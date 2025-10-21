Scott Jennings Reminds a ‘Karen’ America Is Not a Monarchy and ‘No Kings’ Protesters Wasted Their Time

Democrats are still trying to make their ‘No Kings’ protest into something of national importance, but reality keeps slapping back. This time, reality took the form of Republican commentator Scott Jennings. Democrat political consultant Karen Finney believes people didn’t waste their time in the streets participating in ‘No Kings’ marches. Jennings easily deflated her nonsense on CNN.

Here’s how it all went down. (WATCH)

Finney: Are you saying the people protesting at No Kings were wasting their time??@ScottJenningsKY: I don’t really care whether they do it or not. Listen, you guys spend your time however you want. It’s a free country. Not a monarchy.



Oof. 😂 pic.twitter.com/rTtIPOT19o — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 21, 2025

That 2-3 seconds of stunned silence was 🤌 — Seaghan Kahn (@SeaghanKahn) October 21, 2025

That was pretty awesome.

Commenters say Finney should have thrown in the towel when Jennings reminded her there’s no monarchy in America. Of course, she kept yapping.

If this were a boxing match, a TKO is called right after “Not a monarchy.”



🤣🤣 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 21, 2025

She shoulda just stayed down 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 21, 2025

That ending part of her.



She doesn't understand a single part of what "trolling" means. — Isaac (@IcedViews) October 21, 2025

Had to leave that bit in there it was absurdly bad — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 21, 2025

It's amazing how Trump's trolling simply eludes so many Democrats. They take him seriously when he's clearly joking.

Commenters said the ‘No Kings’ rallies were initially amusing but turned boring very quickly.

The protesting initially amused and entertained me- watching Grateful Dead heads stand in the heat with their signs screaming, watching purple haired people and human furbies dance, prance and sing. They think they accomplished something.

Ho hum, zzzzzzzzzzz — Linda Warshaw (@warsh30070) October 21, 2025

Protesting has become the Democrat pastime, though ultimately meaningless they seem to partially enjoy it. — Curious Traveler (@QriousTraveler) October 21, 2025

It seems like their ‘solution’ to any issue is to take to the streets. It gets rather dull after a while.

One poster says it’s clear Democrats are living in their own separate reality.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Americans live in two completely different realities. — TBOF (@Birdmeister17) October 21, 2025

It's not a monarchy AND they're wasting their time 😂 — KES 🇺🇲 (@KES_Alaska) October 21, 2025

That grin from Scott after he says it's not a monarchy. LOL — sabre (@_sabre_3) October 21, 2025

We don’t live in a monarchy, nor are we on the cusp of becoming one, no matter how many times delusional Democrats flood the streets and let their imaginations run wild. The truth is not stopping Democrats and their billionaire funders from staging 'No Kings' number three, though.

