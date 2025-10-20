Extreme TDS: Accountant Arrested for Firing Shots at Trump Supporter
Andrew Cuomo Says There Is a Civil War Inside the Democrat Party Over Radical Socialists Like Mamdani

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:40 PM on October 20, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo confirmed what we already knew was going on inside the Democrat Party. He says a civil war is taking place between the traditional Democrats and the far left elements who are currently flexing their socialist muscle within the party.

Here’s Cuomo on Fox News. (WATCH)

The Democrats are trying to downplay the outright extremism of socialists (aka communists) like Zohran Mamdani because power is so important to them.

One poster says the war inside the party is not evident to those on the outside.

It’ll destroy the party, but not before they do some serious damage to the country.

Others say the tension is obvious and getting worse, but something is holding them together at least for now.

Cuomo isn’t wrong - the Democratic Party today is split between those chasing ideology and those who still believe in governance. The far-left keeps pulling the party into endless activism, while the moderates are struggling to keep it electable. It’s less a civil war, more an identity crisis.

— Crikistaan (@crikistaan) October 20, 2025

Nothing brings Democrats of all stripes together like a shared hatred of President Donald Trump.

Even more say the civil war is over and the radical left has won.

With so many Democrats going along with Mamdani’s nomination, it sure feels like a host of Socialists, Communists, and Islamists are wearing the dead skin of the Democrat Party like a suit. We think it's safe to say the Democrat Party of old is a lost cause.

