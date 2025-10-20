Enraging Bull: Actor Robert DeNiro Says Rural Americans Need the 'Truth' from MSNBC...
Harry Sisson’s Plea Over Trump’s AI Poop-Dropping Video Sparks Hilarious VP Response and...
Chicago Nutcase Speaker at 'No Kings Rally' Calls for ICE Agent Bloodbath: Leftist...
VIP
Wife Roasts Husband’s Hard Work Online: A Masterclass in Missing the Point
White House Slaps Down 'No Kings' Whiners with a Savage 'Who Cares?'—Roasting the...
UCLA’s Race & Equity Clown Mocks Kirk’s Death, Rants on Bluesky: Leave Extended,...
Caught on Video: Chicago Teacher Mocks Charlie Kirk’s Death, Proves Public Schools Are...
Larry Elder Asks an Inconvenient Question About '#NoKings Protesters'
George Conway’s MSNBC Mess: Thinks He’s Clever, Looks Like a Plastic Surgery Mishap
FBI Director: 'USSS Spotted a Suspicious Stand Near the AF1 Zone in Palm...
'Republicans Refuse to Come to the Table': Are @TheDemocrats Serious With This Tweet?
Queue the Imperial March: Obama Learns What Folks Really Think About His Awfully...
ELEVENTY BILLION PEOPLE! X Has HELLA FUN at the Left's Expense Mocking No...
Hillary Faceplants Over Her Own RAGE Shrieking About Trump's Latest AI-Generated MASTERPIE...

Buggin’ Out: Cringe LICE Agent Cosplayers Infest the U.S. Constitution at Seattle’s ‘No Kings’ Protest

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:31 AM on October 20, 2025
meme

There was rhyme but no reason on Saturday during Seattle’s ‘No Kings’ rally. During the protest, LICE agents (yes, actors dressed as bugs) attacked the U.S. Constitution as other actors dressed as Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty fought them off. Democrats have way too much time on their hands.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

Definitely, the most stupid.

Commenters are grappling with the time, costuming, and work that had to go into something so utterly ridiculous.

Recommended

Harry Sisson’s Plea Over Trump’s AI Poop-Dropping Video Sparks Hilarious VP Response and Meme Frenzy
justmindy
Advertisement

What a sad existence.

We love this meme that’s been making the rounds. It perfectly sums up these protesters who accomplish nothing.

These cringe cosplayers have taken over the Democrat Party.

Posters have some thoughts about where many of these theatrical hysterics belong.

Advertisement

LICE to meet you. You’ve been blue-pilled. Welcome to an exciting world of communist cosplay and insect infestation! We bet you're itching to get started on your new political purpose.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTIFA CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ENTERTAINMENT ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harry Sisson’s Plea Over Trump’s AI Poop-Dropping Video Sparks Hilarious VP Response and Meme Frenzy
justmindy
Enraging Bull: Actor Robert DeNiro Says Rural Americans Need the 'Truth' from MSNBC and Legacy Media
Warren Squire
ELEVENTY BILLION PEOPLE! X Has HELLA FUN at the Left's Expense Mocking No Kings Rally Size With Pics
Sam J.
Queue the Imperial March: Obama Learns What Folks Really Think About His Awfully Ugly Presidential Center
Eric V.
White Guy at JMU Game Yells at Winsome Sears, Tells Her to GO BACK TO HAITI (Watch) UPDATE; Found Him
Sam J.
Chicago Nutcase Speaker at 'No Kings Rally' Calls for ICE Agent Bloodbath: Leftist Lunacy Hits New Low
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Harry Sisson’s Plea Over Trump’s AI Poop-Dropping Video Sparks Hilarious VP Response and Meme Frenzy justmindy
Advertisement