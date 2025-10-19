Democracy’s Dancers: Cringey Chicago Protesters Bust a Move to Advance Their ‘No Kings’ Movement

Saturday’s ‘No Kings’ protests were filled with the usual array of cringeworthy Democrat forms of expression. There were costumes, off-key songs, signs with profanity, questionable chants, and, of course, dancing.

Advertisement

Check out this synchronized dance troupe. (WATCH)

Demonstrators dancing at a “No Kings” protest today in Chicago pic.twitter.com/wc1LSeYX5E — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 18, 2025

Those people look sooooo oppressed. — TheGoose (@MINorthWoods) October 18, 2025

If they’re oppressed, why are we the ones who feel so much pain watching them?

Posters say it looks like our dancers and prancers have been practicing for their big moment.

That looks rehearsed. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 18, 2025

That’s the worst part about it. They actually took the time to practice this and thought it looked cool. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Sara Radovanovitch (@the_cats_meowww) October 18, 2025

This was their fav jazzercise routine back in the day — Lori W 🇺🇸 (@LoriWescott) October 19, 2025

Activity staff and residents of the local senior center. Good to get that exercise in! — Carlton Diehl (@DiehlCarlton) October 18, 2025

I’m sure they had plenty of time during the week while the rest of us were working — ᛏᚺᛖ ᛒᚱᛁᛊᚲᛟ ᚲᛁᛞ (@TheBriscoKid) October 19, 2025

MAGA simply doesn’t have the time to come up with dimwitted dance routines because we have jobs.

Richard Simmons makes a second appearance in a Twitchy story today. Read on.

WHEN THE THEATER KIDS ATTACK!! — Brad R. Torgersen (@BradRTorgersen) October 18, 2025

It’s just really bad theater. It’s like a Richard Simmons aerobics class, out in the streets of Manhattan, in the third hour of The Today Show. — The Panic (@ThePanic16) October 18, 2025

Looks like an old Richard Simmons vhs tape. 🥴 — Razorback Girl 🐗 (@RazrbackGirl99) October 18, 2025

Bahahahaha! This is community theater rehearsal when 90% of the country is watching college football. — Middle Age Crazy (@MiddleAgeCrazy4) October 18, 2025

Kind of reminds me of pic.twitter.com/t5eEhmuyu7 — Common Sense Dog (@C_S_DOG) October 18, 2025

What do these idiots think they are accomplishing? Its just a bunch of old hippies trying to relive their so-called glory days. — KyBourbonLover (@KyBourbonLover) October 18, 2025

Spastic Joe was the most important cog in the Democracy-saving dance machine!

Commenters hope someone in the White House caught the show.

I hope JD Vance sees this. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) October 18, 2025

That’s so lame I’m now in favor of monarchy. — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) October 18, 2025

This King Approves the celebration pic.twitter.com/37WzcPC9Fy — Not A Biologist😉 (@Cyclopath11) October 18, 2025

Our president loves it! — Trade_4_Trump (@Trade_for_Trump) October 18, 2025

King Donald Trump loves it when his subjects dance for him! Who are we kidding? President Trump and the whole White House probably couldn’t stop laughing and cringing like the rest of us.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.