisement