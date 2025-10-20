Andrew Cuomo Says There Is a Civil War Inside the Democrat Party Over Radical Socialists Like Mamdani

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo confirmed what we already knew was going on inside the Democrat Party. He says a civil war is taking place between the traditional Democrats and the far left elements who are currently flexing their socialist muscle within the party.

Advertisement

Here’s Cuomo on Fox News. (WATCH)

NEW: NYC mayoral candidate and former governor Andrew Cuomo says there’s an “ongoing civil war” inside the Democratic Party:



“You have this extreme radical left. That’s what Zohran Mamdani represents.” | @AmericaNewsroom pic.twitter.com/j1GtBA0bCW — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2025

Hmmm…..I’ve been told these are just right wing talking points. — PAPA-L (@Trigger02107482) October 20, 2025

The Democrats are trying to downplay the outright extremism of socialists (aka communists) like Zohran Mamdani because power is so important to them.

One poster says the war inside the party is not evident to those on the outside.

There is no evidence of a civil war that can be seen by the General Public from the outside. There's absolutely no discussion of any disagreement with one of another on the air waves. They seem to be one united front of drag and bore. — Tallulah~River (@Tallulah_River) October 20, 2025

Internal fractures going public. The battle lines are drawn. — AT_XQ (@AT_XQ) October 20, 2025

Wow inside fighting among the Demo that's nice things to hear 😁 — Esther R Fanai (@EstherFana12698) October 20, 2025

It’ll destroy the party, but not before they do some serious damage to the country.

Others say the tension is obvious and getting worse, but something is holding them together at least for now.

Cuomo isn’t wrong - the Democratic Party today is split between those chasing ideology and those who still believe in governance. The far-left keeps pulling the party into endless activism, while the moderates are struggling to keep it electable. It’s less a civil war, more an identity crisis. — Crikistaan (@crikistaan) October 20, 2025

He’s right the extreme left is wako and socialist but the mainstream democrats are corrupt entitled and willing to do anything for power

The democrat party is a path to America’s decline — David Shears (@Mansdave1202) October 20, 2025

Well as much as I despise little Andy I did respect him at times. But he is absolutely correct and the best thing for democrats right now would be dumping this far left crap like a bad habit — Josh (@JJTiredTrucker) October 20, 2025

It has been going on for a while, and right now is splitting the party. Ironically the only thing holding it all together is likely the consensus on disliking Trump. — Vern The Lawyer (@nogoodlaw) October 20, 2025

Nothing brings Democrats of all stripes together like a shared hatred of President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Even more say the civil war is over and the radical left has won.

Partially disagree. The civil war is all but over. The radical left won and now controls the democrat party. And that is why the party is dying. The radical left hates America and wants to destroy it. Most Americans disagree. That's why future elections will end the party. — madman (@MadmanView) October 20, 2025

There is no Democrat Party. Its a Dead Word. And has no more meaning. Its just being used as an Umbrella for Marxists, Socialists, Communists, and Islamists. — leenix (@LNixon1208) October 20, 2025

With so many Democrats going along with Mamdani’s nomination, it sure feels like a host of Socialists, Communists, and Islamists are wearing the dead skin of the Democrat Party like a suit. We think it's safe to say the Democrat Party of old is a lost cause.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.