Buggin’ Out: Cringe LICE Agent Cosplayers Infest the U.S. Constitution at Seattle’s ‘No Kings’ Protest

There was rhyme but no reason on Saturday during Seattle’s ‘No Kings’ rally. During the protest, LICE agents (yes, actors dressed as bugs) attacked the U.S. Constitution as other actors dressed as Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty fought them off. Democrats have way too much time on their hands.

Check it out. (WATCH)

NEW: Grown adult protesters dressed up as 'LICE' agents roll around on the U.S. Constitution at Seattle's 'No Kings' protest.



"ICE lice have invaded the Constitution at Seattle Center's No Kings protest," the Stranger Seattle posted.



Clown show. pic.twitter.com/nIRRc292MA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2025

Trying to figure out if this is less stunning or less brave. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 19, 2025

Definitely, the most stupid.

Commenters are grappling with the time, costuming, and work that had to go into something so utterly ridiculous.

Someone thought this up and said to themselves: “Grown a** people dressing as lice and flopping around is a great idea” then other people actually agreed — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 19, 2025

Hard to believe but that is exactly what happened😂 — Mags WV (@mags_WV) October 19, 2025

I miss the good old days when aspiring commie actors would just wait tables between auditions. — mark (@rhapsodyboard) October 19, 2025

They realized LICE rhymed with Ice and thought it was creative — ozo (@ozo_ranky1987) October 19, 2025

“We could go to brunch, hang out with our kids, take care of the yard, then watch some football”



“Nah, let’s organize a lice cosplay” — Dan Livingston (@Teyrovsky) October 20, 2025

What a sad existence.

We love this meme that’s been making the rounds. It perfectly sums up these protesters who accomplish nothing.

'Adult protester' = 35 year old manchild pic.twitter.com/7dW7RAWwY8 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 19, 2025

Now that is funny, just disappointed it’s true. — Tigron (@Tigron58) October 19, 2025

I'm convinced they're mostly failed theater kids that have been waiting for an opportunity like this since their High School's last stage production. — Alaric TheFirst (King of the Visigoths) (@kngAlaricThe1st) October 20, 2025

"theater kids"



Annoying theater kids — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 19, 2025

These cringe cosplayers have taken over the Democrat Party.

Posters have some thoughts about where many of these theatrical hysterics belong.

Is Trump going to get around to making this happen?



Because it is desperately needed. pic.twitter.com/zrW957juFF — OG MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) October 19, 2025

This video shows clearly why we need to reopen mental institutions — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) October 19, 2025

Well they are experts on crab lice. And STDs, parasites and fungal infections. — JohnnyTarHeel (@JohnnyTarHeel1) October 19, 2025

Go with what you know, to us all lice is not relevant

but to them lice, bed bugs, and crabs is a weekly thing 😂🤮😂

🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 — Ian Smith 🚁🛠️🇺🇸 (@Campgrace7) October 19, 2025

You guys, the Left has finally done it. They've convinced me , with their Lice demonstration, to join their party!! So exciting for me!! — That's .What .She .Said. (@ThatsWutISaid_) October 19, 2025

LICE to meet you. You’ve been blue-pilled. Welcome to an exciting world of communist cosplay and insect infestation! We bet you're itching to get started on your new political purpose.

