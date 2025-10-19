Democracy’s Dancers: Cringey Chicago Protesters Bust a Move to Advance Their ‘No Kings’ Movement

Democrat Influencer Adam Mockler Says Young Men’s Journey to the Right Starts With...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:25 AM on October 19, 2025
ImgFlip

Saturday’s ‘No Kings’ protests were filled with the usual array of cringeworthy Democrat forms of expression. There were costumes, off-key songs, signs with profanity, questionable chants, and, of course, dancing.

Check out this synchronized dance troupe. (WATCH)

If they’re oppressed, why are we the ones who feel so much pain watching them?

Posters say it looks like our dancers and prancers have been practicing for their big moment.

MAGA simply doesn’t have the time to come up with dimwitted dance routines because we have jobs.

Richard Simmons makes a second appearance in a Twitchy story today. Read on.

Spastic Joe was the most important cog in the Democracy-saving dance machine!

Commenters hope someone in the White House caught the show.

King Donald Trump loves it when his subjects dance for him! Who are we kidding? President Trump and the whole White House probably couldn’t stop laughing and cringing like the rest of us.

